Lawsuit demands $5.9 billion from Sony for "ripping off" 9 million PlayStation Store users
WTF?! Sony is being sued in the UK for £5 billion, or $5.9 billion, over claims it "ripped people off" by overcharging consumers for games and in-game purchases from its PlayStation Store. The class-action suit seeks damages for nine million people, with each one estimated to receive between £67 and £562 ($80 and $663) if it is successful.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4
Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
ComicBook
Nintendo Comments on PlayStation 5 Price Increase
Following Sony's surprising announcement that it'd be raising the prices of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles in select regions, Nintendo has now weighed in on its pricing strategies for the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. Nintendo's comments on the topic follow a response from Microsoft which similarly addressed concerns from prospective buyers who worried that the other major hardware manufacturers might follow Sony's example and increase their own respective prices.
PlayStation VR2 Given Release Window By Sony
Earlier this year, apparently too many people at Sony heard “if the PS VR is so good, why don’t they make a PS VR2?”, because that’s exactly what they’ve decided to call their upcoming, upgraded VR technology. The VR2 promises a “true next-gen experience” and a greater sense of immersion - players will apparently be able to experience a heightened range of sensations.
dotesports.com
Nintendo confirms ‘no plans’ to raise price of Nintendo Switch
Nintendo has confirmed there are “no plans” to raise the price of the Nintendo Switch, amid PlayStation 5 price increases. Following the surprise reveal of PlayStation 5’s price bump up due to inflation, many feared this price increase would also affect other consoles such as the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
TechSpot
Microsoft won't follow Sony in raising the price of its consoles -- for now
Recap: Sony's surprise decision to increase the price of the PlayStation 5 outside of the US has raised questions about whether rival Microsoft will take the same action with its Xbox Series X/S machines. The good news is that the Redmond firm isn't planning on any price hikes—for the time being.
digg.com
The Top Ten Best-Selling PlayStation 2 Games, Visualized
If you owned any of the following games, congrats, you are old and these came out twenty years ago. The Sony PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time. More people probably bought the console in the early 2000s for its DVD-playing capabilities, but a ton of people also bought video games. So many, in fact, that Chit-Hot was able to round up the numbers and highlight the best-selling games for the best-selling console. Say that ten times fast.
Upcoming PS5 games: All the new PS5 games for 2022 and beyond
Here's the upcoming PS5 games line-up, from God of War Ragnarok to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Digital Trends
PS5 is the latest gaming hardware to get a price hike
Sony announced that it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 at retail in select markets due to inflation and currency trends. Notably, the price in the U.S. will not be affected. “The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are no doubt...
Sony raises PlayStation 5 prices outside the US
What just happened? Price increases for materials and components, not to mention distribution, have hit the tech supply chain harder than two years of lockdowns and pent-up demand. Like many other companies, Sony is now passing the additional costs down to consumers as it scrambles to maintain its profitability targets.
Apple iPhone 14 reveal set for September 7
Highly anticipated: Apple launches a new iPhone model every year, rain or shine, and 2022 will be no different. According to new reports, Apple has started sending out press invites for its next big iPhone announcement event, and with those invites comes a date: September 7, just two short weeks from today. The Cupertino tech giant is planning to get things rolling at 10am Pacific.
Xbox won't follow PlayStation and hike console prices... at least not yet
In wake of Sony’s announcement of a price increase for the PlayStation 5, Microsoft has declared that the Xbox Series S and Series X will both remain at the current suggested retail price. PlayStation 5’s price will increase in the UK, Australia and other key territories, however the US...
dotesports.com
Full Discord integration reportedly coming to PlayStation in the near future
Full Discord integration is expected to be available on PlayStation in the coming months, according to Exputer. Reports have claimed that shortly after version 6.00 comes to the PlayStation 5, which is expected sometime in mid-September, Discord integration will be on the horizon for version 7.00. Discord integration on the PlayStation has supposedly been in development and quality assurance phases for months now, with further reports from Exputer saying that progress on the app has been going well.
The Verge
The Last of Us remake on PS5 will have extensive accessibility options
We’re just a week out from the release of Sony’s The Last of Us remake for PS5, and on Friday, the company detailed the many accessibility options that will be available in the game. For the remake, developer Naughty Dog used the suite of accessibility features included with...
IGN
Gamescom Has Announced Its 2023 Schedule
Despite Gamescom 2022 still being well underway, the 2023 event has already had its schedule revealed. Gamescom's Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley posted a photo to his Twitter (below) that shows advertisements at this year's event, with one sign confirming an August 23 to August 27 schedule for 2023.
LG unveils 45-inch OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate
Editor's take: Judging by its specs, LG's newest OLED gaming monitor seems to be a great competitor to Alienware's well-received AW3423DW QD-OLED ultrawide. However, the make-it-or-break-it feature for many people (other than the price) will likely be its extreme 800R curvature. On Friday, LG announced two new premium monitors, including...
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7
The Arctis Nova 7 Wireless looks like the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless...but it doesn’t sound as good. Simultaneous Bluetooth audio, improved battery life, and a lighter design make the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 the midrange headset to beat. By GamesRadar on August 23, 2022 90. It’s sleeker, comfortable as...
technewstoday.com
12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4
Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
TechSpot
