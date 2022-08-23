ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

I’m a professional handyman – 10 things that make your house look cheap & you need to be careful with lighting

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
 2 days ago
YOU'RE only steps away from a luxe-looking home – with some attention to detail, you can ensure that your house doesn't look tacky.

A professional handyman has laid out the things to look out for that may be making your home look cheap.

A professional handyman has highlighted some things that may be making your home look cheap Credit: Getty

CLUTTER

Clutter takes away attention from the design of a room and completely overpowers it.

No matter how classy and sophisticated your design choices are, clutter can make them seem insignificant, so be sure to keep your space organized.

BAD LIGHTING

There are various types of lighting and they all affect a room differently.

For instance, bright white lighting has the potential to make a room look washed out. If your design choices are tacky, this type of lighting will highlight that even more.

DIY FURNITURE

Everyone loves a good DIY, but too much of a good thing can be bad applies in this case.

When a room is filled to the brim with DIY furniture projects, the space can start to look less intentional and more like a craft store.

TRENDY DECOR

Wanting to stay on trend is understandable, but trends are meant to be momentary.

Though a room may look hip with the latest style craze, months down the line that may not be the case.

Stick to timeless styles to save yourself time and money.

GENERIC GALLERY WALLS

Gallery walls are a great addition when you've got blank space to fill up, but be sure you have a clear direction before you set out to build one.

Don't opt for generic, mass-produced art. Instead, be intentional with the pieces you pick.

A CROWDED ENTRY

The first impression of your home is the entryway. Having too many items in your entryway can make it appear tacky and uncomfortable.

Instead, you should create an elegant and inviting space to welcome visitors and make them feel at ease.

LACK OF PERSONALITY

Every room in your home doesn't need to be decorated the same way, as this can make it appear cheap and too staged.

Despite this, you still want some sort of cohesion from room to room, as having multiple aesthetics in one home can be kind of jarring.

CHEVRON PATTERNS

The chevron pattern is not currently in and should be ditched. It looks okay in small quantities but too much at once can be overwhelming.

Less attention-grabbing patterns can make for a more classy appearance.

POPCORN CEILINGS

Not only is the bumpy texture of popcorn ceilings hard to keep clean and repair, but they just look plain bad.

These eyesores should be removed from your home if possible, and sleek ceilings should be prioritized.

ART WITH WORDS

Generic art with cliche phrases such as "live, laugh, love" can make your home feel tacky and impersonal. When it comes to art for your home, stick to pieces that feel more personal.

You can even go the extra mile and create your own artwork.

Generic art with cliche phrases can make your home feel tacky and impersonal Credit: Getty

Comments / 5

talk'n2myself
2d ago

if you aren't selling make it your own, if you like your mirror with the sunset on the beach with the palm tree leave it up

Reply
5
Comments / 0

Community Policy