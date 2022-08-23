ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilty verdict in Whitmer kidnap case highlights anti-government threats to public officials

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – As he left a federal courtroom in handcuffs, Adam Fox turned back to the gallery. “I love you, Adam,” a woman said. He turned and left silently, escorted Tuesday, Aug. 23, by the U.S. Marshals Service after he and Barry Croft were convicted of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.
The State News, Michigan State University

Man shot by ELPD officers charged with 7 felony counts

DeAnthony VanAtten, a Black man shot by East Lansing police officers at a Meijer on April 25, has been charged with seven felony counts, including four counts of assault and three weapons charges.He is also charged with one count of third-degree retail fraud - a misdemeanor.The felony charges include four counts of assaulting or obstructing police and one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, receiving and concealing a firearm and felony firearm possession.VanAtten was taken into custody after a warrant was issued in April. A 54B District Court record filed Aug. 23 did not list a lawyer.The charges come...
Detroit News

Lansing couple to stand trial in auto dealership embezzlement case

A Lansing couple is headed to trial on felony charges in connection with allegedly embezzling from a car dealership, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Tuesday. Judge Cynthia Ward of 54A District Court found there was enough probable cause to send the case against Amanda Root and her husband, Justin Root, to Ingham County Circuit Court, officials said in a statement.
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon judicial candidate allegedly hit woman multiple times with a belt, records show

MUSKEGON, MI – Witnesses told police they saw a man, later identified as a Muskegon-based attorney, strike a woman with a belt multiple times, court records show. Those four witnesses each identified the man as 51-year-old Jason Kolkema, an attorney running to become a Muskegon County Circuit Court judge, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant obtained by MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
WLNS

Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

