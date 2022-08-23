ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Kane Brown Surprises Fans With Randy Travis To Sing “Three Wooden Crosses”

Over the weekend, Kane Brown shared a “Grand” moment with country legend Randy Travis. The platinum-selling performer surprised ticket-holders at his Oklahoma show on Saturday (Aug. 20) when he welcomed the “Diggin’ Up Bones” singer to the spotlight during his high-energy set. The Country Music...
Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled

Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
Miranda Lambert Embraces Statement Color in Orange Minidress at ACM Honors 2022

Miranda Lambert went with a bright orange look for the 2022 ACM Honors. The country singer wore an orange matching set from Alex Perry at the awards show hosted in Nashville on Wednesday night. Lambert’s look was a fitted blazer jacket worn over a matching minidress. She paired the look with a clutch by Ahikoza. Lambert’s look was styled by Tiffany Gifford.
The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship

Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, country music peaked with The Highwaymen. Of course, they’re the country supergroup consisting of the genres most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. And back in 1990, they held a special concert called American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum, where they joined forces to sing some of their biggest hits and most iconic songs. From Johnny’s “Ring of Fire,” Willie’s “Always On My Mind,” Waylon’s “Are You Sure Hank Done It This […] The post The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Blake Shelton Says Job "Takes a Backseat Now to Gwen and the Kids"

Blake Shelton always wants to be known as a country singer, but he admits his focus is a bit split these days. Shelton, who celebrated his first anniversary with Gwen Stefani in July, recently told ET that he has different priorities these days. "Look, I love music, and I love...
LoCash Singer Preston Brust Reveals Longtime Struggle With Bell’s Palsy: ‘I Count My Blessings’

LoCash have been on a professional high recently, as they've been out promoting a new single, "Beach Boys," that they got to record with the actual Beach Boys. But in a new interview with People, LoCash singer Preston Brust reveals that he's been privately dealing with a health struggle after a recurrence of Bell's palsy left the right side of his face paralyzed in December of 2021.
Luke Combs Gets Honest About ‘Crippling’ Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Luke Combs previewed his return to his roots and opened up about "crippling" OCD during a new interview with Apple Music Country's Kelleigh Bannen. The singer's anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder never got between him and the stage, and he indicates he has it under control more than he ever did before. The key for him, he says, was becoming a family man and spending time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelly Lang Tearfully Remembers Her Dear Friend Olivia Newton-John: ‘I Just Wept’

A few days had passed since the death of Olivia Newton-John, and Kelly Lang didn’t quite know what to do or how to feel. “I went back and looked at all of my emails and texts from her, and I just wept,” Lang admits during a recent interview with Taste of Country following the Aug. 8 death of her dear friend. “I mean, I miss my friend, but I also realize that I am going to miss the artist that she was, too. She was the tapestry of everybody's childhood.”
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery Plays Latest Hit ‘Damn Strait’ at ACM Party for a Cause

Scotty McCreery is riding high these days. The American Idol alum just celebrated his fifth straight chart-topper with a number ones party in Nashville. “Damn Strait” is an ode to the King of Country Music, George Strait. On the track, the narrator laments that he can no longer listen to the Texan’s biggest hits because they remind him of lost love. On the heels of the track’s success, McCreery performed it at Ascend Amphitheater in the Music City for ACM Party for a Cause. Check out some video from the performance below.
