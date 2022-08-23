Read full article on original website
NFL player shot multiple times during robbery attempt
Star NFL rookie shot multiple times in attempted robery.
fantasypros.com
10 Players You Will Regret Drafting (2022 Fantasy Football)
It is important to preface this piece by noting that most players are never always “off the board.” There comes a time when a player’s average draft position (ADP) is so good, that you are not assuming the risk associated with a higher ADP. With that being...
fantasypros.com
9 Fantasy Football Sleepers to Target (2022)
Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. We’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season. Rankings noted using FantasyPros...
fantasypros.com
Sam Darnold carted off field in third preseason game
Sam Darnold was carted off the field with a gruesome left ankle injury during the Panthers' third preseason game against the Bills. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) After releasing a pass, the 25-year-old QB was hit and laid on the field, writhing in pain. With Carolina declaring Baker Mayfield the QB1 earlier this week, there isn't much fantasy impact with this injury. Darnold will be evaluated after the game, and we will know more.
fantasypros.com
Josh Allen sat out in Bills preseason loss to the Panthers
Allen is building quite a fantasy resumé early in his career, particularly in the last few seasons. Allen repeated as the overall QB1 in fantasy in 2020 and 2021, something that had not been done in close to a decade. He will look to accomplish the feat for a third straight year, and there is plenty of reason to feel optimistic that he will do just that. His combination of rushing ability, particularly in the red zone, and one of the best arms in football gives fantasy managers a leg up on their opponents at the QB position week in and week out. Allen does turn the ball over a fair amount, but thanks to his rushing ability he is still able to carry a very safe weekly floor. He is ranked as the QB1 across all formats, and the only question fantasy managers should be asking themselves is when to draft a quarterback first, not who.
fantasypros.com
Tight Ends Busts (2022 Fantasy Football)
Heading into every fantasy football season, there are players we are bullish on that will undoubtedly underperform based on expectations. Drafting a player who busts can crush your hopes of a championship, so identifying them ahead of your drafts can be a season-saving endeavor. Here are three tight ends I am avoiding at cost heading into this season.
fantasypros.com
Diontae Johnson leaves game with shoulder injury
According to Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov, WR Diontae Johnson left the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason game prematurely, going to the locker room with a shoulder injury. He will not return for the game. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Johnson had a really good sideline catch in the team's preseason...
fantasypros.com
Experts’ Must-Have Wide Receivers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at players the experts are targeting in their fantasy football drafts. Here are a few must-have fantasy football players. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years of drafts and breaks down all your league-mates’ draft tendencies. See who waits at quarterback, how people approach the early rounds, and tons more insights to get an edge in your draft. Best of all, it’s totally FREE! Check out your league’s Draft Intel today!
fantasypros.com
E.J. Perry intercepted twice in preseason finale Saturday
E.J. Perry completed 19-of-37 passes for 201 yards while throwing one touchdown pass and two interceptions. Perry also ran the ball twice for 10 yards in Jacksonville’s 28-12 preseason loss in Atlanta on Saturday. Fantasy Impact:. Trevor Lawrence didn't dress and C.J. Beathard only available in an emergency so...
fantasypros.com
Mo Alie-Cox fails to catch lone target in Colts preseason finale Saturday
Mo Alie-Cox was targeted once by Matt Ryan on Saturday, with the tight end failing to haul it in he left the game without a catch, as the Colts went on to run past the Buccaneers in a 27-10 win. Fantasy Impact:. Cox was on the field with the starters...
fantasypros.com
Malik Willis racks up 210 total yards Saturday against Cardinals
Malik Willis completed 15-of-23 passes for 131 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while also rushing four times for 79 yards in Saturday's 26-23 win over the Cardinals. Fantasy Impact:. Willis continues to show off his dual-threat capabilities on the ground and through the air, albeit against mostly opponents' second...
fantasypros.com
Tim Jones leads Jaguars receivers in preseason finale vs Falcons Saturday
Tim Jones continued to impress, building off his 5-catch, 70-yard performance last week with a 103-yard game against Atlanta. The wide receiver depth chart is pretty crowded in Jacksonville with Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones Jr., and Zay Jones all set as the starters, but there could be room as high as WR4 if Tim Jones makes the roster.
fantasypros.com
Wide Receiver Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Although a concrete definition of the term is never probable to be agreed upon, “sleepers” are generally either players that have only shown an inkling of their promise in the past or individuals that have simply been forgotten about due to factors such as prior injury or the circumstances of their team’s depth chart. In this article, we will identify players who fall into the sleeper bucket at the wide receiver position. Each can be found outside of the top 36 per FantasyPros Half-PPR average draft position (ADP), and all possess tangible reasons to believe they can shatter their draft cost.
fantasypros.com
Tyrod Taylor (back) leaves preseason game against Jets, should be OK
Tyrod Taylor left the game on Sunday after sustaining a hard hit on a 25-yard completion to Daniel Bellinger. Taylor managed to jog off the field but was taken into the locker room on a cart for further evaluation. After the game, HC Brian Daboll indicated that Taylor is expected to be OK. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter)
fantasypros.com
JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chiefs agree to amended contract Friday
JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to amended contract to increase his per-game roster bonus. With the new contract, Smith-Schuster can earn an extra $510K this season in per-game bonuses. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. A very nice contract sweetener for Smith-Schuster, as the move increases his...
fantasypros.com
Mitch Trubisky to start in Sunday’s preseason finale
Mitch Trubisky will get the start in the Steelers’ preseason finale Sunday against the Lions, per head coach Mike Tomlin. (Steelers on Twitter ) Trubisky still appears to be the favorite to start the year as the starting quarterback for the Steelers. He currently sits at QB30 in ECR, according to FantasyPros. If you are drafting Trubisky, you may also want to grab Kenny Pickett to protect yourself for when the Steelers eventually make the switch at QB.
fantasypros.com
Joe Pisapia’s Perfect 2022 Fantasy Football Draft
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo's trade interest appears dead
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there appears to be no trade interest at the moment for QB Jimmy Garoppolo outside of potential injuries. The most likely outcomes for the team appear to be to cut him or to keep him. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Garoppolo is...
fantasypros.com
Consensus Fantasy Football Busts from 80+ Experts (2022)
Our last consensus article focused on sleepers that could elevate you to a title. Our 76 voters nominated Rhamondre Stevenson and Trevor Lawrence as the two mid-to-late-round players with the highest chance to provide huge returns on their average draft position (ADP). The experts have offered their opinions on who will make your season, but who will break it? This is arguably even more important than who the top sleepers are because one or two busts is all it takes to crush your playoff hopes right out of the gate, especially if those underperformers were taken high in the draft.
fantasypros.com
NFL Preseason Week 3 DFS Lineup Advice: Sunday (8/28)
With the final set of preseason games on Sunday, we come to the end of the journey with our DFS preseason slates. With real football right around the corner, we have one final shot at making some extra cash to fund our bankroll for the season. This slate is limited, as we only have two games to draft players from, but we have some prime plays from a player pool looking to fight for a spot on these NFL rosters. The two games we are drafting from on this slate are Giants-Jets and Lions-Steelers. Let’s break down some players that can help you make extra cash today.
