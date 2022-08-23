Read full article on original website
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares?
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.09% to $173.68. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Wednesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Nvidia is expected to report EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $8.10 billion. The company last quarter...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Krispy Kreme, Target and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Target — Shares of the retailer slid more than 2% after its earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin. The company said its quarterly profit fell almost 90% from a year ago. However, Target reiterated its full-year forecast and said it is now positioned for a rebound.
Tesla has 21% upside potential after stock-split takes effect as China production volume ramps up, Wedbush says
Tesla could surge 21% as it benefits from increased volume production at its China factory, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said. Ives set a new $360 price target to reflect the company's 3-for-1 stock split that went into effect today. "Demand is not the problem for Tesla, but supply has been...
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off
The stock market is forever moving up and down.
Cramer Says No To This Stock, Suggests Tesla Instead Since 'They're Also In The Lithium Business'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enbridge Inc. ENB is a "great stock." The "Mad Money" host said no to Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI, adding that it is a Canadian company not making any money. "We've got to stick with money-making companies. How about Tesla, Inc. TSLA? They’re also in the lithium business."
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Confounding Trade? Cathie Wood Dumps $50M In Nvidia Shares Just 2 Weeks After Major Buy And A Day Ahead Of Earnings
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management dumped over 293,000 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA on Tuesday via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds. This comes just two weeks after Ark bought 366,982 shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and a day ahead of the tech company's second-quarter earnings release. Nvidia was...
Dollar General, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares gained 0.8% to $249.35 in after-hours trading.
Dollar General Likely To Benefit From Inflation Driven Customer Traffic, Says Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Dollar General Corp DG with a price target of $280.00. The analyst noted that DG reported a Q2 earnings beat, driven by better-than-anticipated sales and profitability, reflecting the impact of inflation and consumers continuing to increase reliance on Dollar General amidst a challenging economic environment.
Ubiquiti: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ubiquiti UI reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ubiquiti beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.21. Revenue was down $34.74 million from the same period last...
Is It Too Late to Buy MercadoLibre Stock?
MercadoLibre is reaching a size and scale that makes it very difficult for its rivals to compete.
Analysts Cut Price Targets On Splunk After Q2 Performance, Lower ARR Outlook
Splunk Inc SPLK clocked 32% revenue growth in Q2, topping the consensus. Adjusted EPS of $0.09 beat the consensus. RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained Outperform and cut the price target from $143 to $139. Splunk delivered a mixed quarter where macro headwinds led some customers to delay cloud transition or expansions, resulting in lower total and cloud ARR, he noted.
Motley Fool
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029
A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Benzinga
Alibaba, JD, Nio Shoot Up Over 2%: Hang Seng Shadows Firmer Wall Street Ahead Of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking an upbeat Wall Street session overnight, as investors braced for U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole summit due later in the day. The benchmark Hang Seng rose 0.93% at the open, with shares of Alibaba, JD.com,...
biztoc.com
Shares of Dollar Tree fall after company cuts guidance, citing investments in competitive pricing
Dollar Tree cut its financial outlook for the year, citing its push to offer more competitive prices at its Family Dollar stores. The move came after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates by a penny. Shares of rival Dollar General, which reported better-than-expected results, also slid after initially rising.
Zoom Stock Falls 8% on Earnings and Sales Guidance Cuts
The videoconferencing specialist's second-quarter key metrics indicate that it's still having solid success growing its enterprise business.
Dell Stock Slumps As Muted PC Demand Forecast Offsets Solid Q2 Earnings
Dell Technologies (DELL) shares slumped lower Friday after the PC and laptop maker posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings but cautioned that weakening business and consumer demand would clip near-term sales. Dell earned an adjusted $1.68 per share over the three months ending in July, topping Street forecasts by around 4...
Why This Analyst Has Lost Faith in These Top Software Stocks
RBC Capital is moving to the sidelines on a couple of software stocks after they reported their most recent quarterly results.
Why Domo Shares Are Down 10% After Hours
Domo Inc DOMO shares are trading lower in after hours Thursday. The company reported weak second-quarter revenue results and issued top-line guidance below analyst estimates. Domo said fiscal second-quarter revenue jumped 20% year-over-year to $75.5 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $76.39 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Subscription revenues totaled $67.4 million and billings reached $72.3 million.
