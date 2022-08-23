ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Mesker Park Zoo announces death of male jaguar

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announced the passing of a male jaguar named Cuxtal on Tuesday.

A Facebook post from the zoo says Cuxtal came to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in 2008 from the Milwaukee County Zoo. Cuxtal was introduced to the zoo’s female jaguar, Beliza, and the two produced two female cubs that were born in 2009.

Axolotl makes new home at Mesker Park Zoo

The post says Cuxtal’s animal care team noticed a change in behavior and decreased appetite. Veterinary staff performed an exam with diagnostic testing under anesthesia, and officials say he did not recover from the procedure. A postmortem examination noted severe kidney disease and lymphoma of the liver and spleen.

Officials say Cuxtal was 18-years and 6-months old, and the median life expectancy for jaguars under human care is 18 years according to Association of Zoos and Aquariums survival statistics.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nu0M6_0hS2jNJR00
    Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsoQD_0hS2jNJR00
    Courtesy: Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Bethany
2d ago

Poor cat. But he did live a long life. Very sad to hear of his passing. Rest in peace handsome cat.😪💔

Reply
3
Related
evansvilleliving.com

Wiener Takes All at Dachshund Championship Races

This Saturday at Ellis Park, the wiener takes it all: Eleven top dogs will dash to the finish line in the 2022 Wiener Dog Championship Race. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m. A qualifying race will be staged first, and the dirt track finals are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The winner will be crowned Ellis Park’s 100th Anniversary “Best in Show.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Take a kid outdoors, in Daviess County

MACEO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Daviess County’s website, kids have a chance to learn about archery, firearm and ATV safety, identifying animal tracks, reptiles, and more. The website says Take A Kid Outdoors Day is August 27 at the Daviess County Gun Club in Maceo. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the event running from […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Evansville, IN
Pets & Animals
wevv.com

Evansville woman celebrates 101st birthday

At 101 years old, Myra Taylor has accomplished a lot in her life. After several years as a beautician, she earned a degree in education from the University of Evansville, later becoming the first African American teacher at Hebron Elementary School. When asked about the favorite part of her life,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?

There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
14news.com

Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#The Zoo#Travel Info#What To Do#Jaguar#The Milwaukee County Zoo#Axolotl#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
14news.com

Owensboro pastor reunites with family after four years

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro pastor has finally reunited with his family after four and a half years. Back in November, 14 News introduced you to Kamlen Haokip. He came to America years ago for school. The plan was to bring his wife and daughter over, but the pandemic...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WTHI

Festival Latino kicks off this weekend in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You can have an evening full of entertainment, delicious food all while celebrating Knox County's Latino community. The Wabash Valley Progressive's 5th annual Festival Latino kicks off this Saturday. The free event runs from 4:00pm until 11:00pm at the Riverwalk in Downtown Vincennes. There will be...
VINCENNES, IN
104.1 WIKY

Volunteers Needed For Halloween Event in Henderson

Audubon Kids Zone and the John J. Kennedy Community Center/City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department – and other organizations — are teaming up again for the East End Halloween Extravaganza. This year’s event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m. The route will start at...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

What do Tri-Staters want to see in Evansville’s city parks?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This Thursday the Evansville Parks Department will be holding a community open house to hear your ideas for the city’s parks. Every five years, the cities and towns in Indiana are required to update their master plan for the next five years, to come up with a list of what the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Frog Follies street rods roll into town

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – You may have seen them rolling down the road, the pre-49 street rods are here for the annual Frog Follies event. This is the 47th year of the event, which is touted as the largest pre-49 street rod event anywhere in the world. There were just 44 cars when it opened […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville man facing several counts of neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing several counts of neglect after victims told authorities about the condition of their home. Authorities say they went to a home in the 900 block of Judson to speak with the parents of the victims. Officers say the victims’ father, 64-year-old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy