WANTED: FBI searching for bank fraud suspect last seen in central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man last seen in central Arkansas.
The FBI Little Rock field office has requested the public keep an eye out for 25-year-old Johnathan Juan Lawrence, who is being sought on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Lawrence is described as a approximately 5-foot-8 tall, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.US Attorney: 10 indicted in $2.7M Little Rock pandemic unemployment fund fraud ring
In an unsealed indictment, Lawrence is named as a co-conspirator in a bank fraud scheme where unemployment debit cards were manipulated, leading to a $2 million loss by the bank.
A person working inside the bank system would transfer money to cards held by Lawrence and others, who would then withdraw the money, despite not being eligible for unemployment.
Earlier this spring federal agents captured another suspect tied to this case who was hiding in the central Arkansas region.FBI: Wire fraud suspect thought to be in central Arkansas now in custody
Anyone who sees Lawrence or has information on his location is asked to call the FBI tip line at 501-221-9100.
