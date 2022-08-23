ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nesquehoning, PA

WBRE

Head-on crash sends multiple people to hospital in Scranton, police

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say a two-car head-on crash in Scranton has sent multiple people to the hospital, one with a suspected “severe” head injury. Police tell Eyewitness News a vehicle going up Myrtle Street in Scranton crashed into a car going across Clay Avenue at 5:38 pm on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult

Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Times News

Monroe crashes

State police reported the following crashes along Route 115 in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. • A two-vehicle crash happened Aug. 19 at the intersection with an unnamed street. Police said Kayleigh G. Germino, 18, of Albrightsville, driving a Mercedes-Benz, turned left in front of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by David J. Patchett, 69, of Ephrata, Berks County. No one was injured. Germino was cited for the crash, police said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Nesquehoning, PA
Times News

Monroe County teen loses $2,900 in scam

A Monroe County man was scammed out of $2,900, state police say. The 18-year-old from Chestnuthill Township told police a company promised him $500 to cover his car with an advertisement. He told police he received a check for $2,950 in the mail and told to deposit it in his...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Driver accused of crashing onto restaurant roof with child out on bail

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The driver who crashed landed on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant with her child in March has been released on bail. According to court documents, Thereas Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, posted $200,00 monetary bail. She was initially placed in jail on March 11 for the crash that injured multiple people. […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police looking for Berks Co. homicide suspect

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Reading is looking for a suspect they say is connected to a homicide that occurred on Saturday. Aug. 6. According to Police, at around 12:10 a.m., a private security guard was shot and killed while on patrol in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive in Morgantown, Berks County.
MORGANTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

ID Sought For Driver In Lehigh Valley Hit-And-Run Crash

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the accused driver in a Lehigh Valley hit-and-run crash. The man pictured above was behind the wheel during a minor hit-and-run crash in front of the Subway on Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, June 17, the local police department said in a release on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Incident with child investigated

State police at Lehighton reported troopers are investigating an incident with a 4-year-old girl that happened in Lansford. Troopers said on Aug. 5 they responded to a residence along West Kline Avenue to assist Carbon County Office of Children & Youth. Troopers said it was discovered that the child was struck, causing injury.
LANSFORD, PA
WBRE

Man injured after motorcycle collides with dump truck

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a motorcycle crashing into a dump truck Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of South Keyser and Continental Avenue in Taylor around 11:40 a.m. Police say a video from a dash camera on the dump truck captured the motorcyclist going through a red light during the […]
TAYLOR, PA
WOLF

Wrench and knife fight leads to one arrest in Luzerne Co.

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Luzerne County is facing charges after allegedly engaging in a fight involving a wrench and a knife. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Swoyersville Police responded to the area of Owen and Main Streets just before 11 AM on Sunday to find a bloody man who was later identified as Donald Crymer.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mom in abuse case charged with false rape accusation

Berwick, Pa. — A mother who was recently arrested for allegedly abusing her infant is now facing another set of charges for falsely accusing her ex-boyfriend of rape, police say. Kimberly Elizabeth Lander, 31, called police on Jan. 23 to report that she’d been raped by her ex-boyfriend, George Spickard, the previous night. Lander told Berwick Det. Reagan Rafferty that she’d gotten into a fight with her current boyfriend, Christopher Lindsay, and had left their house on Catherine Street around 4 p.m. ...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Man arrested on stalking, terroristic threat charges

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges. Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties. Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Slate Belt Regional PD needs help to ID suspects in retail theft

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. -- The Slate Belt Regional Police Department is investigating a retail theft incident that happened on August 15, 2022. Three male suspects entered the CVS on South Broadway in Wind Gap Borough, Northampton County. They placed over-the-counter medications into reusable bags and fled the store. The estimated total...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Fire tears through business in Carbon County

MAHONING TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Dozens of crews responded to a business fire Wednesday night in Mahoning Township. Officials say the fire broke out around8 PM at the Estes Express Lanes, a full-service transportation provider. Multiple trucks and a warehouse were burning when fire crews arrived on scene.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl

Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
SHAMOKIN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Ex-Easton city revenue agent charged with altering family member’s utility bills, police say

A now former employee of the City of Easton is charged with theft of services after changing the amount a family member was billed for city utility services, police report. Jasmine A. Gracia-Vialet, 27, of the 2400 block of Blake Court in Bethlehem, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before District Judge Robert Weber on the single misdemeanor count and released on $1,000 unsecured bail, records show.
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft from collision center

HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A catalytic converter worth $1,000 was reported stolen out of Ken Pollock Collison Center in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 4, a catalytic converter was reported stolen from a 2019 Nissan Rouge at Ken Pollock Collison Center on Route 11 in Hunlock Creek around 12:13 […]
HUNLOCK CREEK, PA
WBRE

State police increasing DUI checkpoints in Wayne County

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced they would be increasing DUI checkpoints on various roadways within Wayne County. Honesdale state police said they will be adding DUI sobriety checkpoints and “DUI Roving patrols” from September 2 to September 4 to help prevent DUI crashes. Officials said of all annual crashes, a DUI crash […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA

