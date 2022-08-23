ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The Spun

Jaguars Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Starter Today

Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up...
The Spun

Jaguars Make Move At Kicker: NFL World Reacts

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from kicking the kicker to momentarily not having one at all. Jacksonville released Ryan Santoso, the only kicker on the active roster, Tuesday morning before the roster cutdown deadline. The team waived last year's starter, Matthew Wright, in May and cut rookie Andrew Mevis on July...
FOX Sports

Jags QB Lawrence feeling 'really comfortable' in 2nd season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons are expected to emphasize the competitions for the final roster spots in Saturday's final preseason game for both teams. That means Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, like most starters, is expected to be an observer in his return to...
Ryan Santoso

