Here's What Marc Really Thinks of J-Lo & Ben Getting Married Again & if They Ever Had 'Bad Blood'

By Jason Pham
 2 days ago
What her ex-husband thinks. Marc Anthony’s response to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding reveals what he really thinks of his ex-wife’s fourth marriage.

J-Lo and Ben married for a second time at his estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. The wedding—which was attended by J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel , 10—came after the couple married for the first time in at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. But what does J-Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, think? A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 22, 2022, that Marc, as well as Ben’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, have “no bad blood” with their ex-spouses. “Marc Anthony and Jen Garner have been supportive,” the insider said. “There’s been no bad blood or hard feelings as of late.”

The source added that Marc (who shares Max and Emme with J-Lo) and Jen Garner (who shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Ben) want to stay amicable with their ex-spouses for the sake of their children. “Their main goal is to always keep their children happy, and they all feel aligned on that,” the insider said. “The kids get along well, and Ben’s kids love Jen, and Jen’s kids adore Ben.” As for Ben and J-Lo, Entertainment Tonight’s source revealed that the couple “were elated the entire weekend” and were “so excited to have formally shared this bonding experience with their closest friends and family.” The insider continued, “They are just so thrilled to spend the rest of their lives together. They truly and authentically feel like they were destined to be together. They take so much pride in that.”

News of Marc’s reaction to J-Lo and Ben’s second wedding comes after the singer was seen with his fiancé, Nadia Ferreira, in Miami, Florida (where he and J-Lo used to live together) during his ex-wife’s wedding to Ben on August 20, 2022. Marc and J-Lo were married from 2004 to 2014. At the time of J-Lo and Ben’s wedding, Nadia posted a photo of her on Instagram. Marc was also seen saluting marina staff in Miami, according to photos obtained by TMZ . A source told HollywoodLife in 2021 that Marc didn’t “care” about who J-Lo is dating after she reunited with Ben following her breakup with Alex Rodriguez. “Marc just wants Jennifer to be happy. He doesn’t care who she is with or where she is living,” the insider said. “He’s fine with her spending more time in L.A. and they’ll have an arrangement for the kids that works. They support each other’s wants and needs and make it work.”

The source continued, “They’re very close and act like the best of friends. They are a family unit for everything. They have such a healthy, open relationship and tell each other a lot. He looks at this as if Ben makes her happy, then she should be with Ben. He wants her to live a life that brings her happiness and he really means that. All exes should be like them!”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight in 2021 that Marc supported J-Lo and Ben’s relationship as long as his kids with his ex-wife were also happy. “Marc just wants Jen to be happy and fulfilled,” the insider said. “His main concern is the well-being of J.Lo and their kids. As long as Ben keeps her and their kids happy, he has Marc’s stamp of approval.”

True Love by Jennifer Lopez



'True Love' by Jennifer Lopez

Buy Now

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

