IFPD Captain Bill Squires retires

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted a retirement ceremony honoring the career of Captain Bill Squires and wishing him well as he retires from the law enforcement profession.

Captain Squires joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer and moved to the Investigations Bureau as a detective in 2007. Then Detective Squires was promoted to Sergeant in July 2012. As a Sergeant, Squires held supervisory roles in the Investigations Bureau and in the Patrol Bureau before being promoted to Lieutenant in June of 2013, just 11 months after becoming a Sergeant.

Squires was promoted to Captain by Chief Bryce Johnson in October of 2017, with his first assignment being responsible for the Investigations and Special Operations Bureau. Captain Squires returned to the Patrol Bureau in October of 2021, finishing his law enforcement career in the Bureau he began in.

Consistent with many in law enforcement, Captain Squires spent the majority of his career in patrol, both as an officer and in various leadership roles. In addition, Captain Squires had opportunities to work in undercover narcotics investigations, both as a detective and a supervisor, managed the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (dispatch), was a firearms and tactics instructor, and served over two decades as a SWAT Team Leader.

Captain Squires served as a leader both inside the department and in the greater Idaho Falls community. Captain Squires spent several years working closely with partners at School District 91, the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, area first responder agencies, among others.

“I love my city,” Captain Squires said. “To be part of this department, part of what happens in your city and how your city grows has just been an honor. I don’t know how to characterize the career any better, and I am so grateful for the opportunity.”

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, a crowd of over 200 people gathered to share stories of Captain Squires career, thank him for his leadership and guidance, and recognize his service to the Idaho Falls community. The gathering included current and retired Idaho Falls Police employees, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, several City Council Members, City of Idaho Falls employees, representatives from area first responder agencies, as well as community members, family and friends.

“It is a rare breed of people that you have the pleasure to rub elbows with every day in this career,” Captain Squires said. “It’s something that you may realize along the way, but it becomes more significant looking back at this stage of a career.”

Among the attendees was Carol Dodge, mother of Angie Dodge. Carol joined Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson, Mayor Casper, and members of the Idaho Falls City Council to present Captain Squires with the Outstanding Police Service Medal. This distinguished honor was awarded in recognition of his leadership and efforts during the closure of the investigation into the homicide of Angie Dodge, which occurred in, then Officer, Squires’ rookie year as a police officer.

Captain Squires oversaw the Investigations and Special Operations Bureau from 2017 through the final stages of the Dodge investigation, Captain Squires first opportunity to work with the Dodge investigation. During the investigation leading up to and the operations surrounding the arrest of Brian Dripps, Captain Squires ensured that all investigative objectives were organized and accomplished; all while other crimes and investigations were still taking place in Idaho Falls. Captain Squires ensured that the Dodge investigation, other cold cases, and current crimes occurring in Idaho Falls each received the attention necessary from the bureau. In each phase of the Dodge investigation there were complicated operations, involving multiple detectives, travel hundreds of miles out of IFPD’s jurisdiction, coordination with supporting agencies, operational plans, etc. Captain Squires knowledge, skills, and abilities were a constant resource for the team and his preparation and leadership ensured the successful arrest and closure of that investigation.

Several attendees took opportunities to share their regards for Captain Squires. Retired officers who worked closely with him shared stories of their early years as police officers and the value of having Captain Squires working alongside them throughout their careers.

Two current Idaho Falls Police Captains, Captain Jeremy Galbreaith and Captain Joel Tisdale, expressed their appreciation for Captain Squires’ example and leadership. Captain Galbreaith, who now oversees the Investigations and Special Operations Bureau, spoke of his experience as a new officer joining the department in 1998.

“As a new officer watching the more senior officers around me,” Captain Galbreaith said. “I knew I wanted to be like him. Bill Squires. That was the kind of officer I wanted to be.”

Captain Tisdale, whose last role as a Lieutenant was in the Investigations Bureau reporting to Captain Squires, shared that when he was promoted to lieutenant, he asked Captain Squires to select him (Tisdale) as his (Squires’) lieutenant.

“I went to Bill and asked him, ‘Let me be your lieutenant. Let me come learn from you,’” Captain Tisdale said, attesting to Captain Squires ability to not only lead but to mentor those around him.

Lieutenant Tony Glenn, representing the Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office, and Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper both spoke to Captain Squires’ impact outside of the Idaho Falls Police Department. Lieutenant Glenn thanked Captain Squires for being a collaborative partner with area law enforcement agencies and for his example of leadership both at IFPD and “across the hall” referencing the physical locations of the administrative offices for IFPD and BSCO in the Bonneville County Law Enforcement Building.

Mayor Casper described his ability to be not only a good police officer, but to also work collaboratively with other city departments and agencies, to build relationships, to be a peacemaker, and many other qualities that distinguish Captain Squires as an exceptional leader.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson, who facilitated presentations of a shadow box with various badges, insignia and mementos from his career, and Captain Squires service pistol, stated, “Captain Squires was one of the first people that I started working closely with when I arrived in Idaho Falls. It is hard to imagine an Idaho Falls Police Department without Bill Squires, but whether he is here each day or not, his impact on this department will surely stand the test of time. It has been an honor to work alongside him these past five years and to witness the level of care he has demonstrated for this department and community.”

Captain Squires effective retirement date is August 26.

