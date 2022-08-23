ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Three scheduled Duke-UNC games per year?

One logical way to boost annual ratings is by scheduling more of what the people want most. And it's been no secret over the years that fans worldwide crave the UNC-Duke basketball rivalry, which rarely fails in producing thrilling finishes and drama galore. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels square off ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Wake Forest Women's Soccer shuts out Georgia 1-0

A SportsCenter Top-10 worthy goal coupled with a defensive shutout gave the Demon Deacons a 1-0 victory Thursday night over Georgia at Spry Stadium. The win moved Wake Forest to 3-0 on the season. Sophomore Tyla Ochoa flicked a corner kick from Caiya Hanks neatly into the net in the...
WAKE FOREST, NC
Scarlet Nation

Virginia wide receiver Paul Billups commits to North Carolina

North Carolina's continued efforts to recruit top talent from Virginia keeps paying off. Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch wide receiver Paul Billups just committed to the Tar Heels. Virginia Tech and Michigan State were the other finalists. IN HIS OWN WORDS... "It was the family atmosphere and I can get a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

SEC head coach says Devin Leary has 'Josh Allen arm talent'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Heading into the 2022 season, Devin Leary has slowly but surely built steam as one of the top quarterbacks not only in the ACC, but in the entire country. The preseason ACC Player of the Year can't fly below the radar anymore this fall, but instead has a chance to propel NC State to new heights and improve his NFL Draft stock in the process.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke commit lands refreshing NIL opportunity

Duke basketball commit Jared McCain's advanced NIL portfolio already included footwear and bling via partnerships with Crocs, Cernucci, and Kay Jewelers. But per Pete Nakos of On3, the Centennial High School (Calif.) senior is now entering the beverage game by signing on as "the first brand ...
DURHAM, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

EMT, local musician wins music award in Atlanta

Aaron Carter had all of his bases covered for his trip to the International Singer/Songwriter Association awards ceremony in Atlanta. Transportation plans set, he got a new suit, acceptance speech for just in case, and the skills to help himself out should he get hurt in the excitement of winning an award.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
streetfoodblog.com

Former Smith Avenue Diner Proprietor Opens New Eatery and Market

The brand new restaurant brings one thing “not your extraordinary” to Greensboro, with rustic European structure and décor together with an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and fashionable favorites. The menu will not be your extraordinary, with classes, resembling “In-Between” sandwich choices; BeSide menu of assorted aspect dishes; a GCP each day grilled cheese creations; The Toss menu of traditional salads with a contemporary twist; The Ladle menu of house- made soups, together with the very fashionable New Orleans-style file’ gumbo that was a favourite at their iconic Smith Avenue Diner; and The Candy Spot, each day candy treats from the GCP kitchen. GCP may even supply bottled and canned drinks.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

'In-school suspension dropped 30 percent!' Southwest High School wins $12,000 school improvement award

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Community leaders announced this year's most improved school in Guilford County Wednesday during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's annual State of Our Community Luncheon. The Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award recognizes schools for improving student achievement through sound educational practices, community outreach, and...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
247Sports

247Sports

