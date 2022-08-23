ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHR

Indianapolis man sentenced in 2020 murder of transgender woman

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 55 years for the murder of a transgender woman in October 2020 on the city's near east side. According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, 39-year-old Sara Blackwood was walking home from work on Oct. 11, 2020, in the 2600 block of East Washington Street, near North Rural Street, when she was shot and killed. She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man faces more prison time for possessing gun while on parole

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man on parole faces prison time after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm on Tuesday. Parole agents searched the home of Bradford Jensen, 50, in Indianapolis on Oct. 28. Police say they found a loaded handgun. Jensen was arrested and later confessed to investigators that the firearm was in fact his, according to court documents.
FOX59

80 years for Indy man found guilty of Broad Ripple pub murder

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man who earlier this month was found guilty of murder will serve 80 years in prison for shooting and killing Alfred Hayes Jr. in a Broad Ripple pub in 2019. Curtis Baker was found guilty after a two-day trial on Aug. 9 and sentenced on Thursday. Hayes was also found guilty […]
WIBC.com

Police Explain Wednesday Night Police Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS--An Indianapolis Metro Police Officer fired his gun during the chase of three people who were running away from them Wednesday night. That officer has been put on administrative leave while criminal and administrative investigations are conducted. That’s standard procedure when an officer fires a gun during a chase. Police...
WFYI

Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop

A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
wrtv.com

IMPD investigating after officer shoots at suspects on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two apartment complexes on the city’s northeast side were on near lockdown as IMPD investigated an officer-involved shooting. According to IMPD, at about 7:30 p.m., officers reported to Briergate Apartments near 30th Street and Post Road for a firearms investigation. The investigation was led by the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force.
WISH-TV

Feds: Franklin man made guns using 3-D printer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say a man faces federal weapons charges after making “ghost guns” using a 3-D printer. According to court documents, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) began an investigation in May. During the investigation, investigators say they found Alexander Clark, 26, of Franklin, was selling privately-made firearms, including machine guns.
WISH-TV

IMPD investigates police shooting:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are responding to an officer involved shooting according to a post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Twitter page. Police asked people to avoid the area of Cheswick Village and Briergate Apartments as they search for a suspect. IMPD says the shooting happened Wednesday in...
FOX59

Carmel PD releases image to find package thief

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is investigating a package theft and ask the public for help in identifying the person who may have taken it. Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., Carmel police said the package was taken from a home in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass, just north of I-465 and west of […]
FOX59

Two people wanted in Carmel for defacing skate park equipment

CARMEL, Ind. — Two people are wanted in Carmel for defacing equipment at a local park earlier this month. The Carmel Police Department said they are persons of interest in an ongoing investigation of criminal mischief at Carmel Skate Park. According to police, equipment at the park was defaced with graffiti on Friday, August 5. […]
