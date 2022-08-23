Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis would like to hear from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and attorney Sidney Powell about communications they had with former President Donald Trump in November 2020. Willis is looking into potential election interference in Georgia and filed a brief Thursday to “compel” the two to testify. In the brief, Willis writes she wants testimony from Meadows, Powell, and “other known and unknown individuals involved in the multi-state, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the November 2020 elections in Georgia and elsewhere.” The prosecutor added, “Finally, the witness’s anticipated testimony is essential in that it is likely to reveal additional sources of information regarding the subject of this investigation.” Willis has already included testimony from Rudy Giuliani in her investigation. Read it at NBC News

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO