NY life expectancy dropped 3 years in 2020, most of any state: CDC

By Adam Warner
1010WINS
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- New York state led the U.S. in a nationwide life expectancy drop in 2020, with New Yorkers expected to live three years less, according to federal data released Tuesday.

Life expectancy dropped in every state in 2020, but New York saw the most significant fall—from 80.7 years to 77.7 years.

New Jersey saw the fourth-largest drop—2.6 years, from 80.1 years to 77.5 years.

Despite the drop, New York state still has the 15th highest life expectancy of U.S. states. New Jersey comes in at 20, while Connecticut is 10.

The nationwide decline in life expectancy in 2020—the most recent year to include complete data—was driven by COVID-19 and “unintentional injuries” like drug overdoses, according to the new report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.

Overall, U.S. life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years to 77.0 years in 2020, which was the most since World War II, the CDC said.

Hawaii leads the nation in life expectancy at 80.7 years. Mississippians are the worst off, with a life expectancy of 71.9 years.

Nationwide, women’s life expectancy is significantly higher than men’s: 79.9 years versus 74.2 years.

1010WINS

