ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

It took 7 months for doctors to figure out why I was fainting several times a day, and my life now looks completely different.

By PollyAnna Brown
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPL8Y_0hS2yVfA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1CD8_0hS2yVfA00
Kate Zenor.

Courtesy Kate Zenor

  • Kate Zenor was a healthy 24-year-old. Then, in 2020, she started fainting multiple times a day.
  • It took seven months to receive a dysautonomia diagnosis; now, her life looks totally different.
  • This is Kate's story, as told to PollyAnna Brown.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Kate Zenor, a 25-year-old cosplayer and bookbinder from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. It has been edited for length and clarity.

Around January 2021, I kept fainting and couldn't figure out why. At the time, I was a perfectly healthy 24-year-old aspiring actor living in New York City, but soon, I qualified as disabled.

At first, I thought I wasn't eating enough. I decided to spend two weeks with my chosen family in Louisiana, thinking they could help me get back on track with food before I'd then go back to New York. But when the fainting never stopped, we realized something more serious was happening.

My medical journey has been scary, frustrating, and confusing for many reasons. Prior to this time, I looked like a healthy twentysomething by all accounts. Many people — including my family, a few friends, doctors, and even strangers — would look me up and down and tell me I was fine and that it was all in my head.

This was despite symptoms like extreme fatigue, serious headaches , muscle weakness, and disorienting dizziness. Some doctors chalked it up to anxiety or didn't listen to me at all; one even laughed at me. My thoughts raced between wondering if this was something fixable or if it was permanent, and hoping someone would be able to give me an answer.

It took seven months of appointments, tests, and trying to ignore others' eye rolls before doctors finally diagnosed me with a form of dysautonomia called neurocardiogenic syncope — also called chronic-vasovagal syncope — in July of 2021.

Life with an invisible disability

Dysautonomia is an under-researched disorder, and there is currently no cure. When I received my diagnosis, doctors told me the mental, emotional, and physical stress of quarantining in my childhood home at the start of the pandemic from March to October of 2020 likely triggered it.

After my diagnosis, doctors and I put together that I had exhibited minor symptoms earlier in life, such as fainting when I overheated as a child, being unable to sweat like other people do, having chest pains at age 19, and being unable to regulate my body temperature. However, it wasn't until losing weight while quarantining in a stressful environment that my dysautonomia came on with its full force.

The process of going from able-bodied to disabled was — and still is — jarring. I've been mourning who I used to be and figuring out who I am now on top of figuring out how I fit into a world that was not built for me. The learning curve has been a steep and emotional process because suddenly, some of the options I have when it comes to what I can do have vanished.

For example, I can no longer drive a car, keep regular plans, or get around without help. My acting career as I knew it was over; directors told me they couldn't cast me because I was a liability. With that, the entire plan I'd seen for my life vaporized. I've had to find a new purpose and a new way of supporting myself.

Finding my independence after my diagnosis

In the middle of all this, I have worked hard to maintain a sense of independence since my diagnosis and found new activities that I enjoy. Luckily, TikTok and bookbinding have been my sanctuaries.

At the beginning of lockdown, back in July 2020, I felt like I was bouncing off the walls and needed something to do, so I started a TikTok account for cosplay. I wasn't quarantining in the best environment; I needed an escape, a creative outlet, and a way to connect with others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hvag_0hS2yVfA00
Kate Zenor in cosplay.

Courtesy Kate Zenor

Then, in January 2021 — around the time my health began to decline — I started to learn bookbinding from videos on YouTube and TikTok. I wanted to do something artistic and creative, and I took what I learned and used things like Amazon boxes, fabric, and big books as presses to make journals.

I opened my Etsy shop in June 2021 after only six months of bookbinding. I had been working hard and thought I was ready to sell a few of my journals.

Setting up my Etsy store was fairly simple; I linked my bank account and started listing products. I spent a day doing fun photo shoots with each book and gathering the information I'd need to sell them. For each post, I listed the price, dimensions, and materials I'd used to make the book. Then, after creating my initial listings, I posted videos to TikTok and immediately got a few orders.

Conserving energy while running a business and doing cosplay

It's been a little over a year since I opened my Etsy, and now I see that I didn't know what I was doing at first. But I learned how to run the business as I went. I've improved in all facets of the business — especially in the bookbinding itself.

It hasn't all been smooth sailing, though. Last fall, my health was in particularly rough shape and I had to take a break from bookbinding for a while. There have also been orders that have been harder than others. The first difficult order was a commission for a giant, aged Dungeons and Dragons-style tome. It felt out of my league; it took me several tries before I finally got it right. Now, it's one of the commissions I'm most proud of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VU8UN_0hS2yVfA00
One of Zenor's commissions, in a Dungeons and Dragons-type style.

Courtesy Kate Zenor

In working on my commissions and collections, I've had to learn how to contain everything I do in a small space because I'm not as mobile as I used to be. My room is where I do both my bookbinding and my cosplay videos for Tiktok; everything happens in that small space.

When I'm making videos, sometimes I set up a stool to sit on, but I hide it to make it look like I'm standing. In fact, for most of my cosplays — except for Sarah Sanderson , Eda Clawthorne , and Jinx — I'm actually sitting. I set up everything in advance on a little table near me where I put water, a Gatorade, and any props I need so I don't have to get up. As for outfit videos, I usually film those standing up, but I sit down between takes to conserve energy.

Finding my community has given me strength

The best part of creating my own business as a young, gay, disabled woman in the South has been regaining some of my independence and building a community that supports me.

My mutuals are mostly women or nonbinary people, many of whom are also queer and/or disabled. Some of these people have become close friends of mine outside of TikTok, and I don't know what I would do without them.

Since I started fainting and received my diagnosis, going out for social activities has been hard for me. Being able to connect with people in this way has been powerful, especially connecting with other disabled people who can understand many of my experiences.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Former conjoined twins celebrate 21st birthday after being separated in risky operation 20 years ago

Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas, who were conjoined at the head before being separated, turned 21 this year. The twins were born in July 2001 and were separated a year later in 2002 in a risky 23-hour operation. July 2022 marks 20 years since the twins were separated and it was a milestone that many didn't think they would make. Hull and Cajas come from a small village in Guatemala and they made the trip to Los Angeles to undergo the high-risk operation. The separation surgery was conducted at UCLA in 2002, reported KABC. The conjoined twins were joined at the head, a condition that only affects one in every 2.5 million babies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Diseases#General Health
Daily Mail

Mother pays tribute after her 17-weeks pregnant daughter, 25, and her unborn son died on bedroom floor following suspected epilepsy attack after her medication was changed

A hospital has launched an investigation after a 25-year-old pregnant woman died from a suspected epileptic seizure after her medication was changed. Megan Gardiner was 17 weeks pregnant when she and her unborn son died overnight on June 4 at her home in Barry, South Wales. Her 'devastated' mother Alison...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

Retired lollipop lady, 73, 'snapped' and smothered her husband, 81, with a pillow after years of abuse because he smiled at her when she told him about their dire finances

A retired lollipop lady 'snapped' and smothered her husband of 53 years after years of abuse because he smiled at her when she told him they were in financial peril. Janet Dunn, 73, pressed a pillow against 81-year-old husband Anthony's face in their bedroom, then fled their home in Ponteland, Northumberland, and made a serious attempt to kill herself.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Give Bed to Sick 12-Year-Old Child

How accommodating should a person be to their partner’s children?. Everything changes when a person becomes a parent. There is a biological and psychological shift that often happens in which they are willing to sacrifice anything and everything for their child.
Insider

Insider

558K+
Followers
32K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy