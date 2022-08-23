ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

BBC

Ben & Jerry's fails to stop sales in Israeli settlements

A US judge has denied a request by Ben & Jerry's to stop a deal by its parent company Unilever that allows its ice cream to continue being sold in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. In June, Unilever reversed a decision by Ben & Jerry's to halt such...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

Judge rules against Ben & Jerry's in fight over Israel sales

A federal judge on Monday rejected a request by Ben & Jerry’s to block a plan by its corporate parent to allow its products to be sold in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank against the wishes of the Vermont ice cream maker’s independent board of directors. U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter said Ben & Jerry’s failed to show that the decision by London-based consumer goods conglomerate Unilever would hurt Ben and Jerry’s social mission or confuse its customers. In his three-page decision, Carter said that the harm Ben & Jerry’s was claiming was “too speculative.” “The products sold in Israel and the West Bank will use no English trademarks, instead displaying new Hebrew and Arabic language Ben & Jerry’s trademarks,” the decision said. “Thus, the products sold in Israel and the West Bank will be dissimilar from other Ben & Jerry’s products, mitigating, if not eliminating, the possibility of reputational harm.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Salon

Fortune

biztoc.com

CBS News

TheDailyBeast

CBS News

CBS News

