Read full article on original website
Related
947jackfm.com
Here’s the Four Transportation Projects That Could be Considered by Stevens Point Voters This November
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — City leaders in Stevens Point have called a special City Council meeting for next Tuesday at 4:30 PM to consider placing four binding referendums on the November ballot for transportation projects. If approved, residents would vote yes or no to the following projects that...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown, Outagamie County first responders receive lifesaving equipment through WPS, We Energies grant
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, alongside the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue, received some much-needed lifesaving equipment on Thursday. Through Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies charitable foundations, the Brown and Outagamie first responders were rewarded as part of the Rewarding Responders Grant programs. The grant is...
oshkoshexaminer.com
100 UW Oshkosh employees may have their jobs outsourced to private company
Roughly 100 UW Oshkosh employees have been notified that their jobs may be outsourced to a private company that provides custodial and groundskeeping services. The school says the employees are not technically losing their jobs since they would be offered positions with the new contractor, Tennessee-based SSC Services for Education, with higher pay and a sign-on bonus.
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $600M plan to help Wisconsin working families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced his plan to help working families with the state’s budget surplus, where $600 million will be invested into fixing significant state issues. The governor visited Wausau City Hall this morning to hold a roundtable meeting with city leaders and receive feedback...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
whby.com
Controversial Shawano County campground sold out of receivership
SHAWANO, Wis–A controversial Shawano County campground is getting a new owner. A judge approves the sale of Annie’s Campground in Gresham to Positive Ventures LLC for a reported two million dollars. The campground’s previous owner, Ann Retzlaff, was ordered to sell the facility after defaulting on loans tied...
oshkoshexaminer.com
State says Oshkosh clearwells can stay underground but cost would be steep
The city may be able to avoid installing water storage tanks that would loom over the shore of Lake Winnebago, but it’s going to be expensive. That’s the message the Common Council heard at a workshop Tuesday when a consultant provided the results of recent inspections and testing at the Water Filtration Plant.
whby.com
Developers unveil plans for redesign of City Center Plaza in downtown Appleton
APPLETON, Wis–Developers have unveiled plans for a complete redesign of the City Center Plaza in downtown Appleton. Dark Horse Development has created a website with initial designs for the building in the 100-block of West College Avenue–and will be renamed Fox Common. It currently houses the Building for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie Co. bridge, I-41 lanes to be closed
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on...
UPMATTERS
WI State Patrol witnesses unorthodox towing on I-41
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind residents about towing vehicles after a tow truck carrying two other vehicles and a trailer was seen on I-41. The Wisconsin State Patrol tweeted out about an incident that happened on the week of August 14 that involved three vehicles and a trailer. A tow truck has a vehicle on its bed as well as another vehicle hooked up with a trailer behind that vehicle.
Marathon County Mugshots for Aug. 25, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WSAW
State Patrol executes search warrant at Stratford car restoration business
STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has spent several hours at Kuyoth’s Klassics in Stratford conducting an investigation. The business restores classic cars. The Wisconsin Department of Transporation said at 8 a.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol executed a search warrant at Kuyoth’s Klassics. State Patrol personnel and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/23/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Oshkosh Man Sentenced To Prison For Robbing A Van Full Of People. A Federal judge in Green Bay Monday sentenced a 26-year-old Oshkosh man to 7 ½ years in prison for robbing a van full of people 2 years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin says Raymon Fuller, Jr. was armed with a 9 millimeter Glock handgun with an extended magazine when he robbed a van full of people in Oshkosh on August 28th of 2020. Fuller got a small amount of marijuana and cash during the robbery. During the sentencing Judge William Greisbach noted the serious nature of the crime, the strong need for deterrence, and the need to protect the public from Fuller. In addition to the prison term, Fuller will spend five years on supervised release after he is released from prison.
WISN
Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays
MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson resigns
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School District Superintendent Randi Anderson resigned from her position on Wednesday. A district official tells Local 5 News that Anderson has decided to step down based on her need to tend to personal matters impacting her and her family. The district official also explained...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
WBAY Green Bay
State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State investigators have released names in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers shot and killed Daniel Pesavento, 29, on Friday, Aug. 12. Pesavento was armed with a handgun, according to police. The DOJ says Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City responds to rise in municipal code violations at properties in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna City Council says there has been a rise in complaints about property code violations, and Kaukauna’s city attorney is reaching out to the community to explain how the municipal code works. City Attorney Kevin W. Davidson is asking residents to “Consider Our Code,” in...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay City Officials Again Discussing a Flag Ban
City officials in Green Bay are once again discussing a flag ban. A similar policy was shot down in June, with the Council splitting their vote, and Mayor Eric Genrich casting the deciding vote against it. The initial discussion began after Mayor Genrich approve the flying of the LGBTQ+ Pride...
Grand Chute Fire Department warns of fundraising scam
The Grand Chute Fire Department is issuing a fundraising scam alert, sharing that they are not soliciting funds.
Comments / 0