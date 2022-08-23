Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
5 Running Back Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Sleepers can mean different things to different fantasy managers. We’re referring to players that we feel provide upside compared to their draft day cost, otherwise known as average draft position (ADP). Let’s look at our favorite early sleepers of the fantasy football draft season. Now’s the time to...
fantasypros.com
Sam Darnold carted off field in third preseason game
Sam Darnold was carted off the field with a gruesome left ankle injury during the Panthers' third preseason game against the Bills. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) After releasing a pass, the 25-year-old QB was hit and laid on the field, writhing in pain. With Carolina declaring Baker Mayfield the QB1 earlier this week, there isn't much fantasy impact with this injury. Darnold will be evaluated after the game, and we will know more.
fantasypros.com
Josh Allen sat out in Bills postseason loss to the Panthers
Allen is building quite a fantasy resumé early in his career, particularly in the last few seasons. Allen repeated as the overall QB1 in fantasy in 2020 and 2021, something that had not been done in close to a decade. He will look to accomplish the feat for a third straight year, and there is plenty of reason to feel optimistic that he will do just that. His combination of rushing ability, particularly in the red zone, and one of the best arms in football gives fantasy managers a leg up on their opponents at the QB position week in and week out. Allen does turn the ball over a fair amount, but thanks to his rushing ability he is still able to carry a very safe weekly floor. He is ranked as the QB1 across all formats, and the only question fantasy managers should be asking themselves is when to draft a quarterback first, not who.
fantasypros.com
Players Derek Brown is All-In On (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at players Derek Brown is all-in on early in fantasy football drafts. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5 years...
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Aaron Nola tosses complete-game shutout against Reds on Thursday
Aaron Nola allowed five hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game shutout against the Reds on Thursday, earning his ninth win of the season. Nola came within two pitches of a "Maddux," but could hardly have been more dominant. He generated 16 whiffs and had a 40% CSW rate while allowing just two hard-hit balls all night. It was an incredibly soft matchup against a depleted Reds lineup, but that shouldn't take away from how fantastic Nola was and has been all season. Start him with confidence against the Diamondbacks in his text turn, as you should every time he pitches.
fantasypros.com
Tye Smith re-signs with Vikings
Smith played on Minnesota's practice squad in 2021 and appeared in five NFL games. The 29-year-old will see most of his time on special teams, but he got 17 defensive snaps in 2021 and could see more this year. There is no reason to roster him in fantasy unless you play in the deepest of IDP leagues.
fantasypros.com
Cristopher Sanchez earns the win against Reds on Wednesday
Cristopher Sanchez allowed three runs on six hits over six innings on Wednesday against the Reds. He struck out seven and earned the win, moving to 2-1. Sanchez was called up from Triple-A for a spot start when the Phillies needed an extra arm because of a doubleheader this weekend, and he performed admirably. He generated just eight whiffs but used his three-pitch mix to keep the Reds hitters off balance, and pitched to contact with the lead. Sanchez isn't scheduled for another start as of now, but he'll likely get a little extra work late in the season. He's not worth holding in any format.
fantasypros.com
Mike Gesicki brought up in trade discussions
Mike Gesicki is reportedly being discussed as a possible trade candidate, per PFF. The Dolphins have brought up his name to other teams, showing that the Dolphins may be willing to move on from the tight end. (PFF.com) Fantasy Impact:. Gesicki is admittedly learning a new position in Mike McDaniel’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chiefs agree to amended contract Friday
JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to amended contract to increase his per-game roster bonus. With the new contract, Smith-Schuster can earn an extra $510K this season in per-game bonuses. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. A very nice contract sweetener for Smith-Schuster, as the move increases his...
fantasypros.com
Aaron Judge wallops MLB-leading 48th home run in win Tuesday
Judge homered for the second straight game, blasting a 453-foot home run to extend his Major League lead. Judge is slashing .297/.394/.663 with 48 home runs, 105 RBI, 100 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases in 448 at-bats this season. Judge leads the Majors in home runs, RBI, and runs scored, as well as slugging percentage (.663) and OPS (1.057). Judge is one home run behind Roger Maris’ 1961 pace who hit his 49th home run in the Yankees’ 124th game. However, Judge remains on a statistical pace to hit 63 home runs and break Maris’ Yankee and American League records.
fantasypros.com
Jonathan Heasley fans two in no decision Tuesday
Jonathan Heasley pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing no runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two in Kansas City’s 7-3 loss to Arizona on Tuesday. Heasley failed to complete at least five innings for the third time in four starts and hasn't recorded a win since June 10 against the Orioles as he's been back and forth between Kansas City and Triple-A Omaha. He remains at 1-7 with a 5.21 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings across 14 starts this season. If Heasley stays up with the big league club, he will try again for his second win of the season in his next start on Monday against the White Sox.
fantasypros.com
Julio Rodriguez, Mariners close to massive long-term extension
The 21-year-old burgeoning superstar's extension is rumored to be around $200 million guaranteed, with $450 million possible over an unknown length of time. The deal would presumably make him the Mariners' highest-paid player, and he will be a Top 20 pick in redrafts next year and possibly the No. 1 overall pick in dynasty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
5 Must-Have Players (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s go time in fantasy football. Thousands of fantasy drafts will take place every day/night from now until the NFL’s Thursday-night opener on Sept. 8. It’s time to finalize your lists of targets and fades. We asked some of the experts with the most accurate draft rankings...
fantasypros.com
Ryan Brasier surrenders unearned run in loss to Blue Jays
Ryan Brasier allowed one unearned run on one hit during the top of the 10th inning versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday. The damage came on a double off the bat of George Springer, scoring the free runner placed on second base. Brasier was charged with the loss as Boston ultimately fell to Toronto by a score of 3-2 in 10 innings.
fantasypros.com
Derek Brown’s League Winners to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are players that have league-winning upside in 2022 fantasy football drafts. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
fantasypros.com
Erickson’s Top 10 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Takeaways: Tight Ends (2022)
One of the best and underutilized tools on the FantasyPros website is the Boom or Bust Report. I was recently re-introduced to the tool while conducting research for the launch of the 2022 FantasyPros Draft Kit. Here are my top takeaways for tight ends after digging into the Boom or...
fantasypros.com
NFL Preseason Week 3 DFS Lineup Advice: Thursday (8/25)
It’s the final week of the preseason before the games mean something. Some teams take this as a dress rehearsal, so starters might see more time than usual. Still, the backups should see most of the game. We’ll look at deep dives and one more significant quarterback competition to make today’s lineup.
fantasypros.com
Brayan Bello strikes out seven batters Wednesday
Brayan Bello allowed just two runs, six hits, and one walk over five innings of work against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He also struck out seven batters but did not factor into the final decision as Boston ultimately fell to Toronto by a score of 3-2 in 10 innings.
fantasypros.com
Andrew Erickson’s League Winners to Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are players that have league-winning upside in 2022 fantasy football drafts. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
fantasypros.com
Patrick Beverley: Lakers finalizing deal to acquire veteran guard
The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a deal to aquire Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. (Shams Charania on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Beverley, who came to the Jazz this summer in the Rudy Gobert...
Comments / 0