talkbusiness.net
Several admin changes made at Fort Smith Public Schools
Though Fort Smith Public Schools shifted some administrative duties and titles and added one new position over the summer, the district has not experienced the disproportionate ratio between administrative, teacher and student growth in the district. A graph posted by the Fort Smith Education Association in June showed that from...
talkbusiness.net
Then & Now: Holland finds optimism amid personal tragedy
Editor’s Note: The following story appeared in the Aug. 15 issue of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. “Then & Now” is a profile of a past member of the Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 class. ———————– Jennifer Holland’s past year...
talkbusiness.net
Peacemaker Festival impact reaches $3.746 million; 2023 acts already being booked
Peacemaker Festival organizers are touting a $3.746 million economic impact with its recently concluded 2022 event in downtown Fort Smith, and festival co-founder Trent Goins says one of the two 2023 headliners are already booked. But he ain’t saying who it is. The 2022 festival – held July 29-30...
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith School Board discusses Peak Center flooding, hears Vision 2023 update
The Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education want more information for possible solutions to flooding at the district’s newly opened Peak Innovation Center. Record rainfall in Fort Smith caused flash flooding in the city June 7, June 8 and June 10. Water came into Peak Innovation Center during...
Mercy-Fort Smith to relocate visitor entrance
Mercy Hospital-Fort Smith visitors will begin entering through a new location as part of an ongoing expansion.
Whataburger to break ground in Poteau
POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Chamber of Commerce and franchisee WAB Venture will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first Whataburger in Poteau, Oklahoma. The ceremony will be held at 1903 N. Broadway St., the future site of the restaurant, at 10 a.m on Aug. 25. “This...
Fayetteville announces fall bulk waste cleanup events
The City of Fayetteville Recycling and Trash Collection Division has set the dates for its bulky waste cleanup events this fall.
NWA highway projects to be funded by Amendment 91 taxes following lawsuit against ARDOT
Six scheduled highway improvement projects across Arkansas, including two in Northwest Arkansas, will now be completely funded by Amendment 91 taxes following a lawsuit against the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
5newsonline.com
Joe Exotic hopes to lay roots in Fort Smith if released from Oklahoma prison
Joe Exotic rose to fame in 2020 with the Netflix documentary "Tiger King." Now behind bars, he says if he gets pardoned, he plans on settling down in Fort Smith.
talkbusiness.net
Bilingual bank Banco Sí sets grand opening for Sept. 23 in Rogers
Banco Sí, the bilingual division of Signature Bank of Arkansas, will open on Sept. 23 in downtown Rogers and has plans to expand the brand to Springdale and Siloam Springs, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) news release. The 3,966-square-foot bank at 114 S. First St. will be the...
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
kuaf.com
Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation
More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation signs $2M agreement with USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation signed a $2 million loan agreement with the USDA on Tuesday as part of the USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program. The USDA made the $2 million loan available to Cherokee Nation to relend to Cherokee citizens who are heirs to farmland and need help resolving ownership and succession issues.
The Fort Smith Lunch Spot Is Serving Up Delicious Soup
There are a few things that I enjoy more than a great bowl of soup. Sure, you have your more complicated dishes, and sometimes you are hungry for more. But when it comes to it, a good bowl of soup hits the spot right. And in Fort Smith, there are quite a few spots to find a bowl of soup should you seek it out.
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up 16.75% in August report
Inflation continues to boost sales tax revenue in Northwest Arkansas’ four largest cities, which cumulatively reported a 16.75% gain from a year ago in their August data. The combined revenue reported in August totaled $9.216 million, a monthly record for the region in August. Year-to-date through the August report,...
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith sales tax revenue up more than 13% through July
Fort Smith’s sales tax revenue had another strong month with the city’s share of the Sebastian County sales tax totaling $2.089 million up 16.88% compared to July 2021, according to the city’s July sales tax report. Because city administration used 2021’s sales tax revenues in the first...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24
Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year. The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out...
KHBS
Human remains found floating in Beaver Lake under Highway 412 bridge
SONORA, Ark. — Someone found human remains in Beaver Lake earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Washington County, according to a news release sent by Tim Helder, the county sheriff. At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, a caller told the sheriff's office they had found something suspicious under the...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurant news: Tin Roof, Girls Gone BBQ, Queens Mexican Cuisine & more
A handful of restaurants have opened in Fayetteville over the last few weeks, and a new coffee shop will open early next month. Here’s what we know about some of the new places around town. Tin Roof. Nashville-based restaurant and live music joint Tin Roof opened on Dickson Street...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville and Springdale animal shelters offer free adoptions
The Fayetteville and Springdale animal shelters have partnered for the annual nationwide Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. As part of the effort, both shelters will offer free adoptions from Wednesday, Aug. 24 through Wednesday, Aug. 31. Fayetteville Animal Services Superintendent Justin Lentz said it’s been a tough year for...
