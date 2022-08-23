ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Robinette's unveils 2022 corn maze design

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery has revealed the design for its 2022 corn maze!. The design is of none other than the winery’s own Big Apple. The Big Apple has been a staple of Robinette’s since 1973, the Grand Rapids business tells us.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Polish Festival returns to Calder Plaza on August 26-28

The Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids is hosting its annual Polish Festival at Calder Plaza this weekend. The festival is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year and an opportunity to spread polish culture and traditions to all of West Michigan through food, music, and vendors. The festival goes...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Governor Whitmer launches Back-to-School Tour in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off her Back-To-School Tour at Valley View Elementary in Rockford on Friday. The state of Michigan says the tour will discuss getting kids up to speed and bolstering their mental health as the 2022–23 school year begins. We're also told the...
ROCKFORD, MI
Fox17

Win free snackers for a year at Olga's in Comstock Park!

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Olga’s Fresh Grille in Comstock Park is celebrating its first anniversary by giving away free snackers for one year!. The restaurant says guests can earn points or sign up for its rewards program with the purchase of a meal on Tuesday, Aug. 30 between 10:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. Guests will then be entered in a raffle for a chance to win free snackers for a year.
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
Fox17

Meijer seeks to add more products by local and diverse businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is looking to add products from local and diverse businesses!. The grocery retailer says the newest Supplier Diversity event will center around clothing and general merchandise. Business owners are invited to submit videos describing their goods before the deadline on Sunday, Sept. 18. Videos...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Earn a chance to win Pitbull tickets by donating to Van Andel Arena's School Supply Drive

Van Andel Arena is hosting a school supply drive to benefit West Michigan schools throughout August. To sweeten the deal for people who donate new, unopened items, Van Andel Arena is offering donors a chance to win tickets to Pitbull's “Can’t Stop Us Now Tour” at Van Andel Arena on August 30. Three winners will be selected to win tickets to see Pitbull featuring Iggy Azalea at Van Andel Arena on August 30th.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

2 suspects arrested in connection to Kent County purse thefts

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A pair of suspected serial purse snatchers have been taken into custody. The Grandville Police Department (GPD) says investigators across multiple law enforcement agencies determined that a series of purse thefts across Kent County this month are linked. The first of the alleged incidents occurred...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Vicksburg man arrested, charged in April 16 shooting at Paw Paw bar

PAW PAW, Mich. — One of the people involved in a shooting that took place outside a Paw Paw bar earlier this year has been taken into custody. The shooting happened behind Sportsman Bar on the night of April 16, according to the Paw Paw Police Department (PPPD). Four people were injured, with one previously listed in critical condition. That person’s current condition was not disclosed.
Fox17

Severe weather possible on Monday, stay weather aware

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 1, MARGINAL risk for all of Michigan, including West Michigan, for Monday, August 29. The main threats include heavy downpours, hail and strong wind. According to the SPC, showers may be ongoing across parts of the region Monday...
