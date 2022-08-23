Read full article on original website
Could this Subway in Carol City, Florida actually be haunted?
A Subway restaurant"Subway" by wachovia_138 is licensed under CC BY 2.0. If you've ever even looked at a picture of Florida, it's easy to see how much diversity is packed into this state. No matter what you're looking for, whether it be a unique club, family adventure, restaurant, whatever, Florida has got it all. Of course, they have all the comforts of society as well, the staples that make our lives what they are.
Coastal commuter rail has long been planned for South Florida. Will Broward lawmakers push it forward?
Interstate 95 wasn’t built all at once. And a proposed commuter rail line that would run through Broward County along the Florida East Coast Railway won’t materialize quickly, either. State and local planners remain unable to decide whether trains would pass over or under the New River in Fort Lauderdale. So the county commission is poised Thursday to set aside the river crossing question and ...
Click10.com
Popular Coral City Webcam exciting scientists over health of reefs that are dying globally
MIAMI – At the very beginning of the pandemic, a new experiment launched in South Florida brought joy and peace to millions of people around the world that were locked down in their homes. It’s an underwater web cam in a coral reef located right off PortMiami that scientists...
Click10.com
Landing of Cuban migrant boat on Hollywood Beach causes stir
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A Cuban migrant vessel washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Thursday morning, causing a stir and revealing a series of coincidences about where it landed and who witnessed it. Photos show the tiny raft being removed from the beach, but the images of those who saw it...
fox4now.com
Officials mark 30 years since Hurricane Andrew
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — State and community leaders gathered in Homestead on Tuesday, the eve of the 30th year since Hurricane Andrew made its devastating landfall on the city. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Florida Dept. of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, flanked by nine other speakers, gathered to highlight the significance of the storm, reflect on the changes in public safety in the years since, and to remind the public about the importance of being weather-ready.
texasmetronews.com
Haitian Americans in the Miami-Dade District 2 race￼
When Jean Monestime completes his tenure on the 13-member Miami-Dade Commission in November, another Haitian American is likely to step up to fill the District 2 seat. Of the six candidates in the non-partisan race for the seat, the only one held by a Haitian American historically, four are Haitian.
Photos Show Proud Boy Working at Miami Polling Station
An alleged Proud Boy was spotted running a Miami-Dade polling center on Tuesday, causing a social media uproar over the hiring process for poll workers. Nowell Salgueiro, who is also a member of the Miami-Dade GOP executive committee, had been seen sporting Proud Boys merchandise at a June GOP rally in Broward County and was included in an expose of the far-right group’s movements in The New York Times. “All poll workers attest to remain unbiased, nonpartisan, respectful and professional while performing assigned election duties,” wrote Suzy Trutie, deputy supervisor at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department, in a statement to the Miami New Times. “Miami-Dade County does not discriminate on the basis of race, gender, orientation, age, disability, religious or political beliefs.”Welcome to Miami, where we have members of the Proud Boys openly working at polling stations. This is Proud Boy Nowell Salgueiro, known for advocating political violence and a member of the @MiamiDadeGOP executive. pic.twitter.com/lEEdcxaiK7— Miami Against Fascism 🌴☕️ (@MIAagainstFash) August 23, 2022 Read it at Miami New Times
Florida Agriculture Commissioner race pits state senator against Miami businesswoman
After the August primary, the fight for Florida's cabinet positions in statewide elections is down to a former Florida senator and a Miami businesswoman for who will head the Florida Department of Agriculture.
communitynewspapers.com
Zumpano Patricios acquires 328 Minorca Ave. Building To Miami’s Community Newspapers
Zumpano Patricios and the ZP Land Holding Companies have acquired the 328 Minorca Avenue Building in Coral Gables. Together with the 312 Minorca Avenue Building previously purchased in 2008, the resulting office building complex will provide the firm with more than 40 offices, four conference rooms and 20 parking spaces for attorneys at its headquarters.
