foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigate overnight stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday. The Lexington Police Department said they were called out to Elm Tree Lane at 3:40 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. Authorities confirmed that one victim was taken...
wdrb.com
ISP: Motorcyclist flown to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on I-65 near Seymour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Franklin County, Ind. motorcyclist was flown to a Louisville hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said Robert Pettry, 26, was seen driving erratically southbound on Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m. Troopers tried...
msn.com
Lanes reopen on I-64 West near Third Street following single-vehicle rollover crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes were blocked on I-64 West near Slugger Field due to a single-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. According to TRIMARC, the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on I-64 West just before the Third Street exit. Early investigation from Louisville Metro Police said an adult woman...
WKYT 27
Police investigate shooting near Lexington Legends stadium, 7 injured
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are currently investigating an early morning shooting near Wild Health Field. Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near 207 Legends Lane, where the Lexington Legends team plays. The call came in around 2 AM on Saturday morning. Upon arriving at the...
WKYT 27
Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after someone fired shots in the parking lot of Fayette Mall. It happened outside the Dick’s Sporting Goods around 4:24 p.m. Our crew at the scene saw several shell casings on the ground, and one car had bullet holes in the seats and the driver side window was shattered.
WKYT 27
Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington. Lexington police told us Wednesday that Mark Adkins was arrested on charges unrelated to the crash. Now, we have more details about that. Police say Mark Adkins was high when he and...
WLKY.com
Louisville family remembers 17-year-old killed in high-speed crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville family is remembering a 17-year-old girlkilled last week in a crash in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Jazmyne Burden was a passenger inside a car speeding westbound down Central Avenue when the driver hit a utility pole and lost control at 7th Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro police.
WKYT 27
Motorcyclist dead after trying to go around traffic in emergency lane, police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lexington. The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on New Circle Road, near Meadow Lane. Police say a motorcycle was traveling in the emergency lane of New Circle to try to bypass some traffic in the regular lanes. A van going in the opposite direction of New Circle was trying to turn off the road when the motorcycle hit it.
WLKY.com
After hit-and-run kills off-duty officer, department and suspect's mother speak out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer was arraigned Wednesday morning. Ashley Catlett, 27, faced a judge for the charges against her that include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Early Tuesday morning, police said Catlett hit...
wdrb.com
Police believe 6th grader hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane was walking to school bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a sixth grader, hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckenridge Lane last week, was walking to her school bus stop. Louisville Metro Police said its lead traffic investigator believes the child was hit while crossing four lanes of traffic on Friday, Aug. 19. She was trying to get to her bus stop, which is also near a TARC stop.
firefighternation.com
Video Captures Thieves Stealing Louisville (OH) Fire Hydrant
You might think no one would have any interest in stealing a fire hydrant. But you’d be wrong. Police in Louisville are looking for two people who made off with a fire hydrant early in August in the 1300 Block of Baier Avenue, WKBN reports. The hydrant had been...
Wave 3
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett is also facing misdemeanor charges for not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance.
k105.com
2 children, 2 adults injured in Breckinridge Co. school bus wreck. Bus monitor airlifted.
Four people were injured, including two students, in a school bus crash in Breckinridge County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon on Hwy 144, near Union Star, according to a report by WXBC.com, when the “small-sized” bus, being driven by Lorretta French, dropped off the side of the road. French overcorrected the bus, resulting in the vehicle rolling over onto its side before flipping back onto its wheels and coming to a stop.
Wave 3
‘The police aren’t doing anything’: Troubleshooters investigate drug house complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Old Louisville drug house across the street from a senior living center seems to be thriving, all while there appears to be no help from the police. Of all the businesses on the revitalized Oak Street in Old Louisville, people would be hard pressed to...
q95fm.net
Two Officers Die In Helicopter Crash
A helicopter crash claimed the lives of two individuals on Tuesday in Marion County. Highway Patrol Officials confirmed that one of their troopers as well as a Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy died in the crash. Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the two victims as Sergeant Lee Russell, of the...
WKYT 27
Ky. officers involved in deadly 2021 shooting awarded medals
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown officials say the investigation into a deadly shooting involving four offices in 2021 is over. The report from the commonwealth’s attorney says the four officers involved in the 2021 shooting at the Connector Road McDonald’s went above and beyond their responsibilities. Police Chief...
wdrb.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
foxlexington.com
Man arrested, charged with DUI after crash killed motorcycle driver
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The identity of the man driving the van related to the motorcycle crash has been released. According to his arrest records, Mark Adkins, 51, was arrested and charged with:. Possession of marijuana. Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Possession of synthetic drugs.
msn.com
31-year-old found dead near rail line in New Albany; police investigating
Police are investigating how a man died in New Albany. According to the New Albany Police Department, they were called around 7 p.m. Thursday to the area of E. 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line for reports of an injured man. When they arrived, they said they found...
foxlexington.com
Bomb threat at Franklin County High School, authorities investigating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat reported at Franklin County High School. The sheriff’s office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington police, and Franklin County first responders all helped secure the grounds and take protocols to ensure the safety of the students and staff.
