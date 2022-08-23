ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4

Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Comments on PlayStation 5 Price Increase

Following Sony's surprising announcement that it'd be raising the prices of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles in select regions, Nintendo has now weighed in on its pricing strategies for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. Nintendo's comments on the topic follow a response from Microsoft which similarly addressed concerns from prospective buyers who worried that the other major hardware manufacturers might follow Sony's example and increase their own respective prices.
BUSINESS
GAMINGbible

PlayStation VR2 Given Release Window By Sony

Earlier this year, apparently too many people at Sony heard “if the PS VR is so good, why don’t they make a PS VR2?”, because that’s exactly what they’ve decided to call their upcoming, upgraded VR technology. The VR2 promises a “true next-gen experience” and a greater sense of immersion - players will apparently be able to experience a heightened range of sensations.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr#Playstation 4#The Confirmation#Video Game#The Playstation Vr2#The Ps Vr2
dotesports.com

Nintendo confirms ‘no plans’ to raise price of Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has confirmed there are “no plans” to raise the price of the Nintendo Switch, amid PlayStation 5 price increases. Following the surprise reveal of PlayStation 5’s price bump up due to inflation, many feared this price increase would also affect other consoles such as the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S.
BUSINESS
The Independent

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says

PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4

Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Microsoft won't follow Sony in raising the price of its consoles -- for now

Recap: Sony's surprise decision to increase the price of the PlayStation 5 outside of the US has raised questions about whether rival Microsoft will take the same action with its Xbox Series X/S machines. The good news is that the Redmond firm isn't planning on any price hikes—for the time being.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Instagram
digg.com

The Top Ten Best-Selling PlayStation 2 Games, Visualized

If you owned any of the following games, congrats, you are old and these came out twenty years ago. The Sony PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time. More people probably bought the console in the early 2000s for its DVD-playing capabilities, but a ton of people also bought video games. So many, in fact, that Chit-Hot was able to round up the numbers and highlight the best-selling games for the best-selling console. Say that ten times fast.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

PS5 is the latest gaming hardware to get a price hike

Sony announced that it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 at retail in select markets due to inflation and currency trends. Notably, the price in the U.S. will not be affected. “The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Sony raises PlayStation 5 prices outside the US

What just happened? Price increases for materials and components, not to mention distribution, have hit the tech supply chain harder than two years of lockdowns and pent-up demand. Like many other companies, Sony is now passing the additional costs down to consumers as it scrambles to maintain its profitability targets.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14 reveal set for September 7

Highly anticipated: Apple launches a new iPhone model every year, rain or shine, and 2022 will be no different. According to new reports, Apple has started sending out press invites for its next big iPhone announcement event, and with those invites comes a date: September 7, just two short weeks from today. The Cupertino tech giant is planning to get things rolling at 10am Pacific.
CELL PHONES
dotesports.com

Full Discord integration reportedly coming to PlayStation in the near future

Full Discord integration is expected to be available on PlayStation in the coming months, according to Exputer. Reports have claimed that shortly after version 6.00 comes to the PlayStation 5, which is expected sometime in mid-September, Discord integration will be on the horizon for version 7.00. Discord integration on the PlayStation has supposedly been in development and quality assurance phases for months now, with further reports from Exputer saying that progress on the app has been going well.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gamescom Has Announced Its 2023 Schedule

Despite Gamescom 2022 still being well underway, the 2023 event has already had its schedule revealed. Gamescom's Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley posted a photo to his Twitter (below) that shows advertisements at this year's event, with one sign confirming an August 23 to August 27 schedule for 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

LG unveils 45-inch OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate

Editor's take: Judging by its specs, LG's newest OLED gaming monitor seems to be a great competitor to Alienware's well-received AW3423DW QD-OLED ultrawide. However, the make-it-or-break-it feature for many people (other than the price) will likely be its extreme 800R curvature. On Friday, LG announced two new premium monitors, including...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7

The Arctis Nova 7 Wireless looks like the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless...but it doesn’t sound as good. Simultaneous Bluetooth audio, improved battery life, and a lighter design make the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 the midrange headset to beat. By GamesRadar on August 23, 2022 90. It’s sleeker, comfortable as...
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4

Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

TechSpot

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy