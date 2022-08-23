Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of Kenji’s Teriyaki Grill in Fresno, California.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John Clifford
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan Dijkhuizen
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMPH.com
Talking to Fresno State linebacker coach Tim Skipper
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State Bulldogs held their 18th practice on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will break fall camp this weekend and then get into full game preparations for their season opener against Cal Poly. That game takes place in Fresno on Thursday, Sept. 1st at Valley Children's...
KMPH.com
Talking to Fresno State defensive backs coach JD Williams
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State football team continues to get ready for the season opener against Cal Poly. That game takes place in Fresno on Thursday, Sept. 1st at Valley Children's Stadium. FOX26 Sports Director talked to defensive backs coach JD Williams out of Coalinga. Williams was...
KMPH.com
Week Two in Valley High School Football
The second week of high school football games in the Valley had Redwood and Clovis North looking for that first win. The Broncos looked like they had something big going from the get-go. Vincent Cordoba took the opening kickoff all the way back. Unfortunately, his touchdown return was wiped out by a penalty. Clovis North did find the end zone a little later. Andrew Chavez, with a nose for the goal line, took it over the left side for the first of his two touchdown runs. The Rangers responded with Ty Potts taking it into the end zone. Clovis North went on to beat Redwood on a late field goal, 17-16. The Broncos are 1-1 while the Rangers are 0-2. In other final scores from the Thursday schedule, McLane knocked off Mendota, 20-14. Reedley won at Roosevelt, 26-16. And Liberty-Madera Ranchos beat Sanger West, 47-7. There is a full schedule of games Friday night.
KMPH.com
Countdown to Kickoff
Today was practice number 19 for the Fresno State football team, and the Bulldogs have been grinding. They are putting in all the hard work in the heat and the other physical demands of Fall camp. But camp is about to transition to game preparation, with the season opener one week from Thursday night. That makes these sessions so important, especially for a senior like David Perales, who is setting an example for the younger players.
KMPH.com
State terminates lease with Ft. Washington Beach Campground
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A popular Fresno campground has been shut down by the state. The California State Lands Commission officially terminated the Fort Washington Beach Campground lease today at its meeting in San Diego. The commission staff made the recommendation after learning the yearly rent hasn't been paid...
KMPH.com
Fresno mayor posthumously awards Carnegie Medal to local hero who saved girl from drowning
FRESNO, Calif. — Arthur Caballero of Fresno was posthumously awarded with the Carnegie Medal on Wednesday morning at Fresno City Hall from Mayor Jerry Dyer. In 2020, the 62-year-old painter was enjoying a day of fishing near the Kings River bank when he noticed a 7-year-old girl struggling through the fast-moving waters. Caballero saw the girl moving into deep water where the swift current picked up pace. That is when he entered into the river's waters and pulled the girl safely toward the bank. Unfortunately, Caballero was overtaken by the swift current and later died at the hospital. The young girl pulled safely to shore.
KMPH.com
Search and rescue divers check Avocado Lake for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26 NEWS) — Thursday marked 18 days since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes stopped briefly by her grandparents' house, went to a gas station, drove off, and was never seen again. It also marked the start of the group Adventures with Purpose joining in on the search for the missing Selma woman.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kevin Darnell Williams
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kevin Darnell Williams. Kevin Williams is wanted by Law Enforcement for Parole Violation. 31-year-old Williams is 6' 2" tall, 237 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kevin Williams is hiding, call...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jeremy Houston Hutchins
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jeremy Houston Hutchins. Jeremy Hutchins is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 40-year-old Hutchins is 5' 10" tall, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jeremy Hutchins is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Volunteer team of search and rescue divers joins in to help look for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — Wednesday marks seventeen days since Jolissa Fuentes’ family last saw the 22-year-old. “It’s very hard for us. We have that missing piece and we’re not going to be happy or complete until she’s home," said Jolissa's mother, Norma Nuñez. Family,...
KMPH.com
Woman picking kid up from school tests 4 times over DUI limit following hit-and-run
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A Clovis woman is accused of committing a hit-and-run after drunkenly picking her kid up from school. Clovis Police say the call about the hit-and-run came in a little before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. The caller said a driver side-swiped their car in front of a school near Bullard and Helm in Clovis.
KMPH.com
FOX26 Town Hall: Dangers of Fentanyl
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fentanyl is proving deadly for the Central Valley and we want to talk about it. FOX26 News is hosting a live town hall meeting with different partners, and a panel of experts. The town hall will be an hour-long from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m....
KMPH.com
One man dead, after running into oncoming traffic on Highway 99
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 99 in West Fresno. On Thursday night, California Highway Patrol first received calls about an accident on the highway. When they arrived, they found an abandoned crashed car in the center divider. According...
KMPH.com
Clovis Police arrest Fresno man for multiple overnight thefts, prowling, and stolen cars
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno man is behind bars at the Fresno County Jail after Fresno Police arrested him for grand theft auto, theft, and prowling. The suspect is 34-year-old Alexander Valdez. On the morning of August 24, detectives with Clovis Police served a search warrant at Valdez' home...
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Car shears off fire hydrant; water gushing 40 feet into the air
FRESNO, Calif. — A FOX26 viewer captured the moments after a car sheared off a fire hydrant sending water gushing 40 feet into the air in Fresno on Thursday. You can see in the video water flooding the surrounding areas in central Fresno. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at...
KMPH.com
CHP helicopter helps rescue injured hiker at Edison Lake
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County sheriff's deputies say an injured man was airlifted from Lake Thomas A. Edison Tuesday morning. The area where he fell is on the upper side of Edison Lake at a place called Black Rock. Fresno Sheriff's deputies, the CHP helicopter, and EMS...
KMPH.com
Volunteer group to search Pine Flat Lake for missing Selma woman
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The volunteer group known as Adventures with Purpose has announced its team will search Pine Flat Lake and the surrounding area on Thursday for missing Selma woman, Jolissa Fuentes. The 22-year-old has been missing since August 7th when she was last seen at an AM...
KMPH.com
Traffic Alert: Car fire on Hwy 41 near Coarsegold
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (FOX26) — FOX26 News received word of a car on fire on Hwy. 41 before Coarsegold. The car was burning in the northbound lane near Road 200. The driver was able to get out safely and fortunately, the fire did not spread to the brush along the highway.
KMPH.com
Visalia Unified Board invests in funding academics and safety for staff and students
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Visalia Unified School District’s Board of Education focused on approving two contracts on August 23. The investments offer unlimited academic support, access to hotspot devices, and safety on every school campus. "Our Board listened and tonight, by a unanimous vote of Board members present,...
KMPH.com
Job fair Thursday for the Big Fresno Fair
The Big Fresno Fair is holding its 11th Annual Job Fair on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Supervisors will be accepting applications to fill nearly 400 positions for the 2022 Big Fresno Fair. Available positions include, but are not limited to: parking and admission ticket sellers, ticket takers,...
