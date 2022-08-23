Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jaguars Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Starter Today
Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up...
Vikings disrespected in ESPN's preseason power rankings
The Vikings open the season at No. 23 behind several interesting teams.
Giants claim former Vikings defender
On Tuesday, the Vikings cut down to 80 players to abide by the NFL’s roster limits. The Giants took advantage of that by claiming one of the players that the Vikings waived on Tuesday Harrison Hand. The former Vikings fifth-round pick out of Temple didn’t look likely to make...
Gators to get this blue-chip FSU commit on campus for season opener
Billy Napier and his recruiting staff have their eye on one of their rivals’ current commits and are looking to flip him with another visit to the Swamp for the program’s season opener. Four-star safety Jordan Pride, a multi-sport prospect who verbally committed to the Florida State Seminoles...
Jaguars Make Move At Kicker: NFL World Reacts
The Jacksonville Jaguars went from kicking the kicker to momentarily not having one at all. Jacksonville released Ryan Santoso, the only kicker on the active roster, Tuesday morning before the roster cutdown deadline. The team waived last year's starter, Matthew Wright, in May and cut rookie Andrew Mevis on July...
Jaguars Notebook: Thoughts as Jaguars Prepare For Atlanta, Trade for Cole Van Lanen and More
How will the Jaguars adjust to this week's practice schedule? Who is taking the left guard reps? What does the trade for Cole Van Lanen mean?
Florida State could be next in college football realignment trend
College football realignment is in the air again this offseason, and now it appears Florida State is the one looking for a new conference. School president Richard McCullough recently met with the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce and let it be known that Florida State is ready for anything. ...
FOX Sports
Jags QB Lawrence feeling 'really comfortable' in 2nd season
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons are expected to emphasize the competitions for the final roster spots in Saturday's final preseason game for both teams. That means Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, like most starters, is expected to be an observer in his return to...
Jaguars could have first Irish-born NFL player in 37 years
The Jacksonville Jaguars are about to become Ireland’s NFL team. The Jags gave some a scare earlier on Tuesday when they cut kicker Ryan Santoso, leaving them without a kicker on their roster. But their intentions were made clear hours later when they claimed James McCourt, who had been waived by the Chargers.
Packers: Breaking down cornerback competition ahead of preseason finale
Which cornerbacks are roster locks for the Green Bay Packers, and who needs to finish the preseason strong?. There was some concern with the Green Bay Packers‘ cornerback depth at the start of the summer, but the young players on the roster have played well. Ahead of the Packers’...
Miami Commitment Evaluation: CB Rob Stafford
From Tuesday’s practice, a closer look at Miami cornerback commitment Rob Stafford.
