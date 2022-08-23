ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

downbeach.com

Atlantic County awarded $176,000 for PILOT legal fees

Atlantic County won another victory in its legal battles with the State of New Jersey regarding the casino PILOT legislation. County Executive Dennis Levinson announced that on Aug. 22 Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee awarded Atlantic County more than $176,000 in attorney fees and costs in this case. “Judge...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton Water Works and Princeton Hyrdo to work together monitoring city reservoir

TRENTON – After relocating its headquarters to the Capital City, Princeton Hydro has partnered with Trenton Water Works to conduct enhanced water-quality monitoring at the 123-year-old Pennington Avenue Reservoir. In service since 1899, the reservoir holds approximately 100 million gallons of finished water. The engineering firm has been awarded...
TRENTON, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Caregiver Relief Fund Program

The Board of Commissioners are proud to introduce this Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eligible caregivers will receive $1000 in Relief Funds.
CAMDEN, NJ
FireRescue1

Pa. county council approves $38M upgrade to 911 radio system

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. — Delaware County's aging 911 radio system, which officials have long warned was subject to illegal hacking and other disruptions, will be overhauled through a $38 million upgrade approved by county council, officials said Tuesday. A measure approved unanimously late last week authorized the purchase of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Camden gets $5M in federal money to remove massive pile of toxic dirt

PHILADELPHIA - Officials in Camden hope that millions in federal money will help workers remove a massive pile of toxic dirt that's been a longstanding eyesore and health concern for nearby residents. Mayor Victor Carstarphen said the city will use $5M to remove the estimated 70,000 tons of waste that...
CAMDEN, NJ
east-windsor.nj.us

East Windsor Township Unveils New Gateway Signs

Mayor Janice S. Mironov and Council Members along with East Windsor Economic Development Committee co-chairs unveiled new gateway signs installed at major entrances to the Township. The new modern blue and white signs, sponsored and funded by local businesses, depict the Township signature logo, the 1797 year of Township incorporation, and the Township tagline “East Windsor Community & Commerce”. The Township thanks business sponsors Aurobindo Pharma, CentraState Medical Center, H & H Appliance, Hovione, Shiseido Americas and Working Dog Winery.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester City

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be transferring electric facilities at 1270 Market Street in Gloucester City on Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a partial road closure northbound on Market Street between Cold Springs Drive/Baynes Avenue and Greenwood Avenue. Motorists should give themselves plenty of time to get...
CAMDEN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Your license plate frame is enough for police in Pa. to pull you over, court rules

HARRISBURG — Thousands of drivers in Pennsylvania could now be at greater risk of getting pulled over by police — all because of the frame around their license plate. A state appellate court ruling this week affirmed the right of police officers to stop drivers if any part of their license plate is obscured. That doesn’t just include the unique combination of letters and numbers that make up a person’s license plate — but any lettering — including the visitpa.com URL — or, for that matter, the paint around it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Police To Pick Up Crossing Guard Duties Amid Shortage at NJ School District

Police may have to pick up the slack for Trenton Public Schools if 30 crossing guard positions aren't filled in less than two weeks, school officials and authorities say. The district's typical 70-person crossing guard force now lists just 40 members less than two weeks before classes are set to start again, according to school officials. School and city leaders have noted the difficulty of getting crossing guards back on the job since the COVID-19 pandemic moved students online.
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Atlantic City Homicide Investigation Is Underway

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has confirmed that they are presently conducting a joint law enforcement investigation (with the Atlantic City Police Department) regarding a shooting that occurred earlier today, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office has released the following information at this time:
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

