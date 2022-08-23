Read full article on original website
fox40jackson.com
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Pearl River has surpassed flood stage in Jackson, and could soon be affecting some homes and businesses in Byram and Jackson. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported that the river had risen to 30.91 feet, nearly 3 feet above flood stage. The service is...
Barnett Reservoir discharge increased, could cause flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced an increase in discharge from the Barnett Reservoir. After a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS), PRVWSD increased the discharge from the reservoir to 45,000 CFS. Officials said the amount of rain over the last two days yielded […]
WAPT
Reservoir to release more water; flooding expected in Jackson
BRANDON, Miss. — Reservoir operators are releasing more water in response tothis week's record rainfall. Some homes in northeast Jackson will likely see flooding as a result. "Hopefully there's enough time and people will believe that there's enough water coming that they need to evacuate," said John Sigman, general...
WAPT
Business flooded as drainage ditch overflows in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local emergency because of flash-flooding. "The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash-flooding, threat of structural damage and obstruction to roadways and bridges," city officials said in a Wednesday release. "Local assistance might be necessary to support local government response and recovery efforts."
WAPT
Pearl River Flood Emergency: What you need to know
JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River is rising and threatening to some roads, businesses and homes. We've got the latest on what you need to know about the flooding emergency. Reservoir managers increased the amount of water released in response to days of record rainfall that led to widespread flooding.
WLBT
City clarifies mayor’s comments calling for voluntary evacuations; says be prepared to evacuate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne is clarifying comments Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made during a Thursday press conference calling for voluntary evacuations in preparation for a Pearl River flood. Thursday, Lumumba called on people who are located in high-risk areas of flooding to begin...
WLBT
Canton residents forced to clean up again after second flooding in one month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the second time this month that residents are having to rebuild and start over after flash flooding crept into homes and left most of the city covered in Floodwaters. Now with some areas still flooded, residents say recovery efforts are at a standstill. “I...
rtands.com
Record flooding in Mississippi leads to train derailment
Heavy rains that have been hitting the southern portion of the U.S. has now led to a train derailment east of Brandon, Miss. The train cars that were involved in the accident on Aug. 24 were carrying carbon dioxide. The derailment occurred between Highway 471 and North Street. No injuries were reported and officials believe a storm drain has washed out a portion of the tracks. Crews were on the scene trying to remedy the situation.
Daily record rainfall totals set in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Jackson has reported that record amounts of rainfall fell in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday. Officials report record daily rainfall amounts were set in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg. In Vicksburg, the old record of 1.71 inches set on Aug. 24, 2008, was eclipsed on Wednesday...
PHOTOS: Storms cause trees to fall in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most of Central Mississippi has experienced rain this week. The storms have caused damage, including flooding, downed trees and other damage across the Jackson-metro area. On Thursday, trees fell on Mockingbird Lane and near the intersection of Oriole Drive and Will O Wisp Way in Jackson. The storms also caused: Flooding […]
WAPT
'We were wading in water up to our knees,' Canton flood victim says
CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are cleaning up damage in the wake of flooding. "I told my son we were fixing to lose our cars," Jimmy Faulkner said. "We were wading in water up to our knees to get to our cars."
WLBT
Canton residents deal with flooding for second time in a month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flood waters from Wednesday’s heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now dozens of residents are frustrated and are beginning the long road to recovery. “The whole town is almost flooded. This is ridiculous, I just replaced my garage,” Canton resident Brenda Smith...
Floodwaters wash out chunk of Mississippi highway. Officials warn of flooding dangers.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that floodwaters have washed out portions of Highway 489 in Newton County. MHP posted pictures on Twitter of a chunk of the road that was swept away by floodwaters. The highway is completely washed away. The portion of Highway 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow...
MDOT issues emergency alert. Parts of Mississippi interstate closed because of major flooding.
Parts of Interstate 20 near Morton have been closed because of flooding. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued an Emergency Alert and closed the westbound lanes of I-20 near MS 481 and the town of Morton in Scott County. The interstate was closed at 10:17 a.m. and is expected...
WLBT
Forest residents say flash flooding took them by surprise
FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest was among the many spots with flash flooding problems today following days of rain in central Mississippi. Highways 35 and 80 were problem spots in Forest. And if you’re not familiar with the area, locals say it doesn’t always get that bad. “I’ve...
PHOTOS: Flooding across Jackson-metro on Aug. 24
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area. In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an […]
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
WLBT
Rescue boats deployed in Rankin Co. to help people escape flooded homes
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders in Rankin County are working to rescue people from their homes amid Wednesday’s heavy rain and flash flooding. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey says the county has deployed one airboat, two regular rescue boats, and three high water rescue vehicles. Highway 80 in...
