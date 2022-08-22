ST JOHNS, Fla. — Excitement is an understatement for some of the residents in the Beachwalk neighborhood. “People are going to come on vacation. They are going to enjoy Margaritaville and they are going to look around the community and say wow this is a great place to live and I think our property is going to be very desirable in the near future," said Jeffrey Klein, a Beachwalk neighbor.

