MSHDA will use $63 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help homeless

By Lauren Shields
 2 days ago
People experiencing homelessness and at-risk populations in Michigan will receive more than $63 million in assistance, thanks to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority board and the American Rescue Plan Act.

In its August meeting, the board approved its HOME-ARP allocation plan to use more than $63 million in federal funds to develop affordable housing, offer financial assistance to qualified renters to prevent evictions, provide support to local homeless service agencies and acquire and rehabilitate existing buildings for non-congregate shelter, according to a press release sent out by the board Monday morning.

"Some individuals and families still need help recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," Chad Benson, chief housing solutions officer for MSHDA, wrote in the release. "The HOME-ARP allocation plan puts into place numerous strategies to help those in need now while also identifying and supporting longer-term opportunities to end homelessness for Michigan residents.”

Of the American Rescue Plan Act funds, $50 million will go toward what's called the "missing middle program," which will allow the housing authority to issue grants to developers who want to rehab rental or for-sale properties for workforce housing, otherwise known as affordable housing.

Applications for this program will open Sept. 19.

FOX 47 News reached out to MSHDA to find out how these funds will impact the Greater Lansing area specifically, but no one from the organization was immediately available for interview.

