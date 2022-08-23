ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA's Michael Strahan accused of not paying parenting coordinator in nasty custody war with ex despite $17M show salary

By Teresa Roca
 2 days ago

GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan and his ex-wife Jean have been accused of not paying their parenting coordinator in their custody war despite his $17million show salary.

Michael, 50, has been involved in a nasty custody battle with his ex over their twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, 17, since he filed for divorce in 2006.

Michael Strahan has been accused of not paying his parenting coordinator Credit: Getty
Michael has been in a nasty custody war with his ex-wife Jean Credit: Getty

The Sun can exclusively reveal that despite reaching a new custody agreement in 2020, there continues to be drama in the case.

In court papers obtained by The Sun, the parenting coordinator requested permission to “withdraw from further services” because the “reasonable fees of the parenting coordinator as ordered by this court have not been paid” on June 21, 2022.

The parenting coordinator dismissed her request just days later on June 30 despite a scheduled hearing set for July 5.

According to the court papers, Michael is responsible for paying 90 percent of the parenting coordinator’s retainer and “all fees and expenses,” while Jean is required to pay the remaining 10 percent.

The parties even argued over the parenting coordinator at various points of their contentious war.

In 2019, Michael accused Jean of “engaging in a pattern of conduct designed to increase unnecessarily the involvement of the parenting coordinator and to significantly increase the fees charged by the parenting coordinator.”

According to court papers, his claims included discussions about their daughters’ schooling and Jean allegedly ignoring his emails regarding visitation, forcing the parenting coordinator to become involved.

The documents also reveal Jean became “concerned” that Michael pays the parenting coordinator a larger percentage, as she believes it creates a “bias” when making decisions.

The parenting coordinator offered for the couple to split the fees 50/50 to avoid this issue, but Jean declined.

Michael and Jean’s daughters will turn 18 in October, ending their years-long court battle.

NASTY DIVORCE

The couple was married from 1999 to 2006.

In 2007, Michael was ordered to pay Jean $15.3million in their divorce and $18,000 a month in child support, according to New York Post.

He was also ordered to pay $311,150 in back child support.

Then in 2020, Michael accused Jean of engaging in a “pattern of abusive conduct” towards the twins.

He claimed she was physically and emotionally abusive.

The former New York Giants player also claimed she failed to bring them to court-ordered therapy sessions, volleyball games and horseback-riding events.

The abuse claims were later dismissed and they agreed to shared custody, according to Page Six.

The girls attend two separate high schools in Manhattan, as Jean, who lives in North Carolina, agreed to get an Upper West Side apartment in New York.

LIFE AFTER FOOTBALL

Michael is currently an anchor on Good Morning America alongside hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Reports claim Michael earns $17million a year hosting the ABC morning show.

He also hosts $100,000 Pyramid on the network.

The couple shares 17-year-old twin daughters Credit: Getty
The couple has shared custody of the twins Credit: Getty
Michael and Jean divorced in 2006 after getting married in 1999 Credit: Getty

