Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possessionZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
What Really Happened To This 14-Year Old Sister And Her 10-Year-Old Brother In Their Florida Home?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedJacksonville, FL
First Coast News
Get fit with The Camp Transformation Center of Jacksonville (FCL Aug. 25, 2022)
Lose weight, feel great! Not looking to lose weight? You can get fit with HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) at The Camp! The Camp's program consists of group training with dynamic interval workouts, nutrition and supplement plans, highly qualified trainers, and positive emotional support. If you mention seeing this segment on First Coast Living, you'll receive two weeks for free! Visit The Camp's website for more information.
Fore Score Golf Tavern brings new entertainment to San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whether you're looking to golf, drink, eat or just beat the Florida heat, Fore Score Golf Tavern has you covered. “We wanted to create an atmosphere that meets the standard of San Marco and some of the other businesses around here," Owner Daniel Hileman said. Hileman...
Starke, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Baker County High School football team will have a game with Bradford High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
click orlando
Florida school bus wheel falls off with students on board
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wheels on the bus are supposed to go round and round — while still attached to the bus. But during two instances this week, that was not the case, according to News 6 partner WJXT in Jacksonville. Parents have safety concerns after a frightening...
News4Jax.com
Southern counties saw the heaviest of rains, including areas of Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Living in Georgia, or even Jacksonville’s Northside you would be confused about the discussion of heavy rains. Folks there remained generally dry. Yet, where the rains came down hard, they really piled up. At one time there was a flood warning in effect for Jacksonville’s Westside.
travelweekly.com
Compass by Margaritaville hotel is coming to Jacksonville
Margaritaville is bringing its Compass by Margaritaville brand to the greater Jacksonville, Fla., area. The 130-room hotel is on track to open in 2024 as part of Beachwalk, a master-planned community currently under development in St. Johns County. The property will sit alongside a 14-acre lagoon that anchors the Beachwalk project.
News4Jax.com
A look at Jax’s rich coffee history
Have you ever driven by the giant Maxwell Coffee house building downtown? The building, and Maxwell Coffee, has a long, rich history in Jacksonville. Our friend Yollie from Explore Jax Core joined the show to tell us about this history and why Maxwell Coffee is a staple in Jacksonville. We...
First Coast News
Three-time winner of 'Cupcake Wars' closes business in Jacksonville after over a decade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a not-so-sweet ending to one of Jacksonville's most beloved bakeries. "Regrettably, Sweet By Holly will be exiting the Jacksonville market permanently," said the company on Facebook. The business says since COVID, it has been unable to successfully operate at the Jacksonville location. Sweet by Holly...
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announces death of Steve the cheetah
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the loss of Steve the cheetah on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Zoo staff is grieving the loss of their cheetah Steve. Veterinarians were closely monitoring his health as his condition continued to deteriorate. With his quality of life in mind, the decision was made to euthanize Steve, according to a social media post from the zoo.
School bus accident in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Pecan Park Road warehouse planned
As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
multifamilybiz.com
Middleburg Communities Starts Construction at 300-Unit Mosby Citrus Ridge Multifamily Community in Orlando Submarket
ORLANDO, FL - Middleburg Communities, a fully integrated multifamily development, investment, construction and management company operating in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States, announced the start of construction on Mosby Citrus Ridge, a Class A multifamily community located in Davenport, Florida, less than one hour from Orlando and Tampa. The project is being developed by a joint venture between Middleburg as development manager and Parse Capital, a subsidiary of The Wolff Company, as an investment partner.
Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
thejaxsonmag.com
A blast from the past: Paxson Shopping Center
Developed by Sam Morris Spevak, Paxson Shopping Center was one of Jacksonville’s early suburban plazas to challenge downtown as the city’s retail epicenter. After serving as a lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea, Spevak returned to Jacksonville with his newlywed wife, Elaine, in 1951 and saw a market for new homes for returning veterans. They soon borrowed money to start a home-building project in North Jacksonville. Some years later, they noticed that consumerism was moving away from the downtown area and into the suburbs, providing more convenience for shoppers.
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Florida.
St. Johns community complains of more issues inside Richmond American homes
ST JOHNS, Fla. — A new community, more complaints. We’ve been tracking complaints about Richmond American Homes from Middleburg to Yulee, and from Fernandina Beach and not to St. Johns County. Residents living in the Grand Creek South neighborhood are desperate for help after living with cracks and...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Two New Dream Finders Homes Communities are Brimming with Activity as models are prepared for prospective homebuyers
Jacksonville – Two new models are now open at Dream Finders Homes’ Wilford Preserve in Orange Park and several others are slated to open in the next two months in the Silver Landing and Cherry Elm communities of the master-planned development of SilverLeaf near St. Augustine. The Wilford...
multihousingnews.com
Bainbridge Opens Luxury Jacksonville Community
The developer financed the project's construction with a $48.5 million loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Bainbridge Avenues Walk, a 372-unit luxury community in Jacksonville, Fla., has opened its doors to residents. The Bainbridge Cos. developed the Class A property after obtaining the construction permit in April 2021, according to Yardi Matrix information. The same data provider shows the company received a 5-year, $48.5 million construction loan from First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. in 2020.
Wheel falls off Duval County school bus for a second time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The wheels on the bus are not going round and round. Duval County Public Schools is "investigating" after reports of two separate occasions where wheels fell off a school bus on the same route -- shown in two videos taken by the same student. No one...
School bus crash on Jacksonville's Northside injures 2 children, 1 adult
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two children and one adult were rushed to a hospital Thursday after a school bus crash on Jacksonville's Northside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Officials said the crash happened on Duval Station and Starratt Roads sometime in the afternoon hours. At this time,...
