Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Get fit with The Camp Transformation Center of Jacksonville (FCL Aug. 25, 2022)

Lose weight, feel great! Not looking to lose weight? You can get fit with HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) at The Camp! The Camp's program consists of group training with dynamic interval workouts, nutrition and supplement plans, highly qualified trainers, and positive emotional support. If you mention seeing this segment on First Coast Living, you'll receive two weeks for free! Visit The Camp's website for more information.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
click orlando

Florida school bus wheel falls off with students on board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wheels on the bus are supposed to go round and round — while still attached to the bus. But during two instances this week, that was not the case, according to News 6 partner WJXT in Jacksonville. Parents have safety concerns after a frightening...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travelweekly.com

Compass by Margaritaville hotel is coming to Jacksonville

Margaritaville is bringing its Compass by Margaritaville brand to the greater Jacksonville, Fla., area. The 130-room hotel is on track to open in 2024 as part of Beachwalk, a master-planned community currently under development in St. Johns County. The property will sit alongside a 14-acre lagoon that anchors the Beachwalk project.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

A look at Jax’s rich coffee history

Have you ever driven by the giant Maxwell Coffee house building downtown? The building, and Maxwell Coffee, has a long, rich history in Jacksonville. Our friend Yollie from Explore Jax Core joined the show to tell us about this history and why Maxwell Coffee is a staple in Jacksonville. We...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

School bus accident in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pecan Park Road warehouse planned

As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
multifamilybiz.com

Middleburg Communities Starts Construction at 300-Unit Mosby Citrus Ridge Multifamily Community in Orlando Submarket

ORLANDO, FL - Middleburg Communities, a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States, announced the start of construction on Mosby Citrus Ridge, a Class A multifamily community located in Davenport, Florida, less than one hour from Orlando and Tampa. The project is being developed by a joint venture between Middleburg as development manager and Parse Capital, a subsidiary of The Wolff Company, as an investment partner.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WEHT/WTVW

Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

A blast from the past: Paxson Shopping Center

Developed by Sam Morris Spevak, Paxson Shopping Center was one of Jacksonville’s early suburban plazas to challenge downtown as the city’s retail epicenter. After serving as a lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea, Spevak returned to Jacksonville with his newlywed wife, Elaine, in 1951 and saw a market for new homes for returning veterans. They soon borrowed money to start a home-building project in North Jacksonville. Some years later, they noticed that consumerism was moving away from the downtown area and into the suburbs, providing more convenience for shoppers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
multihousingnews.com

Bainbridge Opens Luxury Jacksonville Community

The developer financed the project's construction with a $48.5 million loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Bainbridge Avenues Walk, a 372-unit luxury community in Jacksonville, Fla., has opened its doors to residents. The Bainbridge Cos. developed the Class A property after obtaining the construction permit in April 2021, according to Yardi Matrix information. The same data provider shows the company received a 5-year, $48.5 million construction loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

