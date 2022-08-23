ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 159

Terri Knight
5d ago

This has always not allowed! Democrat or Republican! This documents are to be used in the oval. And left There and secured! They are also to be given for records of everything that has been done in office. Once the President leaves office they still remain for prosperity. The president or his people must turnover all communications. Notes,etc.

Reply(7)
44
Trump Who?
5d ago

Since he learned Obama has a presidential library now he claims he was willing to turn over the documents for his future Trump Library. Well the documents you took required security clearance they don't belong in a library. It amaze me how Trump come up with stuff after he's been caught red handed to make it look like he had good intentions.

Reply(4)
17
ForWard
5d ago

[ ""The Mar-a-Lago Break-In, Search, and Seizure was illegal and unconstitutional, and we are taking all actions necessary to get the documents back, which we would have given to them without the necessity of the despicable raid on my home, so that I can give them to the National Archives until they are required for the future Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum,""] □ Now he wants thedocuments back so he can give them back to the FBI? He wants them back for what? So he can make copies to sell to foreigners, like the Saudis? I've never seen foreigners so giddy to fund his golf tournament and pay $2 Billion to his son-in-law. 🤔 Maybe he didn't give them the documents yet, so they'll probably want their money back -- piece by piece, like Jamal Khashoggi?

Reply(7)
25
Related
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#House#Doj#The New York Times
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau leaders ordered staff NOT to investigate Hunter Biden laptop and told them 'the FBI is not going to change the outcome of the election again'

The FBI deliberately dragged its feet on the Hunter Biden investigation and told agents not to look into the Hunter Biden laptop, according to new whistleblowers who spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson, R-Wisc., sent a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday bringing forth the new whistleblower...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
Business Insider

Trump's ex-chief of staff said it's hard to understand how such highly classified documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago and that they are 'not accidentally moved anywhere'

Some of items recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were classified TS/SCI, court records said. Mick Mulvaney said such records are so "serious" that folks are supposed to track their location. "It's really hard to understand how it gets there in the first place," Mulvaney said of Mar-a-Lago. A former chief of...
POTUS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
97K+
Followers
21K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy