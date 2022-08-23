Read full article on original website
Top defenseman in NHL in three seasons debated
Makar, Seider, Power among favorites of NHL.com writers. NHL Network is spending the offseason presenting the best current NHL players at each position. On Sunday, the network's producers and analysts revealed their top 20 defensemen in a special program. To add to that conversation, we asked six NHL.com writers to pick the player they think will be the best defenseman in the NHL in three seasons. Here are their choices:
Inside look at Philadelphia Flyers
DeAngelo, Tortorella tasked with team 'playing the right way'. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. The Philadelphia Flyers hired coach John Tortorella as the first step in changing a culture and resetting a...
Philadelphia Flyers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Couturier among bounce-back candidates; Atkinson can benefit from reunion with Tortorella. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Philadelphia Flyers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
Ducks prospect Mintyukov taking advantage of opportunity in North America
IRVINE, Calif. -- Pavel Mintyukov was not quite 17 years old when he arrived in North America from Russia with all the tools to make himself an NHL prospect. He just needed to refine and display his skills. After sitting out his first season in North America because of the...
Eichel healthy, expecting big season with Golden Knights
Forward hopes to be 'dynamic force' after recovering from injury. Jack Eichel feels good, and it's been a while since the Vegas Golden Knights forward has been able to say that. "It's been a nice offseason," he said. "I guess more normal than the last two with COVID and then...
MIKE BABCOCK INDICATES HIS NHL COACHING CAREER IS OVER
It appears 2019 will officially go down in the books as the last year of Mike Babcock's NHL coaching career. Babcock appeared on a radio station in Saskatoon Friday just a day after giving up his voluntary position as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan men's hockey team. Babcock said he won't be returning to the NHL.
Color of Hockey: Vilgrains speaking out for inclusion, against racism
Former NHL forward, daughter teaming up to advocate diversity in game. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles retired NHL forward Claude Vilgrain and his daughter Cassandra Vilgrain, who is social & media coordinator at Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, the parent company of the Calgary Flames.
NHL News: Red Wings, Lightning, and Canucks
Filip Zadina Gets Bridge Deal To Stay With Red Wings. CapFriendly: The good news for Red Wings’ fans is that the Filip Zadina contract is very affordable. Now, he just has to live up to his draft potential. Zadina signed a three-year deal on Friday that will pay him $1.825 million AAV.
Transaction Analysis: Flyers Re-Sign Allison and Högberg
The Flyers announced on Friday that they have re-signed 24-year-old restricted free agent (RFA) right wing Wade Allison and 23-year-old restricted free agent defenseman Linus Högberg to new contracts. Allison's new contract is a two-year deal that pays a two-way NHL/AHL rate in year one and a one-way rate...
Ottawa Senators fantasy projections for 2022-23
Tkachuk could be top 25 player; Chabot is bounce-back candidate. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Ottawa Senators. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top 250...
Top prospects for Ottawa Senators
Sanderson, Pinto ready for NHL roles if healthy; Greig impressed at World Juniors. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Ottawa Senators, according to NHL.com. [Senators 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions...
NHL linesman Tobias embraces mentoring role at Exposure Combine
BUFFALO -- Growing up in upstate New York, officiating was just a job for brothers James and Adam Tobias. But it didn't take long for it to become a career. James, 27, has been an NHL linesman for five years and has officiated at the professional level for seven. Adam, 25, has been officiating in the American Hockey League since 2017. Both have also officiated in the NCAA, and both turned to the NHL Exposure Combine to help further their careers.
New York Rangers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Shesterkin, Fox, Panarin each ranked among top five at positions. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the New York Rangers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
Three questions facing Ottawa Senators
Improving offensive production, defenseman depth among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Ottawa Senators. [Senators 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Have the Senators made enough moves to...
Dawson Mercer Takes on the VMAs Black Carpet | BLOG
Mercer was posted up along the VMAs black carpet, ready to interview the performers outside Prudential Center. Dawson Mercer is certainly hoping to be a part of some big moments at Prudential Center, as the 20-year-old enters his second NHL season. His hockey skills will certainly drive those big moments, but on Sunday night, he was part of another, the non-hockey big moment at Prudential Center, the 2022 MTV VMA's.
Flyers Sign Two Restricted Free Agents
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have made the following signings, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have signed forward Wade Allison to a two-year, two-way/one-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $785,000. The Flyers signed defenseman Linus Högberg to a...
Poulin: 'When you want to achieve something, anything is possible'
MONTREAL -- In a recently released "Ask A Hab" video for HabsTV, Marie-Philip Poulin stated that her childhood dream was to play in the Olympics. Poulin, 31, has accomplished that objective four times over for Canada, earning three gold medals and one silver medal along the way. Individual effort and...
Red Wings Reset: 2022-23 left and right wing breakdown
"Obviously, a long way to go, but there's a lot to work with," Lalonde said in his introductory press conference on July 1. "There's some things to work with there that really excites me as a coach." And in his first season in Detroit, one of Lalonde's most important tasks...
DETROIT RED WINGS: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify...
Vokoun Reflects on Time with Preds, Praises Goaltending Future in Saros
Former Predators Netminder Discusses Nashville's Past and Future. It's hard to imagine a time before Juuse Saros and Pekka Rinne stood between the pipes for the Nashville Predators, but before either of them got their due, there was Tomas Vokoun. If you owned a Predators jersey between 1998 and 2007,...
