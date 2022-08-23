Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
Roughly 6,000 Palm Beach County students on after-school wait lists
As more parents return to the office after the pandemic, local schools are seeing a bigger demand for after-school care, and it's leaving thousands of Palm Beach County students on waiting lists.
Coming soon: Anthony’s Runway 84 in Fort Lauderdale and Fat Boyz Barbecue in Deerfield Beach set to make their returns
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fat Boyz Barbecue, Deerfield Beach After shrinking his smoky empire from three brick-and-mortar locations to one during the pandemic, owner and pitmaster Jarael Holston-Jones is on the barbecue rebound. Fat Boyz is expected to debut its second ...
Mizner Arts Center Faces Setback and Boca Greenlights Hotel Project
The expectation for Monday was a key milestone toward a performing arts center in Mizner Park. Now the deal is in serious doubt. Four months ago, it appeared that Boca Raton and The Center for Arts & Innovation (TCA&I) had resolved all remaining issues with the group’s proposed lease of land next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. The city scheduled two special meetings for Monday to formalize the deal.
Palm Beach County To Require Landlords To Follow Rent Increase Rules
New Rules Apply To Rent Increase, Lease Termination. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Landlords raising rent five percent or more — or planning to terminate an existing lease — must provide tenants with two months notice. The new rule is expected to take effect […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
West Palm Beach moving broker shuts down after Contact 5 investigation
Contact 5 recently reported on a West Palm Beach moving broker whose business practices prompted more than 20 people to file complaints with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office.
Health advisory issued for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for South Inlet Park in Boca Raton due to high levels of bacteria in the water.
Ocean Ridge: Body of young woman found in vacant Ocean Avenue lot
Ocean Ridge police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was found Aug. 12 in a vacant lot just east of the Ocean Avenue bridge leading to Boynton Beach. Although police have identified the body, they are not releasing her name without permission from her parents, who were too distraught to make that decision when they were notified of her death on Aug. 22, Police Chief Richard Jones told The Coastal Star.
LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE: Closed Road, Danger, Palm Beach County Doing Nothing For Months
COUNTY OFFICIAL: “IF IT LOOKS LIKE WE HAVE NO ONE OUT THERE, YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY CORRECT.” Accidents. Backups. Delays. But Road Workers Are Rarely Seen. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: This article was updated at 7:34 a.m. based on new details provided by Palm Beach County which responded to our requests for information […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
20 beagle puppies rescued from Virginia breeders arrive in South Florida to be adopted
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A second group of beagle puppies has arrived in South Florida in search of forever homes after they were rescued from inhumane conditions in Virginia. 7News cameras captured the 10-month-old puppies hours after they made the 15-hour trip, early Thursday morning. The 20 dogs are...
Coastal commuter rail has long been planned for South Florida. Will Broward lawmakers push it forward?
Interstate 95 wasn’t built all at once. And a proposed commuter rail line that would run through Broward County along the Florida East Coast Railway won’t materialize quickly, either. State and local planners remain unable to decide whether trains would pass over or under the New River in Fort Lauderdale. So the county commission is poised Thursday to set aside the river crossing question and ...
Class A Office Tower Financial Center at the Gardens Executes 56,500 SF of Office Leases YTD in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Increasing Building Occupancy to Nearly 97%
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- CP Group, the property manager of Financial Center at the Gardens on behalf of an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors, today announces the execution of six office leasing agreements that have been signed by the property YTD, totaling 56,529 SF and increasing building occupancy to nearly 97%. Financial Center at the Gardens, a 10-story Class A office building located at 3801 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, was purchased by an institutional client of New York Life Real Estate Investors in 2019. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005654/en/ Financial Center at the Gardens, the largest office building along PGA Boulevard (Photo: Business Wire)
Ghosts (maybe) walk the halls of this chain hotel in Boynton Beach, Florida
A restaurant in the middle of a Holiday Inncourtesy of Prayitnos on creative commons.org. I have to say, Florida just might be the hotel capital of the United States. There are colonies and streets blocked off just for hotels, which is pretty normal really, but they have consumed so much of Florida. This also makes sense considering it's one of the top tourist destinations in the country (maybe the world).
TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Speeding On Federal Highway In Boca Raton, Man Charged With DUI
65 MPH IN 35 ZONE. NEARLY THREE TIMES LEGAL LIMIT… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parkland resident Steven Morowski allegedly wasn’t interested in taking part in a field sobriety test after Boca Raton Police stopped him early Tuesday morning for flying down Federal Highway. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Whole Foods Market on its way to Boynton Beach
This real estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction with high demand for more housing, offices, and stores throughout the area. You can ask questions through this form or by e-mail [email protected], if you are wondering “what is being built there?” in your community. This is one of the latest projects.
Palm Beach County election results: Florida primary 2022
Florida voters headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2022 primary and nonpartisan general elections. Polls are now closed. ► For election results, visit palmbeachpost.com/elections/results/local. For election...
Benefit show to be held for man who was struck by a car inside Boca Raton home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gary Schweikhart is known by local PR colleges as the "Godfather of PR." He has built a career promoting the arts in the Palm Beaches and now the artists he spent a lifetime promoting are helping him out after a car drove through his house and left him in ICU.
Boat damaged by wake of Boca Raton Fire Rescue vessel: Who pays?
A Boca Raton man said the wake from a speeding Boca Raton Fire Rescue boat led to more than $2,000 in damages to his brand new Boston Whaler. The city denied his claim.
Florida primary 2022 live updates: No polling place issues in Palm Beach County
It's Election Day in Florida and voters are headed to the polls to cast ballots in local and statewide primary and nonpartisan races. In local races, four Palm Beach County school board seats are up for grabs, voters will choose a candidate for County Commission District 6, a Palm Beach County Court Judge, Palm...
