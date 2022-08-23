Wake Forest Comic-Con brings large number of fans

Travel is chaotic enough without throwing a disability in the mix, but not all impairments are visible. I recently found out about the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program which allows those with a wide range of invisible illnesses to wear sunflower branded products like lanyards, wristbands, pins and hats in a discreet way so that others can more easily identify those who may need extra time, understanding, compassion or assistance throughout their journeys. This video gives a good summary of the program. I love that the sunflower embodies positivity and hope for those whose daily lives are difficult in ways that those around them may not often recognize.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO