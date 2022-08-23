Read full article on original website
Forest Park Amusement Park in Saratoga County: Some History
On November 15, 1927, a civil engineer named R.E. Weber created a map that showed the boundaries of Forest Park Amusement Park in Ballston Lake, NY. The map was drawn so as to facilitate the sale of the entire property and make the area into individual parcels that people could buy. Thus ended the almost 25-year history of one of the most famous amusement parks in Saratoga County and began the process of opening up a large section of Ballston Lake to residential development.
New Latham Farm To Table Restaurant Set To Open Next Month
There has been a lot of buzz over the last few months about what is happening at the old Latham KMart location, and word is you will get to see what it is all about in September. This is a story we have been following for a bit now. We...
A Look Inside the Catskill Animal Sanctuary
If you're an animal lover, there are a lot of great organizations in the Hudson Valley to get involved with. We recently took a trip to Catskill Animal Sanctuary to visit some of our furry friends. Rockers Love Animals. Even if you don't follow a plant-based diet, the Catskill Animal...
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New York
Upstate New York is filled with tons of interesting and cool places to stay. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by lush forest land to luxury glamping experiences. None however are quite as unique as this historic abandoned zoo found in the Catskills. Keep reading to learn more.
National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery
Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York
What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
Country legend Randy Travis coming to Glens Falls
Country music legend Randy Travis is set to make an appearance at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls. He is scheduled to take the stage on September 11 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. as part of the "Kevin Richards' Country Concerts Close Up!" series.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: August 26 - September 1, 2022
Eastline Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Timber Creek Dr to Thomas Burke for $504,890. Joseph Nolan as admin sold property at 17 Fruitwood Dr to Karen Decaneas for $250,000. Stefanie Bitter sold property at 1247 Saratoga Rd to US Bank Trust National Assoc. for $250,000. Ellen Messare sold property...
newyorkupstate.com
Horse dies at Saratoga Race Course, marking 10th horse death of 2022
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — A horse died Sunday while training at the Saratoga Race Course, marking the 10th death of a horse in 2022 at the famous Upstate New York racetrack. The thoroughbred horse — named A Cut Ahead 20 — was injured while running at the Saratoga Main and euthanized on the track by a veterinarian, the New York State Gaming Commission reported on its database of horse racing incidents.
Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Business, Destroying Storefront
A Hudson Valley driver turned one local business into a drive-thru on Tuesday morning. Just before 10am a huge crash was heard on Route 9 as a car busted its way through the front doors of a busy storefront. Eyewitnesses say there was no warning before a silver Honda CR-V jumped the curb and went flying through the glass doors, sending workers scrambling.
kiiky.com
10 Best Colleges in Albany | 2022
Albany is the capital of the U.S. state of New York, and the seat and largest city of Albany County. Albany is on the west bank of the Hudson River, about 10 miles (16 km) south of its confluence with the Mohawk River, and about 135 miles (220 km) north.
Improv Comedy Legends To Bring Big Laughs To The Capital Region
If you've ever spent any time on YouTube, you've probably fallen down a YouTube rabbithole at some point. It starts with one video, then you go to watch one more out of the recommendations, and the next thing you know its 2am and you have no idea what happened. One...
Legendary ‘Tonight Show’ Personality Picks Saratoga for Last Show
For 30 years Doc Severinsen was the band leader and the guy who wore the flashy outfits on Johnny Carson's 'Tonight Show'. Today, Doc is 95 years old and still plays a mean trumpet. In fact, he's on tour. PBS recently featured Doc in a 2021 documentary called American Masters: Never Too Late. And apparently for Doc, it's not.
