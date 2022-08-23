Read full article on original website
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Ravens Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The 80-man roster deadline is set for this Tuesday at 4 p.m ET. In order to reach that number, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with a young wide receiver. According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Ravens have released wide receiver Bailey Gaither. Gaither, 25, played college football at...
Broncos Reportedly Cut Former Pro Bowl Linebacker
Roughly a week ago, the Denver Broncos signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert. On Tuesday, the front office parted ways with him. Brandon Krisztal of KOA 850 AM was first to report that Denver waived Schobert. Schobert received 32 snaps against the Buffalo Bills this past weekend. He finished the game...
Vikings waive former Denver Broncos TE
Part two of roster cuts came on Tuesday as the Minnesota Vikings needed to trim the roster down to 80 players by the 4 pm eastern deadline. The Vikings began those moves on Tuesday by waiving former fifth-round draft pick Harrison Hand and they continued those by releasing former Denver Broncos TE Shaun Beyer per The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.
Giants claim two WRs off of waivers from Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have stacked up plenty of depth over the course of the 2022 offseason. With how much they’ve been able to accumulate, the team has had to part with talented players as they begin to trim their roster down to 53-players. Baltimore had to get their roster...
Bills to 'run out the clock' on Tre'Davious White PUP list decision
The Bills are hoping Tre’Davious White can avoid a stint on the PUP list to begin the regular season. While speaking to reporters, GM Brandon Beane said the team is going to “run out the clock” when it comes to White’s roster spot in the hope that he’ll progress over the next week.
Bills delay roster decision on CB Tre’Davious White
The Buffalo Bills won’t make a roster move regarding star cornerback Tre’Davious White until they absolutely must. Bills general manager
Sportico: Buffalo Bills valued at $2.99 billion
The Buffalo Bills franchise is valued at $2.99 billion according to a study conducted by Sportico. The figures released show that the Bills are the 29th most-valuable team in the NFL. The teams Buffalo outranked included:. Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.94B) Detroit Lions ($2.86B) Cincinnati Bengals ($2.84B). While there are 28 teams...
Bills restructure Dion Dawkins' contract, free salary cap space
General manager Brandon Beane slid a little nugget into his press conference this week about reconstructing someone’s contract en route. Now we have our answer. On Thursday, the Bills reworked the deal of offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Beane has dusted off his “ol’...
