What just happened? Price increases for materials and components, not to mention distribution, have hit the tech supply chain harder than two years of lockdowns and pent-up demand. Like many other companies, Sony is now passing the additional costs down to consumers as it scrambles to maintain its profitability targets.
Something to look forward to: With the reveal and launch of AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series of processors drawing closer, engineering samples of the processors have begun to reach partners and manufacturers. However, some of these samples have reached a different location... a Chinese flea market. As AMD prepares the...
What just happened? Anyone still using Samsung Galaxy phones between roughly 2014 and 2018 — of which there could be half a billion — should check for firmware updates. The updates Samsung is pushing are minor but unusual because the affected models are far older than the oldest phones that typically receive security patches.
Recap: Sony's surprise decision to increase the price of the PlayStation 5 outside of the US has raised questions about whether rival Microsoft will take the same action with its Xbox Series X/S machines. The good news is that the Redmond firm isn't planning on any price hikes—for the time being.
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
What just happened? If you can't decide between buying a flat gaming monitor or one with a curve, Corsair has the answer: the Xeneon Flex, the world's first 45-inch OLED display that can be bent by hand from completely flat to an 800R curve. Corsair's Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 joins the...
Forward-looking: Speculation over a successor to the Steam Deck has circulated ever since Valve launched its handheld PC. The company gave the strongest confirmation yet this week that it plans to follow up its portable hardware, but without saying when. On Thursday, Valve released a booklet about the Steam Deck...
In a nutshell: The Basilisk V3 Pro is Razer's most feature-rich and advanced mouse to date. This new wireless model looks quite similar to the standard, $100 cheaper Basilisk V3. However, the sensor has been upgraded from the already insane 26K DPI Focus+ to the 30K Focus Pro that's inside Razer's recently launched DeathAdder V3 Pro. The latest Basilisk also features minor improvements elsewhere, including newer switches, more RGB underglow, and a 4,000Hz polling rate option.
Bottom line: People shouldn't be surprised when a company delists sports or racing games that contain licensed content, especially if sequels to those games remain on the market. In this case, however, the follow-up is less popular with fans. There are currently multiple ways to cheaply try Project Cars and Project Cars 2 while they're still available.
Editor's take: Judging by its specs, LG's newest OLED gaming monitor seems to be a great competitor to Alienware's well-received AW3423DW QD-OLED ultrawide. However, the make-it-or-break-it feature for many people (other than the price) will likely be its extreme 800R curvature. On Friday, LG announced two new premium monitors, including...
Rumor mill: The internet was rife with rumors earlier today claiming Amazon is about to purchase EA. It sent Electronic Arts' stock price soaring, but the allegations have since been disputed by CNBC's stock market team. However, some believe Amazon will make an announcement, just not today. Rumors that EA...
In brief: Multinational aerospace company Airbus is always seeking to push the boundaries of what's possible in the aircraft industry for civilian and military purposes. And the company nearly achieved that feat recently with the "Zephyr," a high-altitude drone that almost broke the world-record for longest uninterrupted flight time for an aircraft. Unfortunately, 'almost' is the key word here.
Something to look forward to: PCIe 5.0 SSDs are just around the corner, along with new CPUs and motherboards to support their bleeding-edge speeds. However, Samsung's new high-performance PCIe 4.0 SSD will probably provide all the speed many users need for a while. Samsung unveiled today the 990 Pro PCIe...
Why it matters: Google Research is working on new AI image noise reduction technology that could drastically change low-light photography. The tool is capable of reconstructing a dark scene with powerful denoising and minimal artifacts, comfortably outperforming existing denoise tools. Computational photography has come a long way, and nowadays it...
In context: Most of the time, monitor manufacturers advertise pixel response time values that are downright useless and misleading. The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) hopes to help consumers make better on-the-fly buying decisions with its new ClearMR certification program. However, you should still do proper research and read independent reviews before buying any display.
