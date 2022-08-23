ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Spun

Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Player On Wednesday

The Houston Texans have parted ways with a veteran cornerback. According to Dov Kleiman, the team has cut cornerback Fabian Moreau. Moreau's tenure in Houston lasted just under three months. He originally signed with the team at the end of May after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. Moreau...
NBC Sports

How Lance looked in 49ers' preseason finale against Texans

HOUSTON — Trey Lance took 22 snaps Thursday night in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Now, the quarterback is ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. At least, that’s what the 49ers are counting on. Lance completed 7 of 11 passes...
Yardbarker

Houston Texans Trying To Become Second Team To Finish With Winning Record With +30000 Odds Or Worse

The NFL preseason odds have been released, and according to DraftKings.com, the Houston Texans have the longest odds at + 30000 to win Super Bowl LVII. Of the 21 teams with a 500-1 rating before the Super Bowl or worse since 1977, only one—the 1978 Seattle Seahawks—ended up with a winning record. This season also marks the franchise’s first successful season for the Seahawks, according to Oddseeker.com.
