Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr has been shot during an attempted robbery in Washington on Sunday evening.Robinson, 23, was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the NFL team.The team management met the player in the hospital and said that Robinson was in “good spirits.”I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) August 29, 2022According to Washington DC police, the shooting was reported in the city’s northeast at around 6pm on Sunday. Robinson suffered two “gunshot wounds to his lower extremities,” according to authorities.The police are on the lookout for two possible suspects.(More follows)

