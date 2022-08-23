Heavy rains that have been hitting the southern portion of the U.S. has now led to a train derailment east of Brandon, Miss. The train cars that were involved in the accident on Aug. 24 were carrying carbon dioxide. The derailment occurred between Highway 471 and North Street. No injuries were reported and officials believe a storm drain has washed out a portion of the tracks. Crews were on the scene trying to remedy the situation.

BRANDON, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO