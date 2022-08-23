Historic drought unveils 113 million-year-old dinosaur tracks in North Texas dry river bed

Read full article on original website
Here's What The Dinosaurs Who Left Massive Footprints In Texas Looked Like
On August 18, a state park in Texas revealed that its famous 113 million-year-old dinosaur footprints were exposed due to the recent drought conditions in the area. The prints were uncovered at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas, an area known for having five location sites showing the presence of two different types of dinosaurs that once used to roam around the Lone Star State.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Texas golf cart accident leaves grandfather, his grandchildren and niece, dead
The four people killed in a weekend golf cart collision in Texas were a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police said. The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being intoxicated ran a stop sign...
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
Texas authorities said three young girls have been found dead in a private pond near their Cass County home, multiple outlets reported. The bodies of Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, were located in the pond early Saturday morning, officials said, according to CBS affiliate KSLA and the Texarkana Gazette. The trio was reported missing late Friday night.
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?
Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
West Texas Gas Export To Mexico In May Hits All-Time High
Natural gas pipeline exports from West Texas to Mexico averaged 1.6 Bcfpd during May 2022 – the most pipeline exports from West Texas on record, according to the EIA. — Natural gas pipeline exports from West Texas to Mexico averaged 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfpd) during May 2022 – the most pipeline exports from West Texas on record, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
A west texas photographer chases a
Community of Marathon, where I’ve lived and maintained an art studio and gallery for the past 22 years, the surrounding desert grasslands give way to weathered hillocks and low-rise mountains. Standing out among them lies a distinct knoll shaped like a pyramid. Each fall, the full moon rises directly over this hilltop as the setting sun infuses the landscape with an ember-like glow. The moon, golden as it peaks over the summit, grows brighter while the sunlight fades, intensifying until it dominates the entire vista.
Texas college student to adopt abandoned, ant-covered baby he found in trash can
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A Texas State University student is working toward adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting family in Haiti five years ago. According to CNN, Jimmy Amisial was en route to ring in 2018 at a New Year’s Eve party when he stumbled upon a large crowd surrounding a baby abandoned in the street. He was 22 at the time.
