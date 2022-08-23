Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Breeding biology of giant Australian mihirung birds paved way to extinction
Big bones from the extinct "thunder bird" or dromornithid, excavated in the northern reaches of the Flinders Ranges and near Alice Springs, have yielded new insights into their slow breeding patterns. Studies of the microstructure of these giant Australian fossil bones by University of Cape Town (UCT) and Flinders University...
Australia’s rabbit invasion traced back to single importation of 24 animals in 1859, study finds
Population then exploded in what researchers say was ‘the fastest colonisation rate for an introduced mammal ever recorded’
Phys.org
Slugs, snails are not alone in causing rat lungworm disease in humans
A review of decades of research revealed more than a dozen kinds of animals in addition to slugs and snails have caused rat lungworm disease in people around the world. Researchers from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa and the University of London (UK) combed through nearly 140 scientific studies published between 1962 and 2022 and found 32 species of freshwater prawns/shrimp, crayfish, crabs, flatworms, fish, sea snakes, frogs, toads, lizards, centipedes, cattle, pigs, and snails can act as carriers of the rat lungworm parasite (Angiostrongylus cantonensis). Of these, at least 13 species of prawns/shrimp, crabs, flatworms, fish, frogs, toads, lizards, and centipedes have been associated with causing rat lungworm disease in humans.
Chile's flowering desert may bloom again after heavy rains
SANTIAGO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The arid plains of northern Chile are likely to once again be painted a rainbow of colors with blooming flowers after this year's winter rains set the stage for the so-called flowering desert in the Atacama Desert.
Eerie Photos Show How Underwater Artifacts Are Resurfacing In Europe As Water Levels Drop Because Of Drought
Receding water levels in Europe have revealed hidden and ominous treasures.
PHOTOS: Drought consumes China's most vital waterway, revealing historic structures and riverbeds
Central China has been hit by a two-month heatwave that's now snowballing into a power and economic crisis.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
National Hurricane Center monitoring tropical waves in the Caribbean and Atlantic
As the United States enters the third month of hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring four active tropical waves on Monday in the Caribbean and Atlantic oceans. For the next five days, the NHC does not expect new tropical cyclones to form. However, the agency is monitoring...
Sunken Villages Are Emerging From Dried-Up Reservoirs During Europe’s Heatwave
SAU, Spain – When the Santa Romà de Sau church was submerged underwater in a controversial reservoir plan by Spanish dictator, General Franco, people thought they’d never see it again. In dry years, people would sometimes be able to see the spire of the 11th century church...
Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave off Africa’s coast during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Phys.org
Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals
Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
Severe droughts are bringing archaeological wonders and historic horrors to the surface
The summer of 2022 may be remembered the world over as one of the driest in recent history due to the impacts of climate change. Countries around the world are experiencing drought conditions, including 41 percent of the United States and 47 percent of the European Union as of August 16. In the Horn of Africa on the eastern tip of the continent, 22 million people are struggling to find food after a years long drought has damaged crop yields and typically twice annual rainy seasons haven’t materialized. Meanwhile, China is facing its worst drought on record. Parts of the Yangtze River have become so low that it’s affecting the country’s hydroelectric power. The Sichuan provincial government declared that water flow to the province’s hydropower reservoirs had dropped by half and that the province was at the highest warning level of “particularly severe.” In response, the nation plans to try a a geoengineering technique called cloud seeding, that uses chemicals to generate rain.
Smithonian
Israeli Archaeologists Uncover Hundreds of Ancient Dice Used for Divination—and Gaming
The ancient site of Maresha, now part of a national park in Israel, was once a thriving city with a subterranean secret. Beneath the shops and houses that snaked through the city was a vast network of underground caves, hewn into soft chalk and serving a variety of possible purposes, from sites of worship to grain stores to clandestine hideouts.
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Archaeologists Find 3,000-Year-Old Artifacts at Popular Tourist Site
Discoveries include ceramic remains and human figurines, along with a miniature vessel known as "the crown jewel."
natureworldnews.com
5 Ancient Civilizations That Collapsed Due to Extreme Drought
Ancient history tells a lot of tales about droughts being a nation's worst enemy, which is not totally just a tale. For generations, drought has brought devastating effects to humans and nature, depriving them of a sustainable life. Droughts deprive the soil of rain and lead cities to dry. Even...
The Verge
Devastating global droughts are revealing warships, dino footprints, and ancient megaliths
Drought conditions around the world are so extreme this summer that rivers are drying up, exposing previously inaccessible or undiscovered relics. This week, the treasures include a bevy of Nazi ships, an entire lost island, and dinosaur tracks. A fleet of over 20 wrecked Nazi warships laden with explosives has...
Reed Timmer captures rare glimpse of how a powerful flash flood starts
In what is a remarkable feat, the extreme meteorologist has been capturing footage that provides an unusual look at an elusive moment most people never see -- and it may leave you asking: How’d he do that?. From a trickle of water running between rocks in a dry, barren,...
Drought-hit rivers across the world reveal treasures — and a worrying future
Heat waves and drought are hitting communities across the world, threatening supplies of energy and food while causing rivers from Europe’s Danube to China’s Yangtze to dry up. In the United States, these receding water levels have exposed human remains and dinosaur tracks. Elsewhere, they have revealed relics...
1,000 years ago, a woman was buried in a canoe on her way to the 'destination of souls'
Up to 1,000 years ago, mourners buried a young woman in a ceremonial canoe to represent her final journey into the land of the dead in what is now Patagonia, a new study finds. The discovery reaffirms ethnographic and historical accounts that canoe burials were practiced throughout pre-Hispanic South America...
