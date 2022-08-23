ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

fox40jackson.com

NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Pearl River has surpassed flood stage in Jackson, and could soon be affecting some homes and businesses in Byram and Jackson. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported that the river had risen to 30.91 feet, nearly 3 feet above flood stage. The service is...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Barnett Reservoir discharge increased, could cause flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced an increase in discharge from the Barnett Reservoir. After a conference call with the National Weather Service (NWS), PRVWSD increased the discharge from the reservoir to 45,000 CFS. Officials said the amount of rain over the last two days yielded […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Reservoir to release more water; flooding expected in Jackson

BRANDON, Miss. — Reservoir operators are releasing more water in response tothis week's record rainfall. Some homes in northeast Jackson will likely see flooding as a result. "Hopefully there's enough time and people will believe that there's enough water coming that they need to evacuate," said John Sigman, general...
BRANDON, MS
WAPT

Business flooded as drainage ditch overflows in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local emergency because of flash-flooding. "The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash-flooding, threat of structural damage and obstruction to roadways and bridges," city officials said in a Wednesday release. "Local assistance might be necessary to support local government response and recovery efforts."
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Pearl River Flood Emergency: What you need to know

JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River is rising and threatening to some roads, businesses and homes. We've got the latest on what you need to know about the flooding emergency. Reservoir managers increased the amount of water released in response to days of record rainfall that led to widespread flooding.
JACKSON, MS
rtands.com

Record flooding in Mississippi leads to train derailment

Heavy rains that have been hitting the southern portion of the U.S. has now led to a train derailment east of Brandon, Miss. The train cars that were involved in the accident on Aug. 24 were carrying carbon dioxide. The derailment occurred between Highway 471 and North Street. No injuries were reported and officials believe a storm drain has washed out a portion of the tracks. Crews were on the scene trying to remedy the situation.
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Storms cause trees to fall in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most of Central Mississippi has experienced rain this week. The storms have caused damage, including flooding, downed trees and other damage across the Jackson-metro area. On Thursday, trees fell on Mockingbird Lane and near the intersection of Oriole Drive and Will O Wisp Way in Jackson. The storms also caused: Flooding […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Canton residents deal with flooding for second time in a month

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flood waters from Wednesday’s heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now dozens of residents are frustrated and are beginning the long road to recovery. “The whole town is almost flooded. This is ridiculous, I just replaced my garage,” Canton resident Brenda Smith...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Forest residents say flash flooding took them by surprise

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest was among the many spots with flash flooding problems today following days of rain in central Mississippi. Highways 35 and 80 were problem spots in Forest. And if you’re not familiar with the area, locals say it doesn’t always get that bad. “I’ve...
FOREST, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Flooding across Jackson-metro on Aug. 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area. In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries were...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

