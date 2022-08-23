ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislative Policy Forum: Supporting Our Workforce

Petrochemical industry leaders from INEOS, LyondellBasell, and DOW Chemical gathered at San Jacinto College's Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology (CPET), on August 25 to discuss their longstanding and successful partnerships with the institution. In addition to providing two-year technical degrees, San Jacinto College creates opportunities for its students through...
Metro Area Public Schools Improve Performance in New Accountability Scores

Houston area public schools showed marked improvement in the most recent accountability ratings released by the Texas Education Agency. The ratings released in August show that 341,000 area students out of nearly 500,000 are learning in schools rated A/B, according to an analysis by Good Reason Houston, an education nonprofit that works with 13 area independent school districts and charter school networks. The number of students in A/B schools is up 36% from the 250,000 young people on A/B campuses in 2019, the last year public ratings were issued.
