Teenager Arrested for Graffiti in Indy
A teenager is arrested in Independence after an investigation by the Independence Police Department into a string of graffiti cases. The first incident was reported in late June and the most recent was reported earlier this month. There were nine cases in total in which a unique symbol was either spray painted or written in a paint marker. Evidence discovered in the investigation led officers to a 14-year-old male. The teen cooperated with officers in the investigation and police arrested and charged him with several counts of criminal damage and felony criminal damage.
Wilson County Has 15th Highest Covid Rate in Kansas
Wilson County has made the list of the top 50 in the state of Covid infection rates. Wilson County has the 15th highest Covid infection rate in Kansas. There has been a total of 3,085 cases in the county. Reports indicate that 45% of the county has been vaccinated, which is higher than the national average of 40%. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Covid Act Now.
