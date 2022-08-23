ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares?

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.09% to $173.68. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Nvidia is expected to report EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $8.10 billion. The company last quarter...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
Dollar General Likely To Benefit From Inflation Driven Customer Traffic, Says Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $280.00. The analyst noted that DG reported a Q2 earnings beat, driven by better-than-anticipated sales and profitability, reflecting the impact of inflation and consumers continuing to increase reliance on Dollar General amidst a challenging economic environment.
Ubiquiti: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ubiquiti UI reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ubiquiti beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.21. Revenue was down $34.74 million from the same period last...
Analysts Cut Price Targets On Splunk After Q2 Performance, Lower ARR Outlook

Splunk Inc SPLK clocked 32% revenue growth in Q2, topping the consensus. Adjusted EPS of $0.09 beat the consensus. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Outperform and cut the price target from $143 to $139. Splunk delivered a mixed quarter where macro headwinds led some customers to delay cloud transition or expansions, resulting in lower total and cloud ARR, he noted.
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Dell Stock Slumps As Muted PC Demand Forecast Offsets Solid Q2 Earnings

Dell Technologies (DELL) shares slumped lower Friday after the PC and laptop maker posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings but cautioned that weakening business and consumer demand would clip near-term sales. Dell earned an adjusted $1.68 per share over the three months ending in July, topping Street forecasts by around 4...
Why Domo Shares Are Down 10% After Hours

Domo Inc DOMO shares are trading lower in after hours Thursday. The company reported weak second-quarter revenue results and issued top-line guidance below analyst estimates. Domo said fiscal second-quarter revenue jumped 20% year-over-year to $75.5 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $76.39 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Subscription revenues totaled $67.4 million and billings reached $72.3 million.
