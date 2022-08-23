The second week of high school football games in the Valley had Redwood and Clovis North looking for that first win. The Broncos looked like they had something big going from the get-go. Vincent Cordoba took the opening kickoff all the way back. Unfortunately, his touchdown return was wiped out by a penalty. Clovis North did find the end zone a little later. Andrew Chavez, with a nose for the goal line, took it over the left side for the first of his two touchdown runs. The Rangers responded with Ty Potts taking it into the end zone. Clovis North went on to beat Redwood on a late field goal, 17-16. The Broncos are 1-1 while the Rangers are 0-2. In other final scores from the Thursday schedule, McLane knocked off Mendota, 20-14. Reedley won at Roosevelt, 26-16. And Liberty-Madera Ranchos beat Sanger West, 47-7. There is a full schedule of games Friday night.

6 HOURS AGO