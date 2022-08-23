Wake Forest Comic-Con brings large number of fans
WAKE FOREST — This year’s Wake Forest Comic-Con had its biggest turnout ever with over 1,500 in total attendance at the Renaissance Center this past Saturday. Play4Life Comics in partnership with Downtown Wake Forest Inc. brought together fans of comic books, movies, T.V. shows, anime and other fan favorites for a special event held for the first time since the […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Wake Forest Comic-Con brings large number of fans first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 0