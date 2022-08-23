Read full article on original website
Ben & Jerry's loses bid to halt sales in West Bank
NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ben & Jerry's attempt to stop its parent Unilever Plc (ULVR.L)fromallowing its ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which Ben & Jerry's said undermined its values.
Judge rules against Ben & Jerry's effort to pull product from Israeli shelves
The Ben & Jerry’s ice cream company has lost its legal battle to keep its products from being sold by its corporate parent in Israeli settlements which it claims would hurt its credibility and undermine the company’s social mission. A federal judge on Monday rejected a request by...
Ben & Jerry's fails to stop sales in Israeli settlements
A US judge has denied a request by Ben & Jerry's to stop a deal by its parent company Unilever that allows its ice cream to continue being sold in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. In June, Unilever reversed a decision by Ben & Jerry's to halt such...
Judge rules against Ben & Jerry's in fight over Israel sales
A federal judge on Monday rejected a request by Ben & Jerry’s to block a plan by its corporate parent to allow its products to be sold in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank against the wishes of the Vermont ice cream maker’s independent board of directors. U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter said Ben & Jerry’s failed to show that the decision by London-based consumer goods conglomerate Unilever would hurt Ben and Jerry’s social mission or confuse its customers. In his three-page decision, Carter said that the harm Ben & Jerry’s was claiming was “too speculative.” “The products sold in Israel and the West Bank will use no English trademarks, instead displaying new Hebrew and Arabic language Ben & Jerry’s trademarks,” the decision said. “Thus, the products sold in Israel and the West Bank will be dissimilar from other Ben & Jerry’s products, mitigating, if not eliminating, the possibility of reputational harm.”
