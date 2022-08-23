Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Palm Coast man, 4 other Florida men arrested on charges related to January 6 Capitol breach
The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that a Palm Coast man and four others were arrested on charges stemming from their actions during their breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Johnathan Rockholt, 38, is charged with interfering with a law officer during civil disorder, a felony....
News4Jax.com
NAACP calls for firing of Camden County deputy after video of controversial traffic stop released
CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. – The Camden County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for the firing of a Camden County sheriff’s deputy after a video showed her throwing a woman to the ground during a traffic stop. The incident happened in January, but...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Troubled Jacksonville apartment complex declared public nuisance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has reported on issues at a troubled Eastside apartment complex for more than a decade, and on Thursday, the city of Jacksonville declared it a public nuisance. Now, the Downtown East Apartments, which were once known as the Franklin Arms Apartments, are being...
Putnam deputy placed on leave after arrest for fight with woman in Jacksonville, PCSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight with a woman with whom he was previously in a relationship. The fight happened Tuesday at a home in Jacksonville, according to...
Police investigate separate shootings overnight that sent 2 to hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated shootings on the city’s Westside overnight that send two men to the hospital. According to officers, the first shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday. They said it happened on Nussbaum Drive in Jacksonville Heights. Officers...
Charges dropped against Darnell Cookman English teacher accused of striking student last year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Ten months have passed since Duval County Public Schools cut ties with an English teacher who was accused of striking a student in the face. Now, following a lie detector test and the review of the case, the...
News4Jax.com
2nd arrest made following murder of woman found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office booking report obtained Thursday by News4JAX indicates that a second arrest was made during the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a lake in the San Marco neighborhood. The Sheriff’s Office said Corey...
Road rage shooting suspect was ‘blowing smoke’ from exhaust, victim told Jacksonville police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is facing a charge of second-degree attempted murder after police say he shot a man in his 30s in a road rage incident that shut down part of Interstate 95 near Phillips Highway on Wednesday. Issac Partridge, 31, is also facing a charge of...
Dogs have been euthanized following deadly attack in Putnam County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says the dogs involved in a deadly attack on a postal worker have been euthanized, as of Thursday. PCSO worked with Putnam County Animal Control before the five dogs involved were put down.
Putnam County deputy, woman arrested after alleged fight in Duval County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County deputy has been arrested after an alleged fighting incident in Duval County Tuesday morning, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Law was initially charged with misdemeanor battery, PCSO says. The arrest resulted from an investigation conducted by the Jacksonville...
Florida deputy resigns after pointing gun at pregnant Black woman
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy who was caught on video pointing a gun at a pregnant Black woman during a traffic stop has resigned, authorities tell WFLA. Deputy Jason Desue left the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office after the incident, which occurred around midnight on Friday, Aug. 12, First Coast News reported.
News4Jax.com
Postal worker who died in dog attack loved her church group, gardening & Gators football
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Family and loved ones on Thursday said their final goodbyes to Pamela Rock, the mail carrier who died from injuries after she was attacked by dogs while on her route in rural Putnam County. According to data from the United States Postal Service, more than...
I-TEAM: Jacksonville driving school owner accused of taking customers’ money now charged with luring a child online
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owner of a Jacksonville driving school that’s been accused of taking people’s money without provided driving lessons is now in jail, accused of trying to lure a child online. It’s a disturbing twist in a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation which started with customers’ complaints...
Interlachen dog attack: New details, what will happen to dogs?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. After a dog attack in Interlachen, Florida, led to the death of 61-year-old postal worker Pamela Rock, a new report has been released with further details. The five dogs who mauled Rock will be...
One arrested after shooting in Springfield area involving multiple people
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in the Springfield area involving multiple people Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Dameon Parish was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, resisting an officer and failing to use a sidewalk. Around 10:40 p.m., officers at...
Woman involved in deadly Jacksonville road rage incident sentenced to 8 years in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman found guilty of vehicular homicide was sentenced to eight years in prison on Monday. The sentencing comes after Ana Jimenez was involved in a crash that left one person dead on April 11, 2019. On that day, Jimenez told police that someone in...
1 year since Jacksonville father was hit, left on side of road dead; no charges against driver
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend will mark one year since 59-year-old Darryl Lindsey was hit and killed. His body was left on the side for nearly 12 hours before help arrived. It has been a painful year for Lindsey’s family. His children said it’s been difficult to move on...
News4Jax.com
Duval school board acknowledges major issues in grand jury report, says changes have been made
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board met Thursday morning to discuss the findings of a bombshell grand jury report that found the school’s police force underreported crimes to the state. The district said Thursday many of the issues addressed in the report have already been addressed...
News4Jax.com
Man shoots woman sitting in car on North Main Street: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot early Thursday morning on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to JSO, a man walked up to a car that was parked on North Main Street near West 48th Street and after a brief conversation, he shot a woman who was in the driver’s seat.
News4Jax.com
Arrest made in shooting death of mother of 3
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested about a month after a mother of three was found shot to death inside a Woodstock home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On July 22, the Sheriff’s Office said, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street. That’s where officers...
