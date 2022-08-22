ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First Coast News

SunPass users get monthly discount starting Sept. 1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attention all SunPass users! In just a few days, you could be saving money every time you go through certain tolls across the state after a minimum number of trips. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the SunPass Savings Program, which will credit drivers up to 25%...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Neighbors are excited for new Margaritaville hotel that will soon be built in St. Johns county

ST JOHNS, Fla. — Excitement is an understatement for some of the residents in the Beachwalk neighborhood. “People are going to come on vacation. They are going to enjoy Margaritaville and they are going to look around the community and say wow this is a great place to live and I think our property is going to be very desirable in the near future," said Jeffrey Klein, a Beachwalk neighbor.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
First Coast News

Nancy Sikes-Kline easily retains St. Augustine mayor's seat, as St. Johns County School Board candidates battle in tighter races

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline breezed her way to victory Tuesday retaining her seat besting two challengers garnering nearly 70 percent of the vote. St. Johns County School Board members battled it out in much tighter races. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Kelley Barrera was the only declared winner in those races.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Rep. Charlie Crist wins primary, faces Gov. Ron DeSantis in November

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Charlie Crist, the former Florida Republican governor, has won the Democratic nomination in the race to be the state's next governor, unofficial results show. He defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary election and faces Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in the November general...
FLORIDA STATE

