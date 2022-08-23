Read full article on original website
Fair Director: This year's New York State Fair is bigger and better than ever
The New York State Fair is back in Syracuse, and In Focus is going along for the ride. JoDee Kenney catches up with some of the movers and shakers making it all happen, starting with interim fair director Sean Hennessey — who says that after two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s fair is coming back bigger and better than ever. There are the classic fair staples, like cold milk, fried food and lots of animals to get to know. But this year also brings some new exhibits like the New York State Energy & Environment Experience, which gives fairgoers a chance to learn about New York’s green energy investments… not to mention a chance to cool off in the air conditioning! And on the subject of air conditioning, who could forget the famous butter sculpture — which Hennessey notes is commemorating a very significant anniversary this year.
How many headed to the State Fair on Day 2?
Geddes, N.Y. — More than 48,000 people headed to the New York State Fair on Thursday, Day 2 of the 2022 fair. With a second straight day of great summer weather, 48,591 people went out to the fair, almost 10,000 more people compared to last year, when only 38,808 people went out.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pink or blue, it doesn’t matter in New York state, the price of the products should be the same. The New York State Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) is reminding consumers that gender-based pricing on products, known as the “pink tax,” is illegal in New York.
Geddes, N.Y. — Despite rain showers, 58,450 people came out Friday for the third day of the New York State Fair. It’s the highest day for attendance so far this year, but Friday still fell short of pre-pandemic attendance. In 2019, 98,238 people came out for the fair’s third day. That was an all-time daily record. The attendance on the first Friday of the fair has averaged just under 74,000 people since 1985.
One of the best bands you’ve never heard of just crushed Chevy Court at the NY State Fair (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — The Prodigals, an Irish punk band from New York City, gave the New York State Fair a pleasant surprise Thursday afternoon. Come showtime at 1 p.m., the aluminum benches in Chevy Court had become home to maybe 31 fans. It actually might have been a dozen true fans and a few folks just looking for a place to take a breather.
See what food Andrew Donovan is trying at the State Fair each day
STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Every day, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan is introducing Central New Yorkers to new food vendors or new menu items made by Fair favorites. Watch the savory segment everyday around 5:45pm on NewsChannel 9.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
This 100-year-old New York apple orchard is becoming a cannabis farm
More than a century ago, Beak & Skiff opened as an orchard in central New York, and over the years, the farm has reinvented its products, adding hard cider to the menu and now cannabis. The family-run farm has been growing hemp to make CBD products, including balms, vapes, tinctures...
Rapper Ice-T breaks the mold at NY State Fair Chevy Court (review)
Never in Ice-T’s wildest dreams did he expect to perform at the New York State Fair, said the rapper from the fairground’s Chevy Court on Thursday night. “I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing,” he said, “but I’m here, God damn it.”
