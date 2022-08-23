ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com

Police investigate separate shootings overnight that sent 2 to hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated shootings on the city’s Westside overnight that send two men to the hospital. According to officers, the first shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday. They said it happened on Nussbaum Drive in Jacksonville Heights. Officers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2nd arrest made following murder of woman found in Marco Lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office booking report obtained Thursday by News4JAX indicates that a second arrest was made during the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a lake in the San Marco neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office said Corey...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
News4Jax.com

Man shoots woman sitting in car on North Main Street: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot early Thursday morning on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, a man walked up to a car that was parked on North Main Street near West 48th Street and after a brief conversation, he shot a woman who was in the driver’s seat.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Arrest made in shooting death of mother of 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested about a month after a mother of three was found shot to death inside a Woodstock home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On July 22, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street. That’s where officers...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

