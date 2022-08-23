Houston area public schools showed marked improvement in the most recent accountability ratings released by the Texas Education Agency. The ratings released in August show that 341,000 area students out of nearly 500,000 are learning in schools rated A/B, according to an analysis by Good Reason Houston, an education nonprofit that works with 13 area independent school districts and charter school networks. The number of students in A/B schools is up 36% from the 250,000 young people on A/B campuses in 2019, the last year public ratings were issued.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO