LPD ASKS PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING CELL SNATCHER
August 25, 2022 – Louisa Police are asking for your assistance in identifying the person in the photo. Subject is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen cell phone. If you have information please contact Ptl. Michael Housinger at mhousinger@louisapd.org or call 606-638-4058.
Foundation for the Tri-State Announces Lawrence County High School 2022 Scholarship Recipients
ASHLAND, Ky. – Rikki Staniford, a graduate of Lawrence County High School, is the 2022 recipient of the Kitchen Good Will Scholarship and the Oren and Patty Justice Scholarship. She is the daughter of Rick and Darlene Staniford and plans to attend Morehead State University. Thomas Bryce Blevins, a...
2021 DELINQUENT TAXES ARE NOW POSTED ON COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE WEBSITE
The 2021 Del Taxes are now posted on our office website at lawrencekyclerk.com or kydtax.smll.us is a link. Our Delinquent Tax Sale is September 28th at 10 a.m . Payments plans can be set up with the Lawrence Co. Attorney’s Office .
Brenda Frazier, 49, of Wayne, WV
Brenda Frazier, 49, of Wayne, WV went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 15, 2022. Brenda was born July 20, 1973 in Louisa, KY to Willie and Jerry (Hickman) Jordan. Brenda loved to spend time with her grandkids and enjoyed hiking and playing in the snow. Brenda...
FISCAL COURT TALKS TAX MONEY AT SPECIAL MEETING
On Tuesday August 23, 2022 The Lawrence County Fiscal Court had a Special Meeting at 10AM at the Lawrence County Courthouse downtown Louisa, Kentucky. Lawrence County Judge Executive Phil Carter was absent so Magistrate Rick Blackburn led the special meeting. (See video above). Other LC Magistrates attending were John Scaggs, Mouse Halcomb and David Pinson. LC City Officials attending were LC Sheriff Chuck Jackson, LC Deputy Judge Vince Doty, LC Clerk Chris Jobe and Crystal Smith LC Deputy Clerk.
‘FIRST IN SCHOOL HISTORY’ WIN FOR BOYS SOCCER AT P-BURG
Prestonsburg, Ky. — Lawrence Co. Boys Soccer ( 3-1 ) picked up a huge 3-2 victory over 15th Region rival Prestonsburg ( 3-2 ) at Stonecrest sports park on Tuesday. It was the first win in school history for the Dawgs at Prestonsburg. The Bulldogs led 3-0 at halftime...
$854,108 LCHS SOFTBALL FIELDHOUSE & UPGRADES APPROVED BY BOE
A special meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held in the LCHS library on August 22, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Board members Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson were present in-person, while Chairman Heath Preston joined virtually. The board approved contracts and service agreements...
