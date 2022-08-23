Read full article on original website
Serial killer Jeffrey Willis’ attorney wants to withdraw from appeals cases, motion says
MUSKEGON, MI – As serial killer Jeffrey Willis continues to appeal his convictions for killing two Muskegon County women, he may have to go through the process with a new defense attorney. Willis’ court-appointed attorney filed a motion this month asking to withdraw from representing the two-time murderer in...
Juror bias claim examined by court in Whitmer kidnapping plot trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The defense attorney for Barry Croft Jr., Joshua Blanchard, accused one of the jurors in the trial of Croft and Adam Fox that they had their mind made up. However, unsealed court records show no evidence of misconduct following a court investigation. Read the full story...
Guilty verdict in Whitmer kidnap case highlights anti-government threats to public officials
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – As he left a federal courtroom in handcuffs, Adam Fox turned back to the gallery. “I love you, Adam,” a woman said. He turned and left silently, escorted Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the U.S. Marshals Service after he and Barry Croft were convicted of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.
Taking the Fifth, FBI attacked: 5 takeaways of Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Multiple potential witnesses in the Gov. Grethen Whitmer kidnap trial invoked Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination. Stephen Robeson, described as a “double agent” for helping the FBI, then sharing information with defendants, and Brandon Caserta, acquitted in an earlier trial, were among those who refused to testify.
Man shot by ELPD officers charged with 7 felony counts
DeAnthony VanAtten, a Black man shot by East Lansing police officers at a Meijer on April 25, has been charged with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges.He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The felony charges include four counts of assaulting or obstructing police and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a firearm and felony firearm possession.VanAtten was taken into custody after a warrant was issued in April. A 54B District Court record filed Aug. 23 did not list a lawyer.The charges come...
Lansing couple to stand trial in auto dealership embezzlement case
A Lansing couple is headed to trial on felony charges in connection with allegedly embezzling from a car dealership, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Tuesday. Judge Cynthia Ward of 54A District Court found there was enough probable cause to send the case against Amanda Root and her husband, Justin Root, to Ingham County Circuit Court, officials said in a statement.
Muskegon judicial candidate allegedly hit woman multiple times with a belt, records show
MUSKEGON, MI – Witnesses told police they saw a man, later identified as a Muskegon-based attorney, strike a woman with a belt multiple times, court records show. Those four witnesses each identified the man as 51-year-old Jason Kolkema, an attorney running to become a Muskegon County Circuit Court judge, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant obtained by MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
Michigan woman allegedly embezzled $400K from employer, used it to gamble with husband
LANSING, MI – A Michigan woman allegedly embezzled more than $400,000 from a car dealership where she worked and “primarily used the money to gamble with her husband,” authorities said. Amanda and Justin Root are expected to stand trial on multiple felony charges after Judge Cynthia Ward...
Man shot by Kentwood officer while holding AR-15 sentenced to pay fines
A man who was shot and injured by a Kentwood police officer after he raised an AR-15 pistol into a firing position in June of 2021 has been sentenced to pay fines and court costs.
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate makes bid for lieutenant governor
LANSING, Mich. — A former Republican candidate for governor has announced that he will be pursuing the nomination for the position of lieutenant governor at the party's convention this weekend. Ralph Rebandt, who finished last in the Republican primary election for governor with about 4% of the overall vote,...
GR man arrested for illegally buying, selling guns
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly illegally buying and selling guns.
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high.
GRPD: Suspect shot after pointing gun at officers
A man who officials say pointed a gun at police is expected to survive after being shot by officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Man gets prison for 2020 killing in Grand Rapids
A man will serve prison time for shooting and killing another man in Grand Rapids two years ago.
Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
Man convicted of manslaughter in Grand Rapids parking lot shooting headed to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 25-year-old man convicted of manslaughter for a July 2020 parking lot shooting has been sentenced to nearly three years of prison. Jalen Hoblet-Arnold was sentenced Monday, Aug. 22 for the July 15, 2020 shooting of 23-year-old Martell Phillips in the parking lot of Wealthy Market at Wealthy Street SE and Diamond Avenue.
Court docs: Man drunk, high when he hit KDPS officer
A man was charged Wednesday for hitting and paralyzing a Kalamazoo County Department of Public Safety officer with his vehicle in July.
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
‘He’s a monster’: Victim’s family on long-haul trucker, suspected killer
Around noon on Monday at a cemetery on Lake Michigan Drive, Sharon Hammack’s sisters placed flowers on her grave.
String of mid-1990s murders: Who were the victims?
In the 1990s, more than a dozen women were found dead in the Grand Rapids area.
