thecomeback.com

48-year-old Terrell Owens runs insane 40-yard dash

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terrell Owens is 48 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2010 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. But according to a recent video, it sure looks like Owens still has every bit of his blazing speed. On Wednesday evening, Owens decided...
NFL
CBS San Francisco

Jimmy Garoppolo remains with 49ers as roster drops to 80 players

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers went through another round of roster cuts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster.The Niners reduced the active roster from 85 players to 80 on Tuesday without making a move with Garoppolo, their former starter who has spent all training camp working out on his own while San Francisco tries to find a trade partner.The Niners placed cornerback Jason Verrett (knee) on the reserve physically unable to perform list and rookie defensive lineman Kalia Davis (knee) on the reserve non-football injury list. Both players no longer count against the roster and must...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan doesn’t rule out 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s been a foregone conclusion that the San Francisco 49ers would either trade or release former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, but Niners coach Kyle Shanahan pumped the brakes on that assumption on Tuesday. In a press conference, Shanahan was asked if Garoppolo could still end up […] The post Kyle Shanahan doesn’t rule out 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

Raiders don’t sound confident about Darren Waller for Week 1

Raiders tight end Darren Waller still isn’t back from his hamstring injury as training camp ends and now his status for Week 1 is in doubt too. It doesn’t sound like Darren Waller will play in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ preseason finale against the Patriots but fans should be far more worried about the season opener than Friday’s game.
NFL
Kyle Shanahan
Demeco Ryans
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel breaks silence on clearing up ‘bad blood’ rumors with 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers are on the same page again after the versatile offensive weapon ended his holdout by inking a three-year deal with the team worth $71.55 million late last July. But prior to that contract signing, Samuel and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan were rumored to be having “bad blood” between each other, one that Deebo Samuel cleared up in a recent appearance during an interview with Taylor Rooks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

John Lynch: 49ers to put FS Jimmie Ward on IR

The 49ers may be without free safety Jimmie Ward for at least the first four weeks of the season. General manager John Lynch on Thursday ahead of the 49ers’ preseason finale vs. Houston said the team plans on putting the veteran free safety on injured reserve. At this point...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (8/23): Mini Cutdown Day

The Bengals got ahead of a cut-down deadline by announcing three moves, though they'll need to make two more by today's 4 pm ET deadline for every NFL team to have rosters down to 80 players. Which signal-callers have the strongest arm, greatest accuracy and best rushing ability? How does...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders HC Keeping Quiet On Darren Waller’s Return

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking ahead to their Week 1 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. The question is, will their star tight end, Darren Waller, be available? Head coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t too keen on his future. The Raiders are hosting the New England Patriots in joint...
NFL
12up

Raiders TE Darren Waller may not be ready for Week 1

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has often battled injuries in his career and it's been tough to see. The question begs, will he be ready to rock for the team's season-opening matchup going up against the Chargers?. That's up in the air, as the team is unsure of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

49ers Players to Watch During the Preseason Finale

The 49ers conclude the preseason in Houston, Texas, Thursday night against the Texans. There are a lot of questions and position battles that still need to be answered before the regular season. Most of the 49ers’ questions will be answered during their preseason finale. Keep an eye on these five 49ers players during the preseason finale.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Sweet play by CB Samuel Womack sets up another 49ers INT

49ers rookie cornerback Samuel Womack has been exceptional in the preseason and if he hadn’t already cemented his job as the starting nickel cornerback, he should’ve sealed it Thursday in Houston. After a 49ers turnover, the defense generated a takeaway in the red zone when Womack wrestled a pass away from a Texans receiver. The ensuing tip went right to safety Tarvarius Moore who hauled it in for his first interception of the preseason.
