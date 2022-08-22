Read full article on original website
St. Johns County couple finds out the hard way that conservation land doesn't always stay conservation land
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When you hear that a tract of land is conservation land, most people think it will be preserved forever. That's what Matthew and Miranda O'Brien thought. "We initially chose this site because of the preserve, we love the view," Matthew O'Brien told First Coast...
Thousands of Florida homeowners will have to hunt for new insurance policies soon, per report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from an unrelated report) Another insurance company is reportedly pulling out of Florida, which will force homeowners to find new coverage once their policy expires. The Insurance Journal reports that United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. (UPC) has filed plans of withdrawal...
St. Augustine restaurant ranked "15 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S"
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's been two decades since Bernard and Vivian De Raad took over Cap's On the Water. “We had a vision of doing something else with a fish camp because there were so many fish camps in Florida already with crab traps and fish nets on the wall. We wanted to elevate the experience a little bit," De Raad said.
How to see if your vote counted in Florida's primary election — and what to do if not
TAMPA, Fla. — As races statewide have been called, some ballots still need to be processed and votes counted. In every election, every valid vote is counted. Canvassing boards for each county decide whether a ballot is rejected. If you voted provisional or voted by mail but do not...
Gov. DeSantis, other top Republicans make stop in Jacksonville on 'Keep Florida Free' campaign tour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Jacksonville Wednesday, highlighting what he says have been many accomplishments during his time as Florida's top leader. DeSantis explained he stood up for parents and students during the pandemic by eliminating mask and vaccine requirements. "We stood on principle, and we...
SunPass users get monthly discount starting Sept. 1
ORLANDO, Fla. — Attention all SunPass users! In just a few days, you could be saving money every time you go through certain tolls across the state after a minimum number of trips. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the SunPass Savings Program, which will credit drivers up to 25%...
St. Johns community complains of more issues inside Richmond American homes
ST JOHNS, Fla. — A new community, more complaints. We’ve been tracking complaints about Richmond American Homes from Middleburg to Yulee, and from Fernandina Beach and not to St. Johns County. Residents living in the Grand Creek South neighborhood are desperate for help after living with cracks and...
Neighbors are excited for new Margaritaville hotel that will soon be built in St. Johns county
ST JOHNS, Fla. — Excitement is an understatement for some of the residents in the Beachwalk neighborhood. “People are going to come on vacation. They are going to enjoy Margaritaville and they are going to look around the community and say wow this is a great place to live and I think our property is going to be very desirable in the near future," said Jeffrey Klein, a Beachwalk neighbor.
'Let the children read': Parents of St. Johns County School students fight to keep books on classroom shelves
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The books can stay on the shelves but only for some students. The St. Johns County School Board met Thursday in response to a complaint from a parent to discuss whether to remove eight books from library shelves in St. Johns County:. Thirteen Reasons Why...
Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in South Georgia transported to state prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were transferred to state prison Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office. Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Roderick Bryan were found guilty of federal hate crimes in February in addition to their convictions for murdering Arbery, in which each received life in prison as a result of Georgia minimum sentencing guidelines.
What to know before you go vote in Florida's primary election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This primary election, there are several new things to know about before you head to your precinct. The first: makes sure your precinct is where you think it is. There are about a dozen fewer precincts than there used to be so yours may have been changed.
Nancy Sikes-Kline easily retains St. Augustine mayor's seat, as St. Johns County School Board candidates battle in tighter races
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Mayor Nancy Sikes-Kline breezed her way to victory Tuesday retaining her seat besting two challengers garnering nearly 70 percent of the vote. St. Johns County School Board members battled it out in much tighter races. As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Kelley Barrera was the only declared winner in those races.
Concerns of over development in St. Johns County appear to have impacted election results
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — It appears voters took their concerns about St. Johns County growing too fast to the voting booth Tuesday. In the race for County Commissioner, District 4, Krista Keating-Joseph is leading the race against incumbent Jeremiah Blocker, but just barely. Keating-Joseph ended the night with...
It could be days before a winner is determined in tight St. Johns County Commission race
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Too close to call. The results in a St. Johns County Commission race are so tight, a recount might be necessary. Incumbent Jeremiah Blocker has 49.75 percent of the vote and Krista Keating-Joseph barely took the lead with 50.25 percent. "I felt I could...
Rep. Charlie Crist wins primary, faces Gov. Ron DeSantis in November
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Charlie Crist, the former Florida Republican governor, has won the Democratic nomination in the race to be the state's next governor, unofficial results show. He defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary election and faces Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in the November general...
Stillwater brings first new golf course in two decades
ST JOHNS, Fla. — Stillwater runs deep along County Road 210 in St. Johns County. A massive parcel of land just west of South Hampton, east of Longleaf Pine Parkway. It's all set for 549 homesites, in land that runs from 210 and butts up against Creekside High School, which is visible from some of the golf holes.
