Fresh off the heels of winning the third FedEx Cup title of his career, Rory McIlroy took aim at LIV Golf and how it's dividing the sport. "I hate what it's doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do," McIlroy said, according to Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard. "Like it's going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me.

