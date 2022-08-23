ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

talkbusiness.net

Several admin changes made at Fort Smith Public Schools

Though Fort Smith Public Schools shifted some administrative duties and titles and added one new position over the summer, the district has not experienced the disproportionate ratio between administrative, teacher and student growth in the district. A graph posted by the Fort Smith Education Association in June showed that from...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Then & Now: Holland finds optimism amid personal tragedy

Editor’s Note: The following story appeared in the Aug. 15 issue of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. “Then & Now” is a profile of a past member of the Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 class. ———————– Jennifer Holland’s past year...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Whataburger to break ground in Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Chamber of Commerce and franchisee WAB Venture will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first Whataburger in Poteau, Oklahoma. The ceremony will be held at 1903 N. Broadway St., the future site of the restaurant, at 10 a.m on Aug. 25. “This...
POTEAU, OK
talkbusiness.net

Bilingual bank Banco Sí sets grand opening for Sept. 23 in Rogers

Banco Sí, the bilingual division of Signature Bank of Arkansas, will open on Sept. 23 in downtown Rogers and has plans to expand the brand to Springdale and Siloam Springs, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) news release. The 3,966-square-foot bank at 114 S. First St. will be the...
ROGERS, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' Largest United Methodist Church Considers Disaffiliation

More than 80 United Methodist Churches in Arkansas are looking to enter the process of disconnecting from the denomination over the issue of "human sexuality." Gary Mueller, the bishop of the Arkansas Annual Conference, says the division breaks his heart, but some churches are upholding what they consider the "biblical view of marriage between a man and woman."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

The Fort Smith Lunch Spot Is Serving Up Delicious Soup

There are a few things that I enjoy more than a great bowl of soup. Sure, you have your more complicated dishes, and sometimes you are hungry for more. But when it comes to it, a good bowl of soup hits the spot right. And in Fort Smith, there are quite a few spots to find a bowl of soup should you seek it out.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up 16.75% in August report

Inflation continues to boost sales tax revenue in Northwest Arkansas’ four largest cities, which cumulatively reported a 16.75% gain from a year ago in their August data. The combined revenue reported in August totaled $9.216 million, a monthly record for the region in August. Year-to-date through the August report,...
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith sales tax revenue up more than 13% through July

Fort Smith’s sales tax revenue had another strong month with the city’s share of the Sebastian County sales tax totaling $2.089 million up 16.88% compared to July 2021, according to the city’s July sales tax report. Because city administration used 2021’s sales tax revenues in the first...
FORT SMITH, AR
bartlesvilleradio.com

Cherokee County DRC Closes on August 24

Tomorrow will be the last day that the Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center will be open for residents who are seeking aid from the federal or state governments related to the storms that passed through in May of this year. The Cherokee County Disaster Recovery Center has been working out...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
fayettevilleflyer.com

Fayetteville and Springdale animal shelters offer free adoptions

The Fayetteville and Springdale animal shelters have partnered for the annual nationwide Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. As part of the effort, both shelters will offer free adoptions from Wednesday, Aug. 24 through Wednesday, Aug. 31. Fayetteville Animal Services Superintendent Justin Lentz said it’s been a tough year for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

