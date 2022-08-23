This has always not allowed! Democrat or Republican! This documents are to be used in the oval. And left There and secured! They are also to be given for records of everything that has been done in office. Once the President leaves office they still remain for prosperity. The president or his people must turnover all communications. Notes,etc.
Since he learned Obama has a presidential library now he claims he was willing to turn over the documents for his future Trump Library. Well the documents you took required security clearance they don't belong in a library. It amaze me how Trump come up with stuff after he's been caught red handed to make it look like he had good intentions.
[ ""The Mar-a-Lago Break-In, Search, and Seizure was illegal and unconstitutional, and we are taking all actions necessary to get the documents back, which we would have given to them without the necessity of the despicable raid on my home, so that I can give them to the National Archives until they are required for the future Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum,""] □ Now he wants thedocuments back so he can give them back to the FBI? He wants them back for what? So he can make copies to sell to foreigners, like the Saudis? I've never seen foreigners so giddy to fund his golf tournament and pay $2 Billion to his son-in-law. 🤔 Maybe he didn't give them the documents yet, so they'll probably want their money back -- piece by piece, like Jamal Khashoggi?