NBC Miami
WATCH LIVE: Final Farewell for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry
South Florida is giving a final farewell to Miami-Dade Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry, who died after he was shot while in the line of duty last week. A memorial service was being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins. The public is invited to attend, and doors opened at 8 a.m.
thenextmiami.com
Miami Area Expected To Add 19,000 Apartments In 2022
Developers are expected to complete 19,125 apartments in the Miami metro area in 2022, according to a new report by rentcafe.com. Rentcafe also reported earlier this month that Miami remains the most competitive market in the U.S. for renters. In Miami, “the existing supply of rentals simply can’t keep up with sky-high demand,” the website said.
WSVN-TV
Man beaten up by group of bikers on Venetian Causeway intersection as his son watches
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive home from a baseball game came to a violent stop on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach when a father said he was beaten up repeatedly by a group of bicyclists while his 8-year-old son watched in terror from inside the family’s SUV.
Miami New Times
Miami's Beaches See Record-Breaking Levels of Stinky Seaweed
Depending on the time and day, Miami's beaches can smell like several things: saltwater, weed smoke, or the sunblock-smeared flesh of scorched tourists. And if the stench of rotten eggs is the shoreside odor of the hour, it's likely courtesy of sargassum seaweed, smelly, brown algae that has overwhelmed shorelines from Miami to the Caribbean in recent years. A July report from the University of South Florida's (USF) Optical Oceanography Lab found that in June, a record 24.2 million tons of the seaweed covered the Atlantic. And as first reported by Axios, Miami-Dade County beaches recently saw the highest levels of the pesky algae since 2019, when the county began closely tracking seaweed data.
TROPICAL WAVE: Now 20 Percent Chance System East Of Florida Grows
Three Tropical Waves Watched By National Hurricane Center… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: This story has been updated with a new version. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are three tropical waves under the watchful eyes of Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Hurricane Andrew, 30 Years Later: "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes"
MIAMI - Thirty years ago this week on August 24th, 1992 Hurricane Andrew cut like a buzz saw through South Miami-Dade County. Major portions of Florida City and Homestead were reduced to rubble. The stench of wet drywall, and dead vegetation percolated in the August heat. "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes," Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace remembers."We lost roughly 60% of our tax base in a period of 4 1/2 hours," said Wallace, Mayor of Florida City, who can now take a longer view of that day 30 years ago. "We had some instant 'urban renewal' there...
NBC Miami
Viewings Being Held for 4 Victims of Deadly Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash
Friends and family of four of the victims of last weekend's deadly wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway will get a chance to say their goodbyes Thursday. A viewing will be held starting at 2 p.m. until midnight at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Funeral Home in Kendall for Valeria Caceres, Briana Pacalagua, Daniella Marcano and Valeria Pena.
Florida primary results: Governor's race, Miami-Dade School Board and more
The ballots have been scanned, the "I Voted" stickers have been ripped off of our shirts, and the attention has shifted to November. These are some of the takeaways from Florida's primary election:. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the state's Democratic primary race for...
Court: City of Miami, fire chief shielded in defamation case involving Black firefighter
MIAMI - An appeals court Wednesday said the City of Miami and Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban are shielded from defamation allegations in a lawsuit stemming from a 2017 incident in which a Black firefighter's family photos were defaced and a string shaped like a noose was placed over one of the photos. Firefighters David Rivera, Kevin Meizoso, and Justin Rumbaugh filed the lawsuit over comments that Zahralban made in a news release and news conference that implicated them in placing the noose over the photo, according to Wednesday's ruling by a panel of the 3rd District Court of Appeal. The firefighters said...
"Prepare for the worst": Miami reflects 30 years after Hurricane Andrew
Thirty years ago this week, Hurricane Andrew touched down in South Dade and changed Miami forever. The Category-5 storm — which made landfall Aug. 24, 1992 — killed 65 people, destroyed 63,000 homes and caused an estimated $26 billion in damage, according to media reports. Fast forward: In...
Miami New Times
The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Put your beer knowledge to the test at Beat Culture's Blind Beer Tasting Series, a challenge tailor-made for brew enthusiasts. Guests are invited to sample five blind-guided beverages, paired with a palate-cleanser snack, as they tour the hole-in-the-wall brewery. A beer connoisseur will lead attendees through the rich flavors found in each sip of Beat Culture's one-of-a-kind craft beers. 7 p.m Friday, at Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5642; beatculture.com. Tickets cost $18. Sophia Medina.
