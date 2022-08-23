ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Cutting Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The 80-man roster deadline is set for this Tuesday at 4 p.m ET. In order to reach that number, the Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with a young wide receiver. According to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com, the Ravens have released wide receiver Bailey Gaither. Gaither, 25, played college football at...
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Cut Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

Roughly a week ago, the Denver Broncos signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert. On Tuesday, the front office parted ways with him. Brandon Krisztal of KOA 850 AM was first to report that Denver waived Schobert. Schobert received 32 snaps against the Buffalo Bills this past weekend. He finished the game...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings waive former Denver Broncos TE

Part two of roster cuts came on Tuesday as the Minnesota Vikings needed to trim the roster down to 80 players by the 4 pm eastern deadline. The Vikings began those moves on Tuesday by waiving former fifth-round draft pick Harrison Hand and they continued those by releasing former Denver Broncos TE Shaun Beyer per The Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sportico: Buffalo Bills valued at $2.99 billion

The Buffalo Bills franchise is valued at $2.99 billion according to a study conducted by Sportico. The figures released show that the Bills are the 29th most-valuable team in the NFL. The teams Buffalo outranked included:. Jacksonville Jaguars ($2.94B) Detroit Lions ($2.86B) Cincinnati Bengals ($2.84B). While there are 28 teams...
