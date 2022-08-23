ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fair Director: This year's New York State Fair is bigger and better than ever

The New York State Fair is back in Syracuse, and In Focus is going along for the ride. JoDee Kenney catches up with some of the movers and shakers making it all happen, starting with interim fair director Sean Hennessey — who says that after two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s fair is coming back bigger and better than ever. There are the classic fair staples, like cold milk, fried food and lots of animals to get to know. But this year also brings some new exhibits like the New York State Energy & Environment Experience, which gives fairgoers a chance to learn about New York’s green energy investments… not to mention a chance to cool off in the air conditioning! And on the subject of air conditioning, who could forget the famous butter sculpture — which Hennessey notes is commemorating a very significant anniversary this year.
SYRACUSE, NY
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
CLARENCE, NY
Lite 98.7

The Ultimate Fall Town In New York State

There really isn’t a better place for the autumn months than the northeast. From the Adirondacks to the northern parts of New England, the entire region is perfect for late September through October. New York State in particular is phenomenal for the fall. We have perfect fall foliage, tons...
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State

Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Bar Has Been Named The Best In New York State

That's a pretty bold claim, right? The best bar in the whole entire state? My guess is there are hundreds, if not thousands of bars that would beg to differ. But, 24/7 Wall St. stands by its list of the best bar in every state, so let's take a look at the one named the best in New York.
RESTAURANTS
msn.com

How many headed to the State Fair on Day 2?

Geddes, N.Y. — More than 48,000 people headed to the New York State Fair on Thursday, Day 2 of the 2022 fair. With a second straight day of great summer weather, 48,591 people went out to the fair, almost 10,000 more people compared to last year, when only 38,808 people went out.
GEDDES, NY
Syracuse.com

More than 58,000 endure rain showers for Day 3 of the New York State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Despite rain showers, 58,450 people came out Friday for the third day of the New York State Fair. It’s the highest day for attendance so far this year, but Friday still fell short of pre-pandemic attendance. In 2019, 98,238 people came out for the fair’s third day. That was an all-time daily record. The attendance on the first Friday of the fair has averaged just under 74,000 people since 1985.
MUSIC
Bill Pullman
Lucille Ball
Big Frog 104

What’s This Super Long Vine Growing In My Backyard In Upstate NY?

If you've seen this vine growing in your yard or on your trees, here's everything you need to know about it. Has this green vine with white flowers suddenly popped up everywhere in your shrubs and trees? Well if it has, you are not alone. It seems to appear around this time of year and people are always wondering if it's dangerous.
GARDENING
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Welcome Sign#Hornell
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
Mix 103.9

FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair

I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Loophole Lets 18-Year-Olds Drink Beer at Bar, Will it Work in NY?

A loophole in the law allows teenagers under 21 to order beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks at bars and restaurants. My wife was scrolling through her Facebook feed the other day when I heard her say "no way!" She found a photo of her friend's young son sitting at a bar drinking a beer. Thinking it must be photoshopped or some sort of prank, she read the caption which was posted by the child's mother confirming that the photo was, in fact, real.
DRINKS
Mix 103.9

Mix 103.9

