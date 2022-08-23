ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 gluten-free crackers: Which are worthy of a cheeseboard and which to leave on the shelf

By Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
USA TODAY's Food Reporter Morgan Hines sampled several brands of gluten free crackers and rated them all. Elise Brisco and Morgan Hines/USA TODAY

You're hosting a cocktail party at home and want to build a cheeseboard . But you or one of your guests has a gluten allergy. Your grocery shopping list has now become a bit more complicated. It's no longer as simple as picking up any box of crackers.

I am gluten-intolerant. To start, let me tell you that I don't care what kind of option you have on the table, if you've thought to add anything gluten-free to your spread, I'm already feeling very grateful.

Here are my thoughts on five gluten-free crackers. I did a taste test of the crackers plain to determine whether they could work as a snack on their own or as part of a cheeseboard.

Bob's Red Mill Oat Crackers

Bob's Red Mill Oat Crackers Elise Brisco/USA TODAY

These crackers taste oat-y and could be good on their own but also with a spot of jelly,peanut butter or maybe a soft cheese.

I've always liked these. They're a reliable option though not the simplest one for a cheese board. I think it's important to be aware that they're more flavorful if you're looking only to add just a crunchy element to your spread but they definitely taste good and are a great snacking option.

Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Crackers

Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers Elise Brisco/USA TODAY

I feel like this has been my staple gluten-free cracker since I can remember.

This is the perfect accompanying option for your cheese board and also for general snacking. I couldn't be more sure of this.

The Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers add the right amount of crunch and saltiness and are perfect for pairing. But I also like these plain. Hands down my favorite gluten-free cracker.

From the Ground Up Sea Salt Snacking Cauliflower Crackers

From the Ground Up Cauliflower Snacking Crackers Elise Brisco/USA TODAY

These are light and flavorful and are very good (addictive, really) on their own. And they could work with a topping like cheese or hummus. But for me they might serve as more of a snack than a cheeseboard component or cracker for pairing or dipping — given the flavor that comes from a combination of salt and other herbs on the cracker's surface.

I think these are worth having in your pantry whether you're thinking about a gluten-free need or not.

365: Gluten Free Himalayan Salt Crackers

365 by Whole Foods Gluten Free Himalayan Salt crackers. Elise Brisco/USA TODAY

The 365 by Whole Foods Market Himalayan Salt Almond & Sunflower Seed Flour Crackers sounded appealing. Even with the Himalayan salt drawing me in, these weren't worth the money or the calories.

This cracker would be fine with a bit of cheese on top, but alone they're as dry as cardboard.

Craize Guava Toasted Corn Cracker

Craize Guava Toasted Corn Cracker Elise Brisco/USA TODAY

This was the strangest taste-to-texture combination I've ever experienced.

They taste sweet and fruity but have the distinct crunch of a cracker. I didn't love them but I also was so intrigued that I couldn't stop eating them after our taste test concluded.

That said, I definitely would not pair this with a cheese board.

I'm not sure I'd buy this exact cracker again but I am curious about the brand's other offerings which include Sweet Corn, Plantain, Everything and Coconut flavor.

