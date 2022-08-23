Read full article on original website
Related
CMT
Kane Brown Surprises Fans With Randy Travis To Sing “Three Wooden Crosses”
Over the weekend, Kane Brown shared a “Grand” moment with country legend Randy Travis. The platinum-selling performer surprised ticket-holders at his Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20) when he welcomed the “Diggin’ Up Bones” singer to the spotlight during his high-energy set. The Country Music...
Popculture
Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled
Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
AOL Corp
Miranda Lambert Embraces Statement Color in Orange Minidress at ACM Honors 2022
Miranda Lambert went with a bright orange look for the 2022 ACM Honors. The country singer wore an orange matching set from Alex Perry at the awards show hosted in Nashville on Wednesday night. Lambert’s look was a fitted blazer jacket worn over a matching minidress. She paired the look with a clutch by Ahikoza. Lambert’s look was styled by Tiffany Gifford.
The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
Miranda Lambert, George Strait + More Sign on for Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album, ‘Live Forever’
Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and George Strait are just a few of the country and Americana artists who will submit tribute performances to a new compilation album dedicated to late outlaw country legend Billy Joe Shaver. The project, called Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, is due to...
The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, country music peaked with The Highwaymen. Of course, they’re the country supergroup consisting of the genres most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. And back in 1990, they held a special concert called American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum, where they joined forces to sing some of their biggest hits and most iconic songs. From Johnny’s “Ring of Fire,” Willie’s “Always On My Mind,” Waylon’s “Are You Sure Hank Done It This […] The post The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Wreckers’ Jessica Harp Sends Love to Michelle Branch Amid Split From Patrick Carney
Jessica Harp is showing her support for Michelle Branch -- her band mate in The Wreckers -- during a difficult time. Days after news broke that Branch is splitting from her husband of three years, the Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, Harp posted a carousel of photos showing a series of happy memories that she and Branch share.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Luke Bryan and Vince Gill Team Up for Jam Session of Classic Hits
Luke Bryan and Vince Gill crossed paths last week in Tennessee for the Brett Boyer Foundation Invitational Golf Tournament. After the golf was done, the duo performed an impromptu jam session for the folks in attendance. The “Country On” singer shared stories about first arriving in Nashville and meeting Gill.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline
Kane Brown has been married to Katelyn Jae since 2018. Here's a timeline of the singer's relationship with Jae, from how they met to the number of kids they have.
Dustin Lynch Completes His First Solo Flight as a Pilot
Dustin Lynch just took another major step toward becoming a licensed pilot: The country singer completed his first solo flight. "Set a goal, and when you get there ... man it always feels good! First solo flight today," he writes with a pilot emoji and another of a plane taking off.
CMT
Blake Shelton Says Job "Takes a Backseat Now to Gwen and the Kids"
Blake Shelton always wants to be known as a country singer, but he admits his focus is a bit split these days. Shelton, who celebrated his first anniversary with Gwen Stefani in July, recently told ET that he has different priorities these days. "Look, I love music, and I love...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blake Shelton’s Retro New Video Reminded Him Why He Cut Off His Mullet
Blake Shelton throws it back to the glory days of '90s country in his new video, but that doesn't mean he's fully embracing the past. Shelton sports an impressive mullet that rivals his own past hairstyle in his new clip for "No Body," but in a new interview, he says the video shoot reminded him why he ditched that hairstyle in the first place.
Tim McGraw Celebrates 24th Birthday of Daughter, Maggie, With Sweet Post
Tim McGraw is always celebrating his three daughters, and this week, he sent a very special birthday shoutout to his middle daughter, Maggie. In a social media post shared on Friday, Aug. 12, McGraw wished his daughter a happy 24th birthday, including a heartfelt note to Maggie in the caption.
LoCash Singer Preston Brust Reveals Longtime Struggle With Bell’s Palsy: ‘I Count My Blessings’
LoCash have been on a professional high recently, as they've been out promoting a new single, "Beach Boys," that they got to record with the actual Beach Boys. But in a new interview with People, LoCash singer Preston Brust reveals that he's been privately dealing with a health struggle after a recurrence of Bell's palsy left the right side of his face paralyzed in December of 2021.
Luke Combs Gets Honest About ‘Crippling’ Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Luke Combs previewed his return to his roots and opened up about "crippling" OCD during a new interview with Apple Music Country's Kelleigh Bannen. The singer's anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder never got between him and the stage, and he indicates he has it under control more than he ever did before. The key for him, he says, was becoming a family man and spending time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kelly Lang Tearfully Remembers Her Dear Friend Olivia Newton-John: ‘I Just Wept’
A few days had passed since the death of Olivia Newton-John, and Kelly Lang didn’t quite know what to do or how to feel. “I went back and looked at all of my emails and texts from her, and I just wept,” Lang admits during a recent interview with Taste of Country following the Aug. 8 death of her dear friend. “I mean, I miss my friend, but I also realize that I am going to miss the artist that she was, too. She was the tapestry of everybody's childhood.”
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery Plays Latest Hit ‘Damn Strait’ at ACM Party for a Cause
Scotty McCreery is riding high these days. The American Idol alum just celebrated his fifth straight chart-topper with a number ones party in Nashville. “Damn Strait” is an ode to the King of Country Music, George Strait. On the track, the narrator laments that he can no longer listen to the Texan’s biggest hits because they remind him of lost love. On the heels of the track’s success, McCreery performed it at Ascend Amphitheater in the Music City for ACM Party for a Cause. Check out some video from the performance below.
Chris Young Has an Unconventional Vision for Opening His Own Bar
It's practically an expected development for big country stars to open up their own bars and honky-tonks. Lower Broadway in Nashville is dotted with watering holes that have been curated by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and soon, Eric Church and Garth Brooks. However, you'll have to look elsewhere...
Chris Young’s Most Embarrassing Celebrity Moment Started ‘At the End of a Bar’
It's not uncommon to accidentally call or text the wrong person after having a few drinks. However, when your contacts list includes some heavy hitters in the music industry, perhaps it's best to leave your phone locked. It's a lesson Chris Young learned the hard way after FaceTiming an artist...
Taste of Country
41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0