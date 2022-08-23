Oshkosh Man Sentenced To Prison For Robbing A Van Full Of People. A Federal judge in Green Bay Monday sentenced a 26-year-old Oshkosh man to 7 ½ years in prison for robbing a van full of people 2 years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin says Raymon Fuller, Jr. was armed with a 9 millimeter Glock handgun with an extended magazine when he robbed a van full of people in Oshkosh on August 28th of 2020. Fuller got a small amount of marijuana and cash during the robbery. During the sentencing Judge William Greisbach noted the serious nature of the crime, the strong need for deterrence, and the need to protect the public from Fuller. In addition to the prison term, Fuller will spend five years on supervised release after he is released from prison.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO