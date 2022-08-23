ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sand Lake, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkalmanack.com

Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History

On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Couple arrested for camping above 3,500 feet

According to the state DEC, several photographs sent to the agency at 8 a.m. on August 2 a showed a couple camped on the summit of Wittenberg Mountain in the Town of Shandaken. By the time rangers reached the summit at approximately 11:30 a.m., the subjects had left the area....
SHANDAKEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Sand Lake, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Saugerties Residents Angry With Plans for Woodstock ’94 Site

The $600 million plans for Winston Farms in Saugerties include everything from homes, to commercial, business, and recreational uses. Last year after it was announced that developers had purchased the 800-acre site of the 1994 Woodstock music festival for $4 million, news started to spread that the new owners had plans to turn Winston Farms into a multi-use area.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 24 – Aug 30

Culture and fun. Kingston’s second annual African-American Cultural Festival. Sunday, August 28, 12 to 6 p.m. at Harambee, 157 Pine Street, Kingston. Food, music, dancing and more to celebrate African-American culture of the Hudson Valley and beyond. Stunning views and local crafts. Phoenicia Flea: A Summer Market at OLANA.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair

With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.
RHINEBECK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hobbit
101.5 WPDH

A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary

If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Even if you don't follow a plant-based diet, the Catskill Animal...
SAUGERTIES, NY
104.5 The Team

National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery

Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York

What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
EAST DURHAM, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Property Transactions: August 26 - September 1, 2022

Eastline Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Timber Creek Dr to Thomas Burke for $504,890. Joseph Nolan as admin sold property at 17 Fruitwood Dr to Karen Decaneas for $250,000. Stefanie Bitter sold property at 1247 Saratoga Rd to US Bank Trust National Assoc. for $250,000. Ellen Messare sold property...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Horse dies at Saratoga Race Course, marking 10th horse death of 2022

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — A horse died Sunday while training at the Saratoga Race Course, marking the 10th death of a horse in 2022 at the famous Upstate New York racetrack. The thoroughbred horse — named A Cut Ahead 20 — was injured while running at the Saratoga Main and euthanized on the track by a veterinarian, the New York State Gaming Commission reported on its database of horse racing incidents.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
kiiky.com

10 Best Colleges in Albany | 2022

Albany is the capital of the U.S. state of New York, and the seat and largest city of Albany County. Albany is on the west bank of the Hudson River, about 10 miles (16 km) south of its confluence with the Mohawk River, and about 135 miles (220 km) north.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy