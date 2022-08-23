Read full article on original website
downbeach.com
Atlantic County awarded $176,000 for PILOT legal fees
Atlantic County won another victory in its legal battles with the State of New Jersey regarding the casino PILOT legislation. County Executive Dennis Levinson announced that on Aug. 22 Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee awarded Atlantic County more than $176,000 in attorney fees and costs in this case. “Judge...
Trentonian
Trenton Water Works and Princeton Hyrdo to work together monitoring city reservoir
TRENTON – After relocating its headquarters to the Capital City, Princeton Hydro has partnered with Trenton Water Works to conduct enhanced water-quality monitoring at the 123-year-old Pennington Avenue Reservoir. In service since 1899, the reservoir holds approximately 100 million gallons of finished water. The engineering firm has been awarded...
E-ZPass credits due for 86,000 cars overcharged at NJ Route 1 toll bridge
TRENTON — Tens of thousands of drivers with E-ZPass who were overcharged while crossing the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) toll bridge this year should watch their accounts closely for credits in the coming weeks. From February through the first week of July, thousands of passenger vehicles were overcharged a $9...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Caregiver Relief Fund Program
The Board of Commissioners are proud to introduce this Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eligible caregivers will receive $1000 in Relief Funds.
FireRescue1
Pa. county council approves $38M upgrade to 911 radio system
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. — Delaware County's aging 911 radio system, which officials have long warned was subject to illegal hacking and other disruptions, will be overhauled through a $38 million upgrade approved by county council, officials said Tuesday. A measure approved unanimously late last week authorized the purchase of...
fox29.com
Camden gets $5M in federal money to remove massive pile of toxic dirt
PHILADELPHIA - Officials in Camden hope that millions in federal money will help workers remove a massive pile of toxic dirt that's been a longstanding eyesore and health concern for nearby residents. Mayor Victor Carstarphen said the city will use $5M to remove the estimated 70,000 tons of waste that...
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: New Jersey Confirms First Cases of West Nile Virus, Including One Ocean County Resident
The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. Three male residents tested positive earlier this month for West Nile virus, in Bergen, Morris, and Ocean counties. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and...
New Jersey Globe
Bound Brook mayor resigning September 2, one day after departure would have triggered special election
Bound Brook Mayor Bob Fazen, a Republican, will resign on September 2 to move to a retirement condo in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, narrowly avoiding the triggering of a special election to fill the remaining year of his term. Bound Brook is among the most politically competitive in the...
New Jersey Globe
Lawyer says it’s ‘common knowledge’ that dog died in fire marshal’s vehicle
An auto detailing company owned by the brother of Gloucester County Fire Marshal Shawn Layton confirmed that they had done some decorative work on the official county vehicle where a first responder dog, K9 Ember, died ten days ago, but denied their involvement in any upfitting or repairs over the last two years, their attorney told the New Jersey Globe.
Gloucester County home burglarized by utility imposters: Police
Police say the imposter came to the door of the home and claimed to be from the state of New Jersey.
east-windsor.nj.us
East Windsor Township Unveils New Gateway Signs
Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members along with East Windsor Economic Development Committee co-chairs unveiled new gateway signs installed at major entrances to the Township. The new modern blue and white signs, sponsored and funded by local businesses, depict the Township signature logo, the 1797 year of Township incorporation, and the Township tagline “East Windsor Community & Commerce”. The Township thanks business sponsors Aurobindo Pharma, CentraState Medical Center, H & H Appliance, Hovione, Shiseido Americas and Working Dog Winery.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester City
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be transferring electric facilities at 1270 Market Street in Gloucester City on Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a partial road closure northbound on Market Street between Cold Springs Drive/Baynes Avenue and Greenwood Avenue. Motorists should give themselves plenty of time to get...
Republican Gov. nominee Doug Mastriano to hold campaign event in Aston, Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) - The race for Pennsylvania governor comes to the Philly area Wednesday. Republican Doug Mastriano is campaigning at a bar and grill in Aston starting at 1 p.m.It follows an event Wednesday morning at a roofing company in Montgomery County. Delaware County Democrats are planning their own event Wednesday as well.
Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules
HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
NBC Philadelphia
Police To Pick Up Crossing Guard Duties Amid Shortage at NJ School District
Police may have to pick up the slack for Trenton Public Schools if 30 crossing guard positions aren't filled in less than two weeks, school officials and authorities say. The district's typical 70-person crossing guard force now lists just 40 members less than two weeks before classes are set to start again, according to school officials. School and city leaders have noted the difficulty of getting crossing guards back on the job since the COVID-19 pandemic moved students online.
Three drug dealers spew shocking amount of Heroin into Ocean County, NJ and Atlantic County, NJ
It's a new dark chapter in the story of the drug epidemic wreaking havoc on New Jersey communities near and far and the devil is running rampant. Three more New Jersey residents are now behind bars for their calculated scheme, play to pour massive amounts of drugs, including Heroin, into Ocean County and Atlantic County.
Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands to the New Jersey beaches
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway
The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
